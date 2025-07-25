Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hope Furniss's avatar
Hope Furniss
27m

We will never get justice it doesn’t matter who is in charge of a country.

It’s all just one big club and we aren’t in it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture