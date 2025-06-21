Call me paranoid, but I tried to update my photos to feature the new polishers on the vinoshine website (a domain I still own) on the squarespace portal and was locked out. I emailed them for help, and they sent me this nonsense!

Han S. (Squarespace)

Jun 20, 2025, 5:46 PM EDT

Hey there,



Thank you for your patience and for reaching out to us with this.



We have determined that you are currently in violation of Section 3 of our Acceptable Use Policy (https://www.squarespace.com/acceptable-use-policy/) regarding activity that's false, fraudulent, inaccurate or deceiving. Pursuant to this finding, we have suspended your Account.

3.3. Don’t engage in misleading or unethical marketing or advertising. How is anything I did/do unethical, or misleading?



Please note that we reserve the right to suspend your Account at any time and for any reason, and to enforce our Acceptable Use Policy in our sole discretion.



Thank you for your understanding,



Han S.

Product Specialist



Did Squarespace hold a wine tasting? Were they drunk when they made this decision? How on God’s green Earth could I have committed fraud?

Is Hans a NAZI? How is this not defamation not to mention breach of contract? I am simply astounded. Is this the future of AI where it scans the web then hallucinates some kind of terms of service infractions? Does humanity even deserve to live in a world where this kind of shit is tolorated?

