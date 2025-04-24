Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Mark
4h

I use Borax (Slime Activator) 100 % pure and very cheap to buy.

Dilute one teaspoon in 5 litres (filtered rain) water and drink half a cup a day.

Boron displaces Aluminium (both Group 13 elements) and is easily excreted by the kidneys.

Borax is in fact less toxic than table salt.

Not used DMSO yet but it's on my "to do" list.

The latest thing I'm trying is 'Turpentine Therapy'

https://substack.com/home/post/p-160762945

Note: The text states that turpentine has "stimulating qualities to the arterial and nervous system" and "would open any obstruction in the veins."

Possible help for those who have had the clot shots?

Joanna Boldt
4h

Store bought borax (in the laundry section) is a no-go.

