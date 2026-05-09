How are the UK elections going?

The current landscape of the UK elections is being described as a “historic shift,” following a major round of local council, Scottish Parliament (Holyrood), and Welsh Senedd elections held on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

The overall theme is a dramatic move toward a five-party system, with the two traditionally dominant parties—Labour and the Conservatives—both suffering significant losses.

The Main Takeaways

Reform UK’s Surge: Nigel Farage’s party has been the breakout story, gaining over 1,200 seats and taking control of at least 12 councils, including Sunderland, Essex, and Havering. Farage has declared this a “complete reshaping of British politics.”

Labour’s Struggles: Despite being the party in government (having won the 2024 General Election), Keir Starmer’s Labour has seen a massive “gut punch,” losing over 900 seats and control of 29 councils. This has led to immediate calls from within his own party for him to consider his position as Prime Minister.

The Rise of the Greens & Lib Dems: The Green Party made historic gains, including taking the Hackney and Lewisham mayoralties and becoming a major force in several councils. The Liberal Democrats also saw steady growth, maintaining their momentum from previous cycles.

Devolved Nations: Wales: Plaid Cymru won 43 seats in the Senedd, effectively ending over a century of Labour dominance in Wales. They are now positioned to form a minority government.



Scotland: The SNP remained the largest party in the Scottish Parliament, winning 57 of the 73 constituency seats, while the Scottish Conservatives and Labour both lost ground.



Party Performance Summary

PartyCouncil Seats (Net +/-)Major Wins/LossesReform UK+1,200Won Sunderland, Essex, and SuffolkGreen Party+211Won Hackney and Lewisham MayoraltiesLib Dems+98Steady gains in traditional strongholdsConservatives-373Lost control of 7 councilsLabour-914Lost 29 councils; “Red Wall” support collapsed

What This Means for the Future

National vote share projections (National Equivalent Vote) currently place Reform UK in the lead with 27%, followed by the Conservatives (20%) and Labour (15%). If these results were replicated in a General Election, experts suggest it would result in a hung parliament, with Reform UK potentially being the largest party.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has acknowledged the results are “tough” but stated he will continue with his legislative agenda, with the State Opening of Parliament scheduled for Wednesday, May 13.