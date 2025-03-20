Trump and JD Vance Confront Netanyahu Over Gaza in Heated White House Exchange

On [DATE], Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House for high-level talks on U.S. support for Israel. What was expected to be a routine diplomatic meeting quickly turned tense when Trump confronted Netanyahu over Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

"You need to stop the genocide in Gaza," Trump told Netanyahu bluntly in front of the press. "I’ve spoken to a lot of people, and they’re telling me this has to end. The world is watching, Bibi. And frankly, I think you're making a huge mistake."

Netanyahu, visibly taken aback, attempted to justify Israel’s military campaign, citing Hamas and security concerns. "Mr. President, Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorism. We are targeting Hamas, not civilians."

JD Vance, backing Trump, interjected: "With all due respect, Prime Minister, this isn’t just about Hamas. There are innocent people being killed—women, children. The images coming out of Gaza are devastating. You're losing the moral high ground."

Trump, clearly frustrated, leaned forward. "Bibi, we had peace coming. We had deals in place. And now, it’s chaos. I don't know what you're thinking, but this isn't good for Israel. You're turning the whole world against you."

Netanyahu, pushing back, said: "We cannot afford to be weak. If we stop now, Hamas will regroup, and they'll attack again. Israel will not be dictated to, not even by our friends."

Trump shook his head. "Listen, I support Israel. I always have. But I don’t support endless war. You can be strong and still make peace, Bibi. Stop the bombing, get a real deal done, and save lives."

Following the confrontation, the White House abruptly canceled a planned U.S.-Israel arms agreement, and key administration figures urged Netanyahu’s delegation to reconsider their approach.

Later, when asked about the meeting, Netanyahu said: "I appreciate President Trump’s concerns, but Israel will act in its own interests."

Trump, speaking to reporters afterward, reiterated his stance: "I support Israel, but I don’t support genocide. Bibi needs to make a deal."