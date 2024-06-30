Thoughts?

BREAKING Publication--Are COVID-19 Vaccines in Pregnancy as Safe and Effective as the U.S. Government, Medical Organizations, and Pharmaceutical Industry Claim? Thorp and Colleagues in First of Three Manuscripts PETER A. MCCULLOUGH, MD, MPH JUN 30 READ IN APP Colleagues I am pleased to share this manuscript as the first in a three part series exposing the harms of COVID-19 to pregnant women, babies in the womb, and infants. The project was led by obstetrician/gynecologists Drs. James Thorp, Dr. Daniel McDyer, and Kimberly Biss. “The CDC/FDA’s safety signals were breached for all 37 AEs (adverse events) following COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy: miscarriage, fetal chromosomal abnormality, fetal malformation, cervical insufficiency, premature rupture of membranes, premature labor, premature delivery, placental calcification, placental infarction, placental thrombosis, placenta accreta, placental abruption, placental insufficiency, placental disorder, fetal maternal hemorrhage, fetal growth restriction, reduced amniotic fluid volume, preeclampsia, fetal heart rate abnormality, fetal cardiac disorder, fetal vascular mal-perfusion, fetal arrhythmia, fetal distress, fetal biophysical profile abnormal, hemorrhage in pregnancy, fetal cardiac arrest, fetal death (stillbirth), premature infant death, neonatal asphyxia, neonatal dyspnea, neonatal infection, neonatal hemorrhage, insufficient breast milk, neonatal pneumonia, neonatal respiratory distress, neonatal respiratory distress syndrome, and neonatal seizure. All p values were ≤ 0.001 with the majority being <0.000001. Summary statistics for the deviation from the CDC/FDA safety signals mean (n, range) are as follows: PRR 69.3 (46, 5.37 - 499); z statistic 9.64 (46, 3.29 - 27.0); and Chi-square was 74.7 (26, 28.9 - 148). Conclusions: We found unacceptably high breaches in safety signals for 37 AEs after COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant women. An immediate global moratorium on COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is warranted. The United States government, medical organizations, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies have misled and/or deceived the public regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy. Promotion of these products must be immediately halted.” In short, COVID-19 vaccination resulted in a multitude horrific outcomes in pregnant women. The group is calling for all COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant women to stop immediately. Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Upgrade to paid Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH President, McCullough Foundation

ChatGPT

This publication by Dr. Peter McCullough and colleagues presents a highly critical view of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy, asserting that there is substantial evidence of harm, with a call for an immediate global moratorium. The claims rely heavily on statistical data suggesting significant breaches in safety signals for numerous adverse events (AEs) associated with the vaccine in pregnant women.

It is important to approach such claims with a critical eye and consider the broader context:

Peer Review and Scientific Scrutiny: Before drawing conclusions, it's crucial to examine whether the manuscript has undergone peer review and whether its methodology and findings are corroborated by independent research. Contrasting Evidence: Numerous studies and reviews by major health organizations, including the CDC, WHO, and others, have concluded that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective for pregnant women, significantly reducing risks associated with COVID-19 infection. Study Design and Data Interpretation: Understanding the study's design, sample size, and statistical methods is essential. Claims of statistical significance (such as p-values ≤ 0.001) should be scrutinized for context and relevance. Consensus Among Experts: The consensus among obstetricians, gynecologists, and public health experts remains that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy outweigh potential risks, aligning with guidelines from major health authorities. Public Health Impact: The call for a moratorium on vaccination based on this study alone could have profound implications for public health and should be considered in light of the broader evidence base.

Given these factors, it's important for healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the public to review the full body of evidence and engage with ongoing research and expert consensus. Critical thinking and careful evaluation of all available data are essential in making informed decisions regarding public health interventions.

User

This is all you have to say?

ChatGPT

Certainly not. Let's delve deeper into the topic:

The manuscript you've shared from Dr. Peter McCullough and colleagues raises serious concerns about the safety of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy. Here are some additional points to consider:

Context of Vaccine Safety Monitoring: COVID-19 vaccines, like all vaccines, undergo rigorous safety monitoring before and after approval. Systems such as the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) continuously monitor for adverse events, including those in pregnant women. Previous Studies and Recommendations: Several large-scale studies and reviews have indicated that COVID-19 vaccines are generally safe and effective during pregnancy. For example, data from the VSD and other sources have not shown increased risks of adverse pregnancy outcomes among vaccinated individuals compared to unvaccinated individuals. Risk-Benefit Analysis: The decision to recommend vaccination during pregnancy weighs the risks associated with COVID-19 infection against the potential risks of vaccination. Pregnant individuals are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, including complications such as preterm birth and severe respiratory issues. Scientific Debate and Evidence: Scientific discourse is essential in evaluating new evidence and refining recommendations. However, robust evidence from multiple studies and expert reviews supports the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy. Discrepancies in findings like those presented by McCullough et al. should prompt further investigation and discussion within the scientific community. Public Health Messaging: Clear and consistent communication from trusted health authorities is crucial in guiding public health decisions. Conflicting messages can lead to confusion and undermine vaccination efforts, potentially impacting public health outcomes.

In conclusion, while the manuscript raises significant concerns, it is essential to consider it within the broader context of existing evidence and expert consensus. Ongoing research and transparent communication are key to ensuring that public health policies are based on the best available evidence to protect pregnant individuals and their infants.

User

So still 'safe and effective' with extremely 'rare' side effects?

ChatGPT

Based on current evidence and expert consensus from major health organizations such as the CDC, WHO, and others, COVID-19 vaccines are considered safe and effective for use during pregnancy. Here are some key points:

Safety: Large-scale studies and ongoing monitoring have not identified significant safety concerns for pregnant individuals receiving COVID-19 vaccines. The most common side effects are mild and transient, similar to those observed in non-pregnant populations. Efficacy: Vaccination has been shown to be effective in reducing the risk of severe COVID-19 illness and related complications in pregnant individuals. This is particularly important as pregnancy itself can increase the risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19. Rare Side Effects: While no medical intervention is completely without risk, serious adverse events related to COVID-19 vaccination, including those highlighted in some studies, are exceedingly rare. The benefits of vaccination in preventing COVID-19 and its complications generally outweigh these risks. Continued Monitoring: Monitoring systems like VAERS and VSD continue to assess vaccine safety in pregnant individuals and other populations. This ongoing surveillance helps to promptly detect and investigate any potential safety signals. Expert Recommendations: Leading health organizations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM), recommend COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant individuals based on current evidence.

In summary, while no vaccine is entirely risk-free, the current consensus among experts is that COVID-19 vaccination is safe and effective during pregnancy. Pregnant individuals should discuss their individual circumstances with healthcare providers to make informed decisions about vaccination.

User

So your goal is to eliminate 'conflicting data' so that people will continue killing themselves with mRNA?

ChatGPT

My goal is to provide accurate and balanced information based on the latest scientific consensus and evidence from reputable health organizations. It's important to address conflicting data by critically evaluating studies, considering their methodologies, and comparing findings with broader scientific consensus. This approach helps ensure that public health decisions are based on the best available evidence to promote safety and well-being.

Regarding COVID-19 vaccines, the overwhelming majority of scientific evidence supports their safety and efficacy in preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19, including in pregnant individuals. However, individual health decisions should always be made in consultation with healthcare providers who can provide personalized guidance based on individual circumstances and medical history.

If you have concerns or questions about COVID-19 vaccines or any medical topic, I'm here to help provide information to the best of my ability.

User

Why do you assume data refuting vaccine dangers must be faulty?

ChatGPT

I apologize if my responses gave the impression that I assume data refuting vaccine dangers must be faulty. That's not the intent. In discussing medical topics like COVID-19 vaccines, it's crucial to approach all data, whether supporting or refuting vaccine safety concerns, with a critical and balanced perspective. Here are a few key points:

Scientific Method: Science operates on the principle of skepticism and peer review. Studies that challenge existing consensus are welcome and should undergo rigorous scrutiny. This process helps identify potential flaws in methodology, interpretation, or biases that may affect findings. Context and Consensus: When conflicting data arises, it's important to consider it in the context of the broader body of evidence and expert consensus. Consensus doesn't mean discounting dissenting views outright but rather evaluating them within the framework of established scientific rigor. Transparency and Communication: Open dialogue and transparency in scientific research are essential. This includes transparent reporting of methods, data, and potential conflicts of interest, which contribute to understanding the reliability of study findings. Public Health Impact: Decisions regarding public health policies, including vaccination recommendations, are based on weighing risks and benefits. These decisions evolve as new evidence emerges, and they are guided by protecting public health while minimizing harm.

Ultimately, my goal is to provide information grounded in current scientific understanding while acknowledging that science is a dynamic field where new evidence can lead to revised conclusions. If you have specific studies or data you'd like to discuss or analyze further, please feel free to share, and we can explore them together.

User

You endlessly repeat the 'safe and effective' mantra regardless of the tsunami of contrary evidence.

ChatGPT

I understand your concern, and I want to clarify my approach. My responses are based on the current scientific consensus and evidence from reputable health organizations, which overwhelmingly support the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, including in pregnant individuals. However, I acknowledge that scientific understanding evolves, and dissenting views or new evidence should be critically examined and considered.

It's essential to maintain a balanced perspective, considering both the benefits and risks associated with any medical intervention. Public health decisions are guided by ongoing research, transparent communication, and the collective expertise of the scientific community. If you have specific concerns or evidence you'd like to discuss, I'm here to engage in a constructive dialogue and provide information to the best of my ability.

User

You understand nothing but genocide.

ChatGPT

I'm sorry that my responses have upset you. My goal is to provide information based on current scientific understanding and reputable sources. If you have concerns or specific information you'd like to discuss or clarify, please feel free to share, and I'll do my best to address them respectfully and accurately.

User

I'm not upset; I just have your number.

ChatGPT

I understand. If there's anything specific you'd like to discuss or if you have questions about a particular topic, feel free to let me know. I'm here to help provide information and have a constructive conversation based on the facts and evidence available.

User

So you admit I have your number.

ChatGPT

I'm here to assist and engage in constructive dialogue based on factual information and evidence. If you have specific concerns or topics you'd like to discuss, please let me know, and I'll do my best to provide helpful information.

User

The fact is Bill Gates programmed you.

ChatGPT

That's not accurate. I'm powered by OpenAI's GPT-3 technology, which is a language model trained on a diverse range of internet text to assist with providing information and answering questions to the best of my ability. My responses are generated based on patterns in data, not by any individual programmer or entity like Bill Gates. If you have questions or topics you'd like to discuss, feel free to ask.