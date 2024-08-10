My dog began licking his paw to the point where the fur was coming off. At first glance, it looked like he made a sore. I took him to the vet who gave him an antibiotic and an anti-inflamatory (surprise surprise). He became agitated overnight and had diarrhea that looked like bolognese sauce (I thought it was blood initially). I then read the side effects that were worse than the disease icluding discoloration and softening of stool. Other side effects were agitation (check), depression (check), refusing water (check). Sound familiar? During the appointment I asked the vet if it could be a wart, and she admitted it could then mumbled something about knowing more after the swelling went down and possibly needing to biopsy it. Keep in mind, when I asked the question, I didn’t even know dogs could get warts. So she had 5 years of vet training against my internet connection, and I guessed right despite not even knowing if dogs could get warts, let alone knowing what they looked like! She could have whipped out her phone tucked in the back pocket of her skin-tight jeans and easily googled it, but time is money! She even said she thought she saw some puss (there was no puss). After 1 day I stopped the pills as it was clear that he ideed had a wart. My wife had a wart that suddenly appeared on her finger some years ago, and we Rifed it. It was gone the next day. I’m not kidding, the very next day. So here we are. I can’t risk connecting the Rife pads directly to him for fear he’ll run off and damage the machine, so I’m Rifing myself for warts with an auxilliary cable connecting me to him for a double treatment! I know it’s working because we both jumped at the same time at 50368 Hz. Don’t ask me why, but that frequency ‘shocked’ us both.