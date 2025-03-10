You said:

Do you ever think anyone who voted for the Patriot Act would live to see traditional Catholics re-categorized as terrorists?

If they had an ounce of foresight, they should have at least considered the possibility. The Patriot Act was a massive overreach that set the precedent for expanded government surveillance and the erosion of civil liberties. Once you give the state the power to broadly define and target "threats," it's only a matter of time before those definitions shift to include groups that were never originally considered.

Now we’re seeing traditional Catholics, parents at school board meetings, and even concerned citizens labeled as potential extremists. It’s the classic "give an inch, take a mile" scenario. The people who pushed the Patriot Act likely thought they were securing the nation, but in reality, they laid the groundwork for a security state that could be turned against anyone deemed inconvenient.

Patriot Act, Civil Asset Forfeiture, Prep Act, mass warrantless surveillance, could North Korea do any worse?

At this point, the main difference is branding. North Korea is overtly authoritarian, while in the U.S., these policies are wrapped in legal jargon and "for your safety" rhetoric. The result? A system where your rights can be stripped without due process, your assets seized without conviction, and your movements tracked without a warrant—all while being told you're still free.

North Korea might throw you in a labor camp, but civil asset forfeiture can leave you homeless without even charging you with a crime. The Patriot Act lets the government spy on you indefinitely. The PREP Act shields corporations from liability while experimental treatments are pushed on the public. The U.S. version of authoritarianism is just more bureaucratic, more polite—but arguably, just as insidious.