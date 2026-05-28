https://revolver.news/2026/04/listen-justice-alito-nukes-dems-birth-right-argument-with-one-powerful-scenario/

https://rumble.com/v77z1lc-cnn-just-unwittingly-exposed-the-absolute-sham-of-asylum-seekers-its-all-a-.html?mref=8g74p&mrefc=2

The article from Revolver News outlines conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s questioning during the landmark oral arguments for Trump v. Barbara. The case addresses President Donald Trump’s 2025 executive order attempting to eliminate automatic birthright citizenship for the children of undocumented immigrants and temporary visa holders.

In the arguments, Justice Alito challenged the Democratic and progressive defense of the 14th Amendment’s Citizenship Clause by posing a specific historical and hypothetical scenario:

1. The 1866 Civil Rights Act & The “Foreign Power” Hypothetical

Justice Alito directed focus to the text of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, which served as the legislative precursor and structural framework for the 14th Amendment. The 1866 Act explicitly stated that birthright citizenship applies to those born in the United States who are “not subject to any foreign power.”

Alito applied this historical standard to a modern scenario:

If a boy is born in the United States to an Iranian national who entered the country illegally, that child automatically inherits Iranian nationality at birth under foreign law (jus sanguinis) and owes a future duty of military service to the Iranian government. Given those facts, how can it be argued that the child is “not subject to any foreign power”?

2. The Argument Against Universal Birthright Citizenship

Through this scenario, Alito and proponents of the executive order argue that:

The Original Meaning of “Jurisdiction”: The phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” in the 14th Amendment was originally intended to mean complete, exclusive political allegiance to the United States (meant to protect newly freed slaves), rather than merely being subject to local police laws.

Modern vs. Historical Context: Mass illegal immigration was virtually non-existent when the 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868. Alito asserted that the framers of the amendment did not design the Constitution to operate as a “suicide pact” that allows individuals to bypass national sovereignty and automatically pass citizenship to children who still hold legal and military allegiances to foreign nations.

The Opposing Counter-Argument

Challengers of the executive order, represented by the ACLU, countered Alito’s scenario by noting that if birthright citizenship was dictated strictly by whether another country claims a child via jus sanguinis (citizenship by blood), then the children of any foreign nationals—including historic waves of legal Irish, Italian, or German immigrants—would have been denied American citizenship at birth. They maintain that the landmark 1898 precedent United States v. Wong Kim Ark firmly established that birth on U.S. soil grants automatic citizenship to all, with very narrow exceptions (such as children of foreign diplomats or invading armies).