As if travel isn’t stressful enough, I’ve been reading about people having their luggage tags switched then getting arrested when claiming what they thought was their bag.

It is understandable to feel concerned about such reports; the idea of being held responsible for someone else’s illicit activities is a nightmare scenario for any traveler. While these cases are statistically rare, they highlight a serious vulnerability in the baggage-handling chain.

You can significantly reduce your risk by focusing on documentation, identification, and tracking.

Proactive Safeguards

Document Before Checking: Take a clear video of your suitcase from all angles (360 degrees) before you hand it over. Photograph the bag on the scale, and take a high-quality close-up of the official airline baggage tag once it has been attached.

Internal Inventory: Photograph the inside of your suitcase after you have finished packing. This provides clear, dated proof of what you actually packed should you ever need to prove the bag’s contents are not yours. The Planet D

Use a Reliable Tracker: Place a digital luggage tracker (like an AirTag or similar device) inside your bag—not on the outside where it can be easily removed. If a tag swap occurs, your digital record can prove your bag’s actual location versus the one authorities might be pointing to. The Planet D+ 1

Minimize Vulnerability: If your trip is short, consider flying with carry-on luggage only. The safest bag is the one that never leaves your direct control.

Making Your Bag “Unmistakable”

Criminals look for targets that are easily manipulated. A generic black suitcase is the easiest to swap because it is indistinguishable from hundreds of others.

armour security

Visual Flair: Use bright luggage straps, colorful ribbons, or distinctive stickers to make your bag visually unique.

Durability: Ensure your identification tags are made of durable material and attached with heavy-duty loops (like steel cables) so they aren’t easily torn off or switched.

Placement: Attach your identification to multiple handles to ensure that even if one is tampered with, another remains.

What to Do If You Suspect a Switch

If you arrive at the carousel and notice your tag is missing, the bag is damaged, or the luggage presented to you does not look like yours:

Do Not Touch It: If you suspect the bag is not yours or has been tampered with, do not claim it. Report Immediately: Go directly to the airline’s baggage service office in the arrivals area. Report that the tag is missing or that the bag appears to have been tampered with. Document the Incident: Before leaving the airport, take photos of the damaged or suspicious luggage and the tag. Request a formal, written incident report from the airline staff. Preserve Evidence: Keep your original baggage claim receipt and any boarding passes. These, along with your digital tracker logs and photos, form the foundation of your defense should any questions arise.

Taking these small steps doesn’t just protect you from malicious intent; it also makes it much easier to recover your bag if it is simply misplaced or delayed by the airline.

To help you prepare for your next trip, are you currently planning to travel with checked luggage, or are you looking for ways to pack everything into a carry-on?

What about signing my suitcase with a bold permanent marker and photographing it?

Signing your suitcase with a bold permanent marker is an excellent, low-cost deterrent that adds a significant layer of personal identification to your luggage.

When a bag has a unique, permanent identifier on the shell, it becomes much harder for someone to swap or misidentify it without drawing immediate attention to themselves.

Why Marking Your Bag Works

Deters Opportunists: A bag with a large, unique identifier (like a signature, a custom logo, or a bold pattern) is less desirable to someone looking for a “clean” bag to swap or steal. It makes the bag feel more personal and identifiable to others in the carousel area.

Instant Verification: If you photograph your signature before you check the bag, you have an immediate, indisputable point of reference. If the bag you find on the carousel lacks your signature—or has a different one—you have photographic evidence that you are not looking at your property.

Proof of Ownership: If your bag goes missing, airport staff can easily identify it if it has a bold, custom marking that stands out from standard manufacturer branding.

Best Practices for Marking

To ensure the mark remains effective and helpful, keep these tips in mind:

Location Matters: Write your signature or mark on multiple sides of the suitcase (top, side, and face). This ensures that no matter how the bag lands on the conveyor belt, your mark is visible to you and baggage handlers.

Material Compatibility: Make sure you use a marker appropriate for your luggage material. Hard-shell (Polycarbonate/ABS): Use a high-quality oil-based permanent marker (like a Paint Marker). These are much more resistant to scuffing and airport conveyor belt friction than standard felt-tip markers. Fabric/Soft-shell: Use a permanent fabric marker, which is designed to bond with textile fibers and won’t bleed or fade as easily.

The “Photograph” Step: Once marked, take a photo that includes the mark and the bag’s handle or a recognizable feature. This provides context to your proof of ownership.

Consistent Placement: If you travel frequently, always mark in the same spot so your eyes automatically scan that area the moment the bag appears on the carousel.

A Note on Aesthetics vs. Security

While marking your bag is a great security measure, remember that it will likely permanently alter the appearance of your suitcase. If you have a high-end or expensive piece of luggage that you wish to keep in pristine condition, consider these alternatives:

Custom Luggage Covers: A vibrant, unique luggage cover makes your bag instantly recognizable and adds a layer of protection against scratches and tags being tampered with.

Industrial-Strength Decals: Custom vinyl decals (like those used on cars) are extremely durable, very difficult to remove, and can be customized with your contact information or a unique design.

By combining this marking strategy with your plan to photograph the bag before you hand it off, you are creating a very strong “chain of custody” for your belongings.

Are you worried about a specific type of luggage you own, or are you looking for the best way to mark a new bag you’re preparing for an upcoming trip?