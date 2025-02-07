When I moved to England, I learned a few things about the free press the hard way. One day I received a letter in the mail (post) threatening me with jail if I didn’t pay my ‘TV Tax.’ I just about fainted. Convinced it was some kind of Nigerian scam, I called the number on the letter. The woman who answered exasperatedly spent 15 minutes trying to convince me that there was in fact a TV Tax in the UK and that failure to pay it was indeed a crime! So now that I have been double taxed (US and UK) vis-à-vis the recent USAID revelations, should I demand a refund from the BBC (Boys Buggery Club)?