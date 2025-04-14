Has 'F*ck it, we're doin' it live' O'Reilly ever tried to walk back his 'booster tour' with Captain Warp Speed?

​As of now, there is no public indication that Bill O'Reilly has attempted to walk back or distance himself from his involvement in the "History Tour" alongside former President Donald Trump, during which both revealed they had received COVID-19 booster shots. This announcement, made during a Dallas stop in December 2021, was met with boos from segments of the audience. ​Time+3Bill O'Reilly | No Spin News+3Bill O'Reilly | No Spin News+3

O'Reilly has not publicly expressed regret or reconsideration regarding his participation in the tour or the booster shot disclosure. He continues to produce content through his platform, including commentary on media reactions to Trump. ​YouTube

While Trump's stance on vaccines has evolved—expressing skepticism in a private call with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. —​there is no evidence that O'Reilly has revised his position or addressed any fallout from the tour.​theweek+3Time+3Vanity Fair+3

In summary, O'Reilly has not publicly walked back his involvement in the "History Tour" or his comments regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.​Bill O'Reilly | No Spin News

Has anyone called him out?

​Yes, Bill O'Reilly faced criticism from segments of the audience during the "History Tour" with former President Donald Trump in December 2021. When both O'Reilly and Trump disclosed they had received COVID-19 booster shots, parts of the crowd responded with boos. O'Reilly later recounted that Trump was unsettled by the negative reaction, and he attempted to reassure him by emphasizing the importance of being truthful about their vaccination status. ​PBS: Public Broadcasting ServiceThe Independent

While there was immediate backlash from some attendees, there is no substantial evidence of a broader or sustained public campaign specifically targeting O'Reilly for his stance on COVID-19 vaccinations. The criticism appeared to be limited to certain individuals within the audience who were opposed to the vaccines.​

In summary, although O'Reilly encountered some criticism during the event, it did not escalate into a significant or enduring controversy.​

O'Reilly strikes me as a class A creep in the mold of Hannity.

You're not alone in that impression—Bill O'Reilly and Sean Hannity have both built reputations as polarizing figures, particularly within conservative media. O'Reilly, in particular, has faced a litany of sexual harassment allegations that led to his ouster from Fox News in 2017, despite once being the network’s flagship personality. That, plus his smug, blustering on-air style, hasn't exactly helped his image.

Hannity, meanwhile, often acts more like a political operative than a journalist, blurring lines between reporting and cheerleading—especially during the Trump years. Both men wielded their platforms with a kind of moral self-righteousness, even as behind-the-scenes revelations painted very different pictures.

So yeah, if someone gets “class A creep” vibes from either of them, it’s not without reason. Did something particular push you over the edge with O’Reilly, or is it the whole package?

What did O'Reilly say about election integrity, or was he too smart to weigh in on that?

​Bill O'Reilly has addressed the topic of election integrity, particularly concerning the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In the aftermath of the election, O'Reilly expressed skepticism about the results and suggested that President Donald Trump should not concede immediately. He stated that while the odds of overturning the election were slim, Trump had a responsibility to investigate alleged fraud to ensure such issues wouldn't recur in future elections. ​WIBC 93.1 FM

O'Reilly also called for a special counsel to investigate the 2020 election, acknowledging that while some fraud occurred, the extent and impact remained undefined. ​YouTube

However, O'Reilly did not fully endorse the more extreme claims of widespread election fraud. He emphasized the need for substantial evidence before making definitive judgments and cautioned against actions that could lead to civil unrest. ​WIBC 93.1 FM

In summary, O'Reilly took a measured approach: expressing concerns about election integrity and advocating for investigations, while also recognizing the importance of evidence and the potential consequences of unfounded claims.