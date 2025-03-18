Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterBathhouse Buddies Plot 2028Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBathhouse Buddies Plot 2028Timothy WineyMar 18, 2025Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterBathhouse Buddies Plot 2028Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Sharehttps://www.zerohedge.com/political/rahm-emanuel-flirts-2028-presidential-bid-progressives-promptly-eruptShare this postTimothy’s NewsletterBathhouse Buddies Plot 2028Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
Well if he runs maybe some reporter can ask him about his direct role in 9/11 and the aftermath. "What is more comforting to the terrorists around the world: the failure to pass the 9/11 legislation because we lacked a majority of the majority,' or putting aside partisan politics to enact tough new legislation with America's security foremost in mind?"
Rahm Emanuel