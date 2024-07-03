Share this postBreaking! Biden Health Updatetimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBreaking! Biden Health UpdateTimothy WineyJul 03, 20244Share this postBreaking! Biden Health Updatetimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareJoe Biden has tested positive for an asymptomatic case of Lucidity. 4Share this postBreaking! Biden Health Updatetimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3Share
Just heard on the radio that Joe said he almost fell asleep on stage and blamed his performance on the travel he did 12 to 20 days before the debate so much for wiping Trump off the floor. I think we should just let it all implode and start over again.
