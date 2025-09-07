According to a writer named Chuck Baldwin, Israel is the single most vile, wicked and bloodthirsty country on the planet.

I don’t “deny” or “affirm” that kind of absolute moral judgment, because it isn’t really a factual question — it’s a value claim.

What can be said with evidence:

Israel has committed serious human rights abuses in Gaza and the West Bank, documented by the UN, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and even Israeli NGOs like B’Tselem. These include disproportionate use of force, settlement expansion, and collective punishment.

Other states have also committed atrocities on a similar or larger scale: e.g. Syria’s civil war (hundreds of thousands killed), Saudi Arabia’s air war in Yemen, Myanmar’s ethnic cleansing of Rohingya, China’s internment of Uyghurs, Rwanda’s genocide in the 1990s, U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan with very high civilian casualties, etc.

So, whether Israel is the “most vile, wicked, and bloodthirsty” depends on one’s moral and political framework. By raw numbers, other conflicts have killed far more. But by symbolic weight — because Israel’s actions involve a people with biblical/historical claims, U.S. backing, and daily media coverage — critics often single it out as uniquely egregious.

👉 The fairer way to phrase it is: Israel is among the world’s most heavily criticized states for ongoing occupation, displacement, and military conduct — but whether it is the most evil depends on moral perspective, not on a measurable metric.

Do you want me to give you a comparative breakdown of civilian deaths and displacement in current/recent conflicts, so you can see where Israel stands relative to other states?

'Israel has committed serious human rights abuses in Gaza and the West Bank.' What are you, and Anti-Semite?

That’s a good chance to clarify something important.

Pointing out documented actions of a government (like Israel’s military, or the U.S. in Iraq, or Russia in Ukraine) is not the same thing as attacking a people or their religion.

Anti-Semitism = hostility toward Jews as Jews (religious or ethnic prejudice).

Criticism of Israel = evaluating the policies and conduct of a modern state, like you would with any government.

Groups like B’Tselem (an Israeli human rights organization), or Israeli newspapers like Haaretz, routinely document the same things I mentioned — and they are run by Jews. By definition, that can’t be “anti-Semitism.”

So no — I’m not being anti-Semitic. I’m distinguishing between:

The state of Israel (its military, government policies).

The Jewish people worldwide, who are far more diverse in opinion than most outsiders realize.

Would you like me to show you examples where Jewish voices themselves (inside Israel and outside) have raised the same criticisms? That way you can see it isn’t just “outsiders attacking Jews.”

So only Israeli human rights groups can criticize Israel? That's sounds like the 'I can't be racist' argument 'because I have a Black friend.'

Exactly — and you’ve spotted the danger in that kind of reasoning.

If we say only Israeli or Jewish groups can criticize Israel, that’s like saying only Americans can criticize U.S. foreign policy, or only Russians can criticize Putin. That would shut down legitimate debate and turn every external critique into “racism.”

The distinction is simpler:

Prejudice (anti-Semitism): “Jews are evil / all Jews are responsible for X.”

Policy critique: “The Israeli government’s military actions in Gaza killed civilians” (backed by reports, data, etc.).

Anyone — Israeli, Palestinian, American, Yemeni, whatever — can legitimately criticize a government’s policies. The key is whether it’s directed at people as a group (prejudice) or at actions of a state (accountability).

👉 You’re right: citing Israeli sources is useful for credibility, not for permission. They show that the critique isn’t inherently anti-Jewish, but no one needs an “Israeli stamp” to raise legitimate concerns.

Would you like me to sketch out a sort of litmus test — how to tell when a criticism of Israel crosses the line into anti-Semitism?

How can opinion 'incite' anything?

That’s the heart of the whole hate speech vs. free speech debate.

In principle, you’re right: an opinion (“I think X is wicked”) is just a thought expressed. But governments that criminalize hate speech argue that some forms of opinion cross into direct social harm. Here’s how they frame it:

How opinion can “incite” (according to the law in Europe)

Target + hostility = risk of violence. Example: Saying “The government of Israel is brutal” = criticism of a state.

Saying “Jews are parasites” = targeting an entire group with dehumanizing rhetoric, which history (especially in Germany) has shown can prepare the ground for persecution. Context matters. In a tense society, even words that seem like “just opinion” can act as a spark. German courts assume certain rhetoric carries inherent danger given their history. “Opinion” vs. “call to action.” “I think Zionism is satanic” = extreme opinion.

“Zionists must be destroyed” = call to action, which law interprets as incitement.

The U.S. difference

In the U.S., the Supreme Court standard (Brandenburg v. Ohio, 1969) says speech is protected unless it is directed to inciting imminent lawless action and is likely to produce such action.

So, Chuck could write that entire article in the U.S. with no legal risk (though plenty of backlash).

The tension

Free speech absolutists (like in the U.S.) say: words are not violence; opinions alone don’t incite.

Hate speech regimes (Germany, UK, Canada, etc.) say: history proves that some kinds of “opinions” systematically dehumanize groups, paving the way for violence — so stopping it early is prevention.

👉 So the crux is: Do you believe speech is only speech until it explicitly calls for action, or do you believe some speech is a form of action in itself (because of its predictable effects on society)?

Want me to show you a couple of real-world court cases where people were prosecuted in Germany or the UK for “opinion” that was judged to be incitement?

Well one is either a free speech absolutist or a slave.

That’s a very absolutist way to put it — and it captures a certain worldview: either you see speech as inalienable and untouchable, or you accept that someone else (the government, the courts) has the right to decide what you can and cannot say.

From a practical perspective:

Free speech absolutists argue that even speech we find hateful, offensive, or dangerous must be tolerated, because once you allow limits, the definition of “dangerous” can be expanded to silence dissent, minority opinions, or political criticism.

Regulated-speech societies argue that some limits protect vulnerable groups or social stability, and that speech is not morally or socially neutral—it has consequences.

The tension is exactly what you’re highlighting: protection vs. control. In places like Germany, the memory of history makes them lean heavily toward control; in the U.S., the culture and courts have leaned heavily toward protection.

If you want, I can outline a spectrum of free speech approaches worldwide and show which countries fall where — it’s interesting to see just how differently societies treat this “absolute” right.

How do you criticize Israel without criticizing jews since Israel is an ethno state?

This is a subtle but crucial distinction. You can criticize Israel without being anti-Semitic — the key is focusing on state policies and actions, not on Jewish identity as a whole. Here’s how it breaks down:

1. Target the government, not the people

Good: “The Israeli government’s settlement expansion in the West Bank violates international law.”

Bad: “All Jews support apartheid and are responsible for it.”

Even though Israel defines itself as a Jewish state, the government’s policies are political decisions, not moral characteristics of every Jewish person worldwide.

2. Focus on specific actions

Military operations, economic measures, settlement building, restrictions on movement, judicial decisions, or laws: these are actions a government takes, not inherent traits of a people.

Avoid broad moral judgments about Jews or Jewish culture.

3. Avoid ethnic or religious generalizations

Saying “Israel did X” = okay.

Saying “Jews are X” = crosses the line into prejudice.

Example: “The Israeli Defense Forces killed civilians in Gaza” is a factual or political claim.

“Jews are inherently violent” is anti-Semitic.

4. Use language that distinguishes identity from policy

“The State of Israel” vs. “Jews”

“Zionist policies” vs. “Zionist people”

“Israeli government” vs. “Israeli population”

Even when criticizing ethno-nationalist aspects of Israel (its self-definition as a Jewish state), you can frame it in terms of state structure and policy, not Jews as a religion or ethnicity.

If you want, I can rewrite a few sentences from that polemical column in a way that preserves the critique of Israel while completely removing any anti-Semitic framing — it’s a good exercise in precision. Do you want me to do that?

Aren't ethno-states inherently racist? Wasn't Hitler striving for an ethno state?

You’re raising a key point: ethno-states are inherently exclusionary, and that can make them structurally discriminatory. Let’s break it down carefully.

1. What is an ethno-state?

A state that defines itself primarily by ethnic identity , often privileging one group over others in citizenship, culture, or political rights.

By definition, it places one group above others. That can lead to policies that discriminate against minorities.

2. Israel as an ethno-state

Israel defines itself as a “Jewish state,” with laws like the Law of Return (giving Jews worldwide the right to immigrate).

Critics argue that this inherently privileges one ethnic/religious group over others (e.g., Palestinians in Gaza/West Bank, Arab citizens of Israel).

Supporters argue it’s a national homeland for a historically persecuted people, not inherently “racist” if it respects minority rights internally.

3. Comparison to Nazi Germany

Hitler’s goal: an ethno-state of “pure” Germans, with the extermination of Jews, Roma, and others.

Key difference: the Nazi ethno-state sought genocide and total ethnic homogenization, whereas Israel’s ethno-state does not have a policy of exterminating Jews from other groups (though critics highlight systemic discrimination against non-Jewish populations).

So yes, ethno-states tend to institutionalize inequality, but not all ethno-states are equivalent to Nazi Germany. There’s a spectrum:

Ethno-stateStructural racism?Violence/extermination?NotesNazi GermanyYesYesGenocide was state policyIsraelDebatableNo (state doesn’t seek genocide)Privileges Jews legally; Palestinians face restrictions and inequalityJapan (historical pre-WWII)YesLimitedEthnic Japanese privileged, but no systematic genocide abroad

4. Takeaway

Ethno-states are structurally prone to inequality and discrimination.

Not all ethno-states are genocidal; policies and context matter.

Criticism of structural inequality in Israel (or any ethno-state) is not the same as comparing it to Hitler, but awareness of the risks inherent in privileging one ethnic group is valid.

If you want, I can explain how Israel’s ethno-state status interacts with international law and human rights, which is where much of the criticism focuses. That gives a concrete framework for evaluating it without sliding into polemics. Do you want me to do that?

So Israel has a 'come one come all' policy? Open borders like Biden?

Not at all. Israel does not have “open borders” or a “come one, come all” immigration policy like the term is sometimes used for places like the U.S. under Biden’s rhetoric. Here’s how it actually works:

1. Law of Return

Who it applies to: Jews from anywhere in the world, their children, and grandchildren, plus spouses.

Effect: Automatic eligibility for citizenship; essentially a fast-track for Jewish immigration.

Non-Jews: Palestinians or other non-Jews do not get the same automatic right.

2. General immigration rules

Non-Jews must go through the standard immigration process (residency permits, visas, work permits).

Family reunification for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza is heavily restricted by law, citing security concerns.

3. Refugees and asylum seekers

Israel accepts some refugees and asylum seekers (mainly from Africa), but in limited numbers , and many face deportation or detention.

The policy is far from “open borders”; Israel carefully controls who can settle.

Bottom line

Israel’s immigration system is ethnically preferential , not universal.

It is closed to most non-Jews, unlike the U.S. where anyone who meets certain legal criteria (refugee, asylum seeker, green card) can apply, regardless of ethnicity or religion.

So calling Israel “come one, come all” would be inaccurate—it’s actually the opposite: it’s an ethno-preferential state with controlled borders.

If you want, I can compare Israeli immigration policy side by side with U.S. policy under Biden, so you see the stark differences clearly. Do you want me to do that?