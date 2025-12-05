BBC director-general Tim Davie orders all staff to complete training course on anti-Semitism - after 200 Jewish staff accused corporation of ignoring their calls for racism probe By GRANT TUCKER, ENTERTAINMENT EDITOR Published: 11:37 EST, 4 December 2025 | Updated: 19:33 EST, 4 December 2025 e-mail 331 View comments Outgoing BBC director-general Tim Davie has ordered all staff to complete a training course on antisemitism. Staff have six months to complete the course as Mr Davie hopes to stamp out ‘discrimination, prejudice, and intolerance’ at the corporation. The move was welcomed by the Board of Deputies and leading Jewish figures. It comes after more than 200 Jewish staff, contractors, suppliers and contributors accused the corporation’s Board of ‘ignoring’ their pleas for an investigation into alleged anti-Semitism at the national broadcaster. Writing to staff on Wednesday Mr Davie, 58, said: ‘The BBC is for everyone, and we are clear that everyone working here should feel they belong. ‘As an organisation we stand united against any form of discrimination, prejudice, or intolerance.’ ‘In response to this, the BBC Academy has spent the last few months developing new anti-discrimination training. ‘We’re starting with e-learning modules on antisemitism and Islamophobia, which we expect staff across the BBC to complete.’ ‘The module on antisemitism is available from today, while the Islamophobia module is just being finalised, to launch in February.’ Outgoing BBC director-general Tim Davie has ordered all staff to complete a training course on antisemitism + 3 View gallery Outgoing BBC director-general Tim Davie has ordered all staff to complete a training course on antisemitism Staff have six months to complete the course as Mr Davie hopes to stamp out ‘discrimination, prejudice, and intolerance’ at the corporation + 3 View gallery Staff have six months to complete the course as Mr Davie hopes to stamp out ‘discrimination, prejudice, and intolerance’ at the corporation

‘I know that everyone will be committed to the training, ensuring the BBC is a role model as an inclusive and tolerant workplace.’ The Board of Deputies of British Jews welcomed the announcement of the new compulsory training course for all staff and revealed they held a meeting on Tuesday with BBC Chair Samir Shah, Mr Davie and other BBC executives, which addressed antisemitism training, concerns relating to BBC Arabic, and wider Middle East coverage. Board of Deputies President Phil Rosenberg said: ‘Over the last 18 months, the Board of Deputies’ engagement with the BBC has focused on the urgent need for change in both culture and content at the Corporation. ‘We have always said that a key component of the cultural change required is a proper understanding of contemporary antisemitism, provided by credible organisations. ‘Our aspiration is that, in time, the training and additional safeguarding and compliance will also be provided to suppliers and contractors as well as staff’.

Danny Stone MBE, Chief Executive Antisemitism Policy Trust (APT) said: ‘The Antisemitism Policy Trust has been pleased to partner with the BBC on producing a high-quality educational training package. ‘Against a backdrop of rising antisemitism in the UK and across the globe, staff at our national broadcaster must understand how to spot and tackle anti-Jewish racism and support colleagues who face it. This training will assist in that effort.” Dr Dave Rich MBE, Director of Policy Community Security Trust (CST) said: ‘The BBC has faced serious challenges in its handling of antisemitism, but we have been encouraged by the open and collaborative way in which they have worked with CST, APT and their own Jewish staff to develop this important training. ‘We hope that this represents a genuine commitment and a meaningful step towards deeper understanding, improved awareness, and a more consistent. BBC boss Mr Davie announced his resignation last month after the fallout of a row over impartiality and will remain in post until the board find a replacement. The introduction to the new anti-Semitism learning module tells BBC staff: ‘As the Director-General and Chair have said in recent months, antisemitism has no place at the BBC. ‘It is our collective responsibility to make sure we understand what it is and what it can look like.’ ‘This training provides a framework of understanding for staff to spot and call out antisemitism. It is compulsory training for all staff. ‘The BBC Academy has worked closely with the Jewish Staff Network, the Antisemitism Policy Trust and the Community Security Trust to produce this training.

‘The module includes real world examples of how antisemitism can appear in society, which understandably may be upsetting for some colleagues. ‘However, the content of the module has been considered carefully, with examples in order to inform us all, and ensure we understand the many forms discrimination takes. ‘Staff will have six months to complete the training before becoming overdue. This information will be shared with managers in the usual way.’ ‘New joiners, assigned the training post launch, will receive the standard 28 days to complete the training before becoming overdue.’ ‘Please look out for further communications when the Islamophobia training is available early next year.’ It comes after more than 200 Jewish staff, contractors, suppliers and contributors wrote to BBC chairman Samir Shah in July 2024 asking for an urgent formal investigation by the BBC Board into ‘systemic problems of anti-Semitism and bias at the BBC, alongside senior management’s demonstrable failure to properly address the issue’.

It comes after more than 200 Jewish staff, contractors, suppliers and contributors wrote to BBC chairman Samir Shah in July 2024 asking for an urgent formal investigation by the BBC Board into 'systemic problems of anti-Semitism

Attached to the letter was a report titled 'Being Jewish and working at the BBC' which included testimony from staff who argued the corporation was no longer 'a safe space to be Jewish'. The same staff members wrote again to the BBC Board last month, accusing it of ignoring their pleas and offering 'words not action' after a gap of more than a year. Current and former Jewish staff – including producer Leo Pearlman, former ITV head of entertainment Claudia Rosencrantz, former BBC executive Danny Cohen and present employees – were signatories to the letter.

They said: ‘Despite being presented with documentary evidence of an anti-Jewish bias within the BBC, among BBC news and current affairs specifically, this basic request went unheeded. ‘We are still a minority with a simple entreaty to the BBC Board: the BBC’s repeatedly substantiated anti-Jewish racism has now been ‘Called Out’ – who will be held accountable?’ A representative for the signatories told the Mail: ‘We drew all this to the BBC’s attention over a year ago and since then we continue as Jews to be ignored, gaslit and at worst smeared as a ‘lobby’. ‘We have been told that the BBC was committed to impartiality and fairness and yet this is demonstrably not the case. ‘The BBC needs to live up to its values. This would never happen to any other minority. ‘It is racism. The BBC has failed to deal with this fundamental problem from the very top. ‘We are calling for real action and accountability, not more hollow words.’ Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch described it as a ‘shameful failure of leadership’ that the BBC had ‘ignored complaints’ of racism and bias as she called on the BBC Board to ‘intervene to restore trust’. Nigel Farage said the revelations mean that the future of the licence fee is now in doubt. He said: ‘The allegations against the BBC over bias are worsening by the day. The licence fee is now in serious question.’

