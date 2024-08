As the Paris Olympic games came to a close, the Azorian Artistic Gymnastics competion had just gotten underway. Note that there was no point deduction for dropping her shoes. It should also be noted that only in the Azores do Women who identify as Women, compete in sports historically dominated by men.

The Azores is also the only Olympics to use 100% recycled athletes.

Somewhat similar to the Pole Vault, Azorians have the ‘Bull Vault’ requiring two athletes.