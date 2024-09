Warning: Ballet Kills. Dance at your own risk. Ballet dancer mourned by her NIKE ‘family.’

Ballerina Michaela Mabinty DePrince dies at 29 (msn.com)

https://www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/lifestyle-buzz/ballerina-michaela-mabinty-deprince-dies-at-29/ar-AA1qxWZc