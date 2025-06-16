Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Science is Political 2.0's avatar
Science is Political 2.0
12m

That is a joke right? you are asking CHATGPT about YOUR GRAND BABY GIRL DAUGHTER smiling?

I had two sons and both of them smiled by that age.. some people said it was "gas" babies have a lot of gas.. and also causes them to cry but NO she is not an ALIEN and BABIES actually can IMITATE or attempt to imitate PEOPLE who smile at them. A NEW BORN IS NOT ACTUALLY A NEWBORN. THE FULLY FORMED BABY of two weeks old is actually closer to being around 6 months old in reality. When I my baby was inside me I used to sing to the baby and talk to him.. and he would kick.. (inside me) and he recognized my voice upon arrival. :) John my older son actually said UH OH... at the age of 4 weeks.. because I would say that to him.. when he would burp. and then at the age of 3 MONTHS.. he actually pointed to our cat and said KITTY. because he heard us talking about the Kitty. HUMAN BEINGS BRAINS ARE AMAZING and an F@cking computer would not know one single whit about human being babies. TIMOTHY

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture