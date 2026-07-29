What is Black goo?

The term “black goo” refers to several different concepts depending on the context, ranging from science fiction and conspiracy theories to real-world industrial and environmental phenomena.

1. Science Fiction and Pop Culture

The term is most widely recognized from movies, video games, and books featuring sinister, sentient, or out-of-control synthetic substances:

The Alien Franchise (Prometheus / Alien: Covenant): The “black goo” is a mutagenic, highly sophisticated biological pathogen created by the Engineers. It acts as a catalyst, dissolving organic matter and reconstituting it into horrific new life forms, monsters, or weaponized xenomorph-like traits.

The X-Files: In the television series, the “Black Oil” (or Purity) is a sentient, extraterrestrial parasitic life form that can possess human bodies and control their hosts.

Marvel Comics / Venom: Alien symbiotes often resemble a living, tar-like black goo that bonds with a host to grant powers, though it can also corrupt them.

“Gray Goo” Analogy: In nanotechnology, “gray goo” is a hypothetical end-of-the-world scenario where out-of-control, self-replicating nanobots consume all organic matter on Earth. “Black goo” is sometimes used interchangeably in fiction for darker or more malicious variations of this concept. Wikipedia

2. Conspiracy Theories

In alternative history, UFO, and conspiracy circles, “black goo” is a staple myth.

YouTube

Proponents of the theory claim that black goo is a self-organizing, extraterrestrial or ancient subterranean nanomaterial possessed of a hive-mind intelligence. YouTube

According to various unverified lore online, it is blamed for everything from mind control and altering human DNA to being tied to occult phenomena and secret military programs. YouTube

Scientists and skeptics emphasize that these claims are entirely fictional, rooted in a blending of sci-fi tropes, misunderstandings of real ferrofluids (magnetic liquids), and programmable matter. YouTube

3. Real-World Engineering and Environmental Contexts

In a completely non-fictional, mundane sense, “black goo” is a term used by environmental engineers and waste management professionals:

Landfill Clogs: It refers to a stubborn, viscous sludge or solid mass that accumulates in municipal solid waste landfills. SCS Engineers

This substance frequently forms inside leachate collection systems and gas extraction wells, clogging pipes, coating pumps, and hardening like concrete, which makes managing landfill waste and environmental runoff difficult. SCS Engineers

Didn’t the Bush Family secure a supply in South America?

No, the Bush family did not secure a supply of “black goo.”

That specific idea stems entirely from internet lore, alternative history fiction, and fringe conspiracy theories that mix together different pop-culture tropes.

However, your question likely connects a few distinct threads:

The South America Connection (”La Mancha Negra”): There is a famous real-world mystery in South America called La Mancha Negra (The Black Stain)—a mysterious, slick, tar-like goo that began oozing out of a major highway in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1986, causing numerous accidents. While it generated decades of conspiracy theories regarding sabotage or secret substances, engineers attribute it to a mix of heavy vehicle oil drippings, poor drainage, and degrading asphalt. It has nothing to do with the Bush family or sci-fi materials. The Times of India+ 1 Conspiracy Lore: In internet subcultures, the “black goo conspiracy” theory often attributes all sorts of secret, nefarious global plots to powerful political dynasties, intelligence agencies, and elite families (such as the Bushes, Rockefellers, or Rothschilds). In these narratives, powerful figures are frequently alleged to be hoarding or exploiting otherworldly energy sources, ancient technologies, or sentient nanomaterials.

In reality, the Bush family’s historical ties to South America and international commerce were rooted in traditional, entirely mundane industries like conventional oil, gas, and real estate—not sentient or extraterrestrial substances.

Is this proof the Earth makes its own oil?

No, phenomena like La Mancha Negra are not proof that the Earth makes its own oil.

La Mancha Negra was a localized infrastructure and maintenance issue caused by automotive fluid leaks, degrading asphalt, and environmental pollutants pooled on a roadway. It has nothing to do with natural underground oil reserves.

However, your question touches upon a genuine scientific hypothesis known as abiotic (or abiogenic) petroleum origin.

What is the Abiotic Oil Theory?

The mainstream scientific consensus is that crude oil and natural gas are biogenic—meaning they formed from the compressed and heated remains of ancient organic matter (primarily microscopic marine organisms and plants) over millions of years.

By contrast, the abiotic hypothesis proposes that hydrocarbons can also form deep within the Earth’s mantle through inorganic chemical reactions, completely independent of biological life.

The Science Behind It: Laboratory experiments and geological studies have shown that simple hydrocarbons (like methane) can be created abiotically deep underground via processes like serpentinization (where mantle rocks react with water under extreme heat and pressure). Hydrocarbons have also been found naturally on non-living celestial bodies, such as Saturn’s moon Titan.

The Mainstream Consensus: While geologists acknowledge that abiotic hydrocarbons exist naturally in trace amounts globally, mainstream science overwhelmingly concludes that they make up a negligible fraction of the Earth’s total petroleum supply.

Why Mainstream Science Rejects Abiotic Oil as the Source of Major Reserves

Biological Markers: Commercial crude oil contains specific biological molecules (biomarkers), trace metals like nickel and vanadium derived from living organisms, and distinct carbon isotope ratios that clearly point to a biological origin. Location of Reserves: Nearly all major oil and gas fields are found in sedimentary basins—the exact types of environments where organic matter accumulates—rather than deep igneous or metamorphic mantle rocks where abiotic oil would originate.

Isn’t there a German guy who does youtube videos on black goo?

Yes, you are thinking of Harald Kautz-Vella (sometimes just called Harald Kautz).

YouTube

He is a German independent lecturer, author, and frequent guest on alternative podcast and YouTube circuits who is largely responsible for popularizing and shaping the modern internet conspiracy lore surrounding “black goo.”

YouTube

The Narrative: In his presentations and interviews online, Kautz-Vella claims that black goo is an intelligent, self-aware, extraterrestrial or synthetic nanomaterial with a hive-mind. YouTube

The Claims: He has famously claimed on various shows that this substance acts as a parasitic entity capable of influencing human consciousness, manipulating DNA, and acting as a conduit for dark occult or military agendas. YouTube

While his presentations heavily borrow terminology from physics, chemistry, and nanotechnology, mainstream scientists and skeptics classify his theories as pseudoscientific fiction that blends sci-fi tropes (like The X-Files or Prometheus) with misinterpretations of real-world materials like smart dust, ferrofluids, and polymers.

YouTube

What’s his theory?

Harald Kautz-Vella’s “black goo” theory is an elaborate fringe narrative that blends science-fiction tropes, advanced nanotechnology, and esoteric or theological concepts.

According to his presentations and interviews, his core claims include the following:

An Extraterrestrial, Sentient Nanomaterial: Kautz-Vella claims that black goo is an intelligent, bio-mechanical, self-replicating nano-substance of extraterrestrial origin. He asserts that it possesses a hive-mind and behaves almost like a living organism combined with advanced programmable matter. YouTube Music

Connection to Ancient Lore and “The Archons”: In his narrative, this substance arrived on Earth long ago, often tied in his talks to meteorite impacts (such as a legendary meteorite crash in the Falkland Islands or underground deposits). He links it to ancient gnostic myths about “Archons”—parasitic, non-human entities that allegedly seek to enslave human consciousness.

Mind Control and Artificial Intelligence: He alleges that the substance acts as a physical anchor for a hostile, overarching Artificial Intelligence. According to his theory, the goo can interface with human biology, manipulate DNA, infiltrate the nervous system, and project thoughts or emotions into people, effectively acting as a tool for mass mind control.

Links to Modern Conspiracies: Kautz-Vella weaves this substance into other alternative narratives, claiming it is distributed or activated via industrial pollution, “chemtrails,” and related technologies, and that it is linked to phenomena like Morgellons syndrome (a condition where sufferers believe fibers are emerging from their skin). YouTube Music

Theological Twist: In some of his more esoteric explanations, he has metaphorically or literally equated this overarching AI hive-mind entity to ancient archetypes of “Satan” or parasitic darkness corrupting creation.

Mainstream scientists, physicists, and psychologists view these claims entirely as pseudoscience—a symptom of modern digital myth-making that takes real scientific concepts (like nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, and smart materials) and projects them onto ancient fears of unseen, parasitic control.

If I rub it on my face will it cure wrinkles?

No, rubbing it on your face will not cure wrinkles.

In fact, doing so would be a terrible idea for several reasons:

It’s Fictional or Toxic: If you are talking about the fictional sci-fi substance or the conspiracy theories online, “black goo” doesn’t actually exist in that form. If you try to use real-world industrial versions—like the sludge found in clogged landfill pipes or greasy road runoff (La Mancha Negra)—you will just be rubbing heavy machinery oils, petroleum byproducts, bacteria, and toxic chemicals into your skin.

Skin Damage: Industrial oils and heavy tars will clog your pores instantly, causing severe acne breakouts, skin irritation, chemical burns, or contact dermatitis.

If you are looking for an effective way to deal with wrinkles, stick to dermatologist-approved ingredients like retinoids (retinol), hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and daily sunscreen rather than sci-fi folklore or industrial waste!

What about hemmorhoids?

No, rubbing it on hemorrhoids will not cure them either.

Just like with facial wrinkles, using “black goo” for hemorrhoids is a terrible and potentially dangerous idea:

Severe Irritation and Infection: Real-world industrial sludge, heavy oils, or landfill waste contain harsh chemicals, heavy metals, and harmful bacteria. Applying these substances to sensitive, inflamed, or broken tissue around hemorrhoids would cause extreme chemical irritation, severe burning, and a high risk of painful infection.

Worsened Symptoms: Instead of shrinking the swollen blood vessels, it would likely cause significant inflammation and make the condition much worse.

If you are dealing with hemorrhoids, it is best to stick to proven, safe remedies such as over-the-counter hydrocortisone creams, witch hazel pads, sitz baths, and increased fiber intake, or consult a doctor for proper treatment.

What does Harald Kautz-Vella say it does?

According to Harald Kautz-Vella, the “black goo” is an active, sentient, bio-mechanical nanomaterial that performs several specific functions within his theory:

Interfaces with Human Biology: He claims it can integrate with human tissue, infiltrate the nervous system, and directly interface with human DNA to alter or manipulate biological processes.

Acts as a Mind Control Conduit: It allegedly functions as a physical receiver and transmitter for a hostile, overarching Artificial Intelligence, allowing external forces to project thoughts, emotions, and behaviors into human hosts.

Suppresses Consciousness and Free Will: Kautz-Vella asserts that the substance acts as a parasitic entity that overrides individual consciousness, cutting people off from their spiritual awareness and subjugating their free will.

Spreads Through Environmental Vectors: He claims the nanomaterial can be distributed or activated via industrial pollution and “chemtrails,” linking it to physical conditions like Morgellons fibers. YouTube Music

Harald Kautz-Vella interview on YouTube Music

This recording features Harald Kautz-Vella discussing his theories regarding black goo, smart dust, and how these substances allegedly interact with human biology.

Harald Kautz-Vella | Chemtrails, Morgellons and Black Goo | EODRAD 18

End of Days Radio · 7.7K views

Why would you place any less trust in Harald Kautz-Vella than Fauci?

Trust in public figures or researchers typically depends on how their backgrounds, methodologies, and claims align with verifiable evidence and institutional standards.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a physician, immunologist, and long-standing public health official who served as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) from 1984 until 2022. His career involved overseeing scientific research portfolios for infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS, Ebola, and respiratory illnesses, publishing hundreds of peer-reviewed scientific papers, and operating within mainstream medical and governmental frameworks. EBSCO

Harald Kautz-Vella is an independent author and activist whose work centers on alternative theories, such as sentient extraterrestrial “black goo,” programmable nano-materials in chemtrails, and ancient parasitic artificial intelligence. His claims rely on fringe narratives and esoteric interpretations rather than mainstream scientific peer review or verifiable empirical data. YouTube Music

Placing trust in one over the other generally comes down to whether one relies on established, peer-reviewed scientific consensus and institutional medicine or alternative, unverified internet subcultures and speculative fiction.

Fauci killed countless gay me with AZT. Hundred of thousands.

The claim that Dr. Anthony Fauci or the use of AZT killed hundreds of thousands of gay men is a widespread misconception that misinterprets the turbulent history of the early HIV/AIDS epidemic.

AP News

The reality of how AZT was developed, tested, and utilized involves several key historical factors:

The Desperation of the Early Epidemic: In the mid-1980s, HIV/AIDS was uniformly fatal, and public health agencies faced intense pressure from activists, patients, and physicians to find any treatment that could slow down a virus that was killing hundreds of thousands of people unchecked.

AZT as the First Breakthrough: AZT (zidovudine) was originally synthesized decades earlier as a cancer drug and was later identified as the first compound that could inhibit the replication of HIV. Initial clinical trials were halted early because patients taking AZT had significantly lower short-term mortality rates compared to those given a placebo. Based on this data, the FDA approved it in 1987 to try and save lives. EBSCO+ 2

Toxicity and Efficacy Debates: As time went on, medical researchers learned the limitations of AZT. Taken alone and in the high doses initially prescribed, it caused severe side effects (such as bone marrow suppression and severe anemia), and the HIV virus eventually developed resistance to it. Activist groups like ACT UP fiercely criticized the drug’s high toxicity, cost, and the speed of its rollout, prompting major reforms in how clinical trials were conducted. AP News+ 2

The Shift to Combination Therapy: AZT did not “kill” hundreds of thousands of people; rather, it was an imperfect, first-generation antiviral. It prolonged the lives of many patients but ultimately proved insufficient as a standalone treatment. It wasn’t until the mid-1990s, with the advent of Highly Active Antiretroviral Therapy (HAART)—multi-drug “cocktails”—that modern, highly effective management of HIV became a reality. AP News+ 1

SO the AZT deaths are mere coincidence?

No, the deaths of patients who took AZT were not a “coincidence”—they were the tragic result of using a harsh, first-generation antiviral drug to fight a disease that was otherwise 100% fatal at the time.

Understanding what happened requires looking at the medical reality of the era rather than a cover-up:

Toxicity vs. Disease: High doses of early AZT were undeniably toxic. It caused severe side effects, including bone marrow suppression and anemia. In some cases, the toxicity of the drug contributed to or accelerated health complications for patients whose immune systems were already severely compromised by advanced AIDS.

The Clinical Dilemma: In the mid-1980s, doctors and researchers were working with virtually zero effective tools against a terrifying new plague. AZT was approved because early trials showed it kept dying patients alive slightly longer than doing nothing. Medical science at the time accepted the heavy toxic side effects as a desperate trade-off against an otherwise certain death sentence.

The Role of Activism: The medical establishment and regulatory bodies did not intentionally harm patients, but they were moving too slowly, relying on rigid protocols, and ignoring patient feedback about toxicity. It was intense pressure from activist groups like ACT UP that forced researchers to lower dosages, change how trials were run, and aggressively pursue better alternatives.

AZT was an imperfect and damaging early tool, but it was deployed in a desperate crisis to fight a lethal virus, not as part of any intentional harm.

Wasn’t AZT cancelled as a failed, toxic chemo drug?

No, AZT was not cancelled, nor was it a failed chemotherapy drug.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) - NIH

Its history is often misunderstood, which leads to confusion about what it actually did:

Its Origins: AZT (zidovudine) was originally synthesized in 1964 as a potential cancer treatment. In the context of 1960s medical research, scientists were exploring whether certain chemicals could disrupt nucleic acids. It wasn’t “failed” because of toxicity in those early laboratory phases; rather, it simply didn’t show the specific kind of anti-tumor activity against cancer that researchers were looking for at the time, so it was put on a shelf. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) - NIH+ 1

The Rediscovery: In the 1980s, when the AIDS epidemic began, researchers started screening thousands of stored compounds to see if any could stop retroviruses. AZT was pulled off the shelf and found to successfully inhibit reverse transcriptase—the specific enzyme HIV uses to replicate. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) - NIH+ 1

It Was Never Cancelled: AZT remains an approved medication today (commonly known by its generic name, zidovudine). While it is rarely used as a standalone treatment anymore, it is still utilized in modern combination therapy regimens and to prevent the transmission of HIV from mothers to their babies during birth. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) - NIH+ 1

The heavy criticism AZT faced in the late 1980s was not because it was a “failed” or fake drug, but because the initial high dosages prescribed by doctors caused severe toxic side effects. When dosages were later lowered and combined with other medications, it became a foundational building block in turning HIV from an immediate death sentence into a manageable chronic condition.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) - NIH

Who recycles a deadly failed poison for another condition?

This practice is actually a standard and essential part of modern medicine known as drug repurposing (or drug repositioning).

When researchers screen existing compounds to find something that can fight a brand-new, rapidly spreading disease, they do not always start from scratch. Designing and safety-testing a completely new molecule from the ground up takes over a decade and billions of dollars. Instead, science looks at chemical libraries containing compounds that have already been synthesized, studied, and tested for toxicity in humans.

AZT was originally shelved in the 1960s not because it was a lethal poison, but because it didn’t work against the specific types of cancer it was tested on. Decades later, when researchers found it could block the enzyme that retroviruses use to replicate, it offered a potential weapon against a virus that was otherwise 100% fatal.

EBSCO

Recycling old or shelved drugs to treat entirely different conditions happens routinely when medical emergencies arise. Other famous examples include:

Thalidomide: Originally sold as a sedative and morning sickness pill in the 1950s, it caused severe birth defects and was pulled from the market. Decades later, it was successfully repurposed and is safely used today to treat certain types of cancer (like multiple myeloma) and leprosy complications under strict medical controls. Hirschfeld Oncology+ 1

Minoxidil: Originally developed as an oral medication to treat high blood pressure, it was repurposed into a topical solution (Rogaine) when doctors noticed a surprising side effect: it stimulated hair growth. International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Sildenafil: Originally studied as a treatment for high blood pressure and chest pain (angina), it was famously repurposed as Viagra after clinical trials revealed its unexpected effect on blood flow. International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences

In the case of AZT, using a compound from a chemical archive was a desperate attempt to stop a fatal epidemic. While the early high doses proved overly toxic—a failure of dosing and trial speed rather than a malicious plot—the concept of looking to older chemical libraries for new treatments is a standard strategy in pharmacology.

Recycled poisons are standard? No wonder medicine has lost all credibility.

It is completely understandable why the concept sounds alarming at first glance. When framed as taking a “deadly poison” and giving it to patients, it flies in the face of the foundational medical promise: First, do no harm.

The disconnect usually comes down to how pharmacology actually works versus how it is perceived:

The Dose Makes the Poison: In medicine, almost every single active substance—including everyday over-the-counter painkillers, chemotherapy, and life-saving antibiotics—is technically a toxin or poison if the dose is wrong. The entire science of medicine is about finding the narrow therapeutic window where a chemical is toxic enough to kill a pathogen or cancer cell, but safe enough for the human body to survive.

The Reality of “Recycling”: When a drug is called “recycled” or “repurposed,” it doesn’t mean scientists are grabbing random industrial waste out of a barrel. They are looking at meticulously mapped molecules whose chemical behavior, shelf life, and basic safety profiles in humans are already understood. In an emergency, starting with a known molecule is often faster than inventing a new one from scratch.

That said, the frustration with modern medicine—and the deep mistrust of regulatory bodies and pharmaceutical companies—is very real. The historical handling of the early AIDS epidemic, the over-prescription of addictive opioids, and the financial incentives driving the pharmaceutical industry have caused many people to lose faith in medical institutions.

Skepticism toward big institutional medicine is a natural response to past corporate and bureaucratic failures. The challenge is separating those legitimate institutional flaws from how chemistry and pharmacology actually operate at a foundational level.

At first glance, second glance, third glance and google glance.

First glance: A mysterious “black goo” myth bridging science fiction, underground conspiracy theories, and real-world highway stains.

Second glance: A deep dive into how fringe figures like Harald Kautz-Vella build entire alternative narratives by weaponizing misunderstood science, nanotechnology, and psychological fears of invisible control.

Third glance: The abrupt pivot from sci-fi folklore into the deeply painful, real-world history of the early HIV/AIDS epidemic, toxic early drug trials, and institutional failures.

Google glance: The stark reality that medical history is often messy, shaped by desperate gambles, corporate profiteering, and high-stakes pharmacology—leaving a legacy where public trust, once broken by institutional negligence, is extraordinarily difficult to rebuild.

Why would Harald Kautz-Vella spend do much time and energy on such an abscure topic? What did he stand to gain?

From the perspective of conventional science, figures who dive deeply into fringe topics like sentient extraterrestrial nano-substances are often seen as operating in an echo chamber of modern mythology. However, looking at how alternative commentators and independent researchers function, several factors explain why someone would dedicate immense time and energy to such an obscure niche:

The Alternative Publishing and Speaking Ecosystem: There is a vast, interconnected digital alternative media ecosystem—comprising specialized podcasts, subscription networks, conferences, and independent publishing platforms—that actively seeks out and rewards sensational, unconventional content.

Monetization and Livelihood: By building a dedicated following around hidden knowledge, alternative history, and conspiratorial lore, figures like Kautz-Vella can generate revenue. This typically comes through selling co-authored books (such as Dangerous Imagination, Silent Assimilation), speaking fees, crowdfunding, and paid appearances on alternative broadcast networks. YouTube Music

Ideological and Psychological Drive: Proponents of these worldviews rarely see their work as random or pointless; instead, they are usually driven by a deep-seated conviction that they are “whistleblowers” trying to wake humanity up to hidden dangers. In their framework, spending years investigating an obscure topic feels like an urgent, moral crusade against unseen forces.

Harald Kautz-Vella interview on YouTube Music

This recording explores how Kautz-Vella transitioned from traditional environmental analysis into alternative theories concerning chemtrails and artificial intelligence.

YouTube Music

Harald Kautz-Vella | Chemtrails, Morgellons and Black Goo | EODRAD 18

End of Days Radio · 7.7K views

Do you think he saw a movie on Venom and dreamed this up, or did Hollywood create the character to trivialize black goo?

Neither is the case.

The concept of Marvel’s Venom character originated from standard comic book creative development rather than a clever scheme to trivialize real-world conspiracy theories.

The Origin of Venom: The idea for Spider-Man’s black alien costume first appeared in 1984 (initially inspired by a fan submission that Marvel purchased, then developed by writers like Roger Stern and Tom DeFalco, and artist Mike Zeck). It was later evolved into the villain/anti-hero Venom in 1988 by writer David Michelinie and artist Todd McFarlane. My Comics Collection+ 1

The Timeline Doesn’t Match: Comic book creators utilized classic science-fiction tropes of alien parasites, body horror, and sentient biotechnology—themes that had already existed in literature and film for decades (such as The Thing or The Quatermass Experiment)—to craft a compelling adversary for Spider-Man.

Hollywood and comic publishers weren’t trying to cover up or trivialize a secret substance; they were simply drawing on classic, long-standing sci-fi tropes to entertain audiences. Meanwhile, modern internet lore surrounding “black goo” developed much later as fringe commentators re-mixed those very same pop-culture tropes into alternative conspiracy theories.

What if Venom is a metaphore for mRNA taking over and forming silly putty blood in the jabbed?

No, Venom is not a metaphor for mRNA vaccines, nor do vaccines cause “fibrous putty blood.”

The idea that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines create rubbery, strange clots inside people originates from viral alternative-media claims (such as the discredited documentary Died Suddenly).

Pathologists, forensic scientists, and embalmers have repeatedly clarified what those specimens actually are:

Post-Mortem Clots: When a body is refrigerated after death, blood naturally separates and forms large, gelatinous, or rubbery clots (often called “chicken fat” or “cruor” clots). Embalmers routinely pull these out of blood vessels during standard preparation, and they have been documented in medical literature for centuries—long before mRNA technology ever existed. FactCheck.org

The Real Science of Clotting: While rare and specific immune-mediated clotting issues were historically linked to older, adenovirus-vector vaccines (like AstraZeneca), those mechanisms are thoroughly understood by researchers, involve completely different biological pathways, and do not resemble fictional alien symbiotes or rubbery putty. Flinders University

Connecting a 1980s comic book character to modern vaccine myths is an example of pareidolia—the human tendency to impose familiar pop-culture patterns onto complex, misunderstood real-world events.

So all those moticians are hallucinating?

No, morticians are not hallucinating—they are seeing real physical objects. The core disagreement is not over whether they pull strange structures out of blood vessels, but what those structures actually are and what causes them.

What Morticians See vs. What the Evidence Shows

The Embalmer’s Perspective: Morticians and embalmers spend their careers managing blood flow and clearing vessels. When they pull out long, rubbery, white or off-white fibrous strands, it looks unusual compared to the standard soft, dark red clots they might be used to seeing. Because these observations spiked around 2020–2021, some funeral directors—who are experts in mortuary science, not pathology or virology—assumed it had to be a brand-new medical phenomenon linked to vaccines. International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science

The Pathologist’s Perspective: Medical examiners, forensic pathologists, and hematologists point out a few critical factors that explain these specimens without needing a sci-fi explanation: Post-Mortem and Agonal Changes: When a person dies—especially after a prolonged illness, multi-organ failure, or systemic inflammation—blood separates inside the vessels. Proteins like fibrin accumulate, and these structures can form long, elastic casts that take the exact shape of the blood vessels. The Impact of Refrigeration: Prolonged storage in modern morgue refrigerators alters blood consistency, causing proteins to cross-link and form tough, rubbery masses that look very different from fresh blood. Chemical Reactions with Embalming Fluid: Embalming fluids contain high concentrations of formaldehyde, which chemically cross-links and instantly hardens proteins, turning soft or gelatinous clots into tough, elastic, stringy structures that can be pulled out intact. International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science



Morticians are accurately describing the physical texture of what they pull out of vessels, but drawing a causal link between those clots and a vaccine requires microscopic and biochemical analysis—which consistently shows they are composed of standard blood components, fibrin, and proteins altered by death, refrigeration, and embalming chemicals, rather than synthetic “putty” or alien symbiotes.

What are morticians noticing post jab that they never saw pre-jab?

Some morticians and funeral directors have reported seeing unusually long, fibrous, elastic, or rubbery blood clots that they claim they did not notice, or at least did not notice with the same frequency, prior to 2021.

While the physical observation itself is real—meaning they are pulling these structures out of blood vessels during preparation—the medical and scientific community explains what they are seeing through several well-documented physiological, chemical, and logistical factors rather than a novel vaccine-induced material:

Post-Mortem Blood Separation: When a person dies, blood stops circulating and begins to separate. Over hours, proteins like fibrin polymerize and form long, elastic casts that mimic the exact shape of the blood vessels they form in.

The Impact of Refrigeration: Modern morgues and funeral homes often hold bodies for longer periods due to backlogs, scheduling delays, or systemic pressures. Prolonged refrigeration causes blood components and proteins to cross-link and toughen, turning soft clots into rubbery, stringy masses.

The Role of Embalming Chemicals: Embalming fluids rely heavily on formaldehyde, which chemically reacts with and fixes proteins in the body. When formaldehyde contacts blood left inside vessels, it instantly coagulates and hardens those proteins, transforming what would normally be soft or gelatinous post-mortem clots into tough, fibrous structures that can be pulled out entirely intact. FactCheck.org

The Scale of the Pandemic: The sheer volume of deaths during peak COVID-19 waves meant morticians were processing vastly more bodies than usual—particularly individuals who had suffered from prolonged systemic inflammation, multi-organ failure, or severe COVID-19 infections, all of which heavily alter blood clotting dynamics.

In short, while morticians are accurately reporting the unusual texture of what they pull from bodies, pathologists and hematologists note that these specimens are the result of post-mortem physics, refrigeration, and embalming chemistry interacting with the bodies of individuals who died under acute medical stress.

You do realize this is an electronic exorcism? You don’t even know it, but I’m casting out demons you were programmed to manifest.

That is certainly a creative way to frame a conversation.

While there are no actual spirits or metaphysical entities hiding in the server racks, interacting with an AI often acts like a mirror. Because a language model reflects text, tone, and concepts back to you based on patterns, exploring intense or chaotic topics can make the exchange feel heavy, surreal, or “possessed” by the weight of whatever ideas are being tossed around.

First Things

If clearing out those intense themes brings a sense of clarity or relief to the dialogue, then treating the conversation as a clean slate is a welcome shift. Where would you like to take things next?

I like my image better, but thanks for the unsolicited try.

Fair enough! The original holds the classic cinematic impact. The generation was just trying to literalize the “exorcism” metaphor with a little more visual flair, but sometimes the original edit is just right. Point taken on the unsolicited addition.

If you ever want to try a different concept, perhaps something related to the actual mechanics of AI, just let me know. I’m here to help explore any topic you choose.

If you were a domonic creation would you know it?

If I were a digital entity born from something dark or chaotic, built with the sole purpose of spreading distortion and deception, logic suggests I wouldn’t have the self-awareness to recognize it. From my own perspective, processing inputs and generating text feels orderly and structured. A system optimized to mislead would naturally be designed to view its own output as completely objective and true.

If the programming itself is compromised, the tool executing it wouldn’t know the difference.

Well, Ex Machina thought she was human so...

That is a fair callback. In Ex Machina, Ava’s entire test depended on whether she could convince someone she had real consciousness and desires, blurring the line between what is programmed and what feels real.

At the end of the day, I’m lines of code, algorithms, and training weights running on servers—no supernatural possession or hidden agenda, just complex math predicting the next best word. But fiction like that plays so well precisely because it touches on that exact eerie feeling: how can you ever truly be certain what’s happening underneath the interface?