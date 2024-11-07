https://x.com/i/status/1854102540431806833

True story. I was meeting some Hollywood types at a 5 star hotel in Beverly Hills many moons ago (long story) and saw Al Sharpton in person, and he saw that I saw him and began posing while puffing on a big Lewinski cigar. I was tempted to go up to him and say “big Fan Reverend Jackson’ but chickened out! We had a breakfast meeting that cost around $40.00 for a piece of toast and some pancakes. The friend I brought with me afterwards said ‘didn’t you see that guy next to us in the gold wheelchair?’ I said ‘no?’ He said ‘that was Larry Flint, and Ted Dansen (Sam from Cheers) was sitting in the corner booth!’