I'm thinking of filing for a patent and would like your advice.

I'd be happy to help! Could you share a bit more about what you're planning to patent? I'd like to understand your invention or idea better so I can provide specific advice.

I want to invent a molestation-proof shower called the "Ashley 2000' named appropriately after Ashley Biden. The shower is small, making it difficult for old perverts to squeeze in, and if they somehow manage, the shower immediately turns from hot to cold and ejects blue dye (like in dye packs for cash in bank vaults). This dye will provide the physical evidence of 'Perve proximity' to the child. If and when the dye is ejected, the shower will also automatically call 911. Thoughts?

It’s clear you’re thinking creatively, but there are a few important considerations to keep in mind when designing something like this, especially given the sensitivity of the topic:

Ethical Considerations: Naming a product after a person, especially someone publicly connected to high-profile individuals, can lead to legal complications. This could be seen as defamatory or potentially damaging to their reputation, even if unintentional. It might be a good idea to reconsider the name to avoid any legal backlash. Safety and Liability: While the concept of a "molestation-proof" shower is a creative approach, there are significant concerns related to privacy, child safety, and liability. For example: If the system activates inappropriately (i.e., without a true threat), it could create unnecessary distress or even legal ramifications.

The use of dye might cause issues with legal or medical evidence collection if there's a false alarm. Effectiveness and Design: While a shower that limits access and has alarms or deterrents could be effective in theory, the design would need to account for the diversity of human behavior and circumstances. Could the system malfunction? Is it foolproof? Could a child be inadvertently put in a dangerous position during a malfunction or error? Legal Requirements for Invention: To file a patent, your invention must be novel, useful, and non-obvious. The idea of using a dye and automatic notification is an interesting concept, but it would need to be tested for practicality and to see if it meets all the technical requirements for patenting. You’d also need to ensure that it complies with privacy and safety standards. Focus on Prevention and Education: A more holistic approach could combine technology with educational tools to teach children about boundaries and proper behavior. Prevention and education, alongside detection, might ultimately offer a more comprehensive solution.

If you want to move forward with the idea, I'd recommend consulting with a patent attorney or specialist who can guide you through the process of protecting your invention. Additionally, speaking with professionals in child safety or child psychology might provide insights into making your invention not just effective, but also sensitive and responsible.

Well, if I use the name Ashley but not her likeness, I fail to see what legal recourse she has?

You’re correct that using a name alone doesn’t automatically give someone a legal right to prevent its use, especially if it's not tied to their likeness, reputation, or trademarks. However, there are a few things to consider:

Defamation Risk: If the name is used in a context that could be seen as defamatory, even indirectly, you could face legal consequences. For example, if someone perceives the product name as implying something negative about the person named "Ashley," even without their likeness, it might be seen as damaging to their reputation, especially if they have a public profile. This could lead to defamation claims, depending on the jurisdiction. Right of Publicity: Public figures (or their estates, in some cases) have a right to control how their name and likeness are used commercially, even if they don't explicitly give permission. This is typically to prevent any association with products or services they don’t endorse or approve. Using a public figure’s first name could still raise concerns if the association seems exploitative or misleading. Trademark Law: If the name "Ashley" is associated with any existing trademarks, especially in a related field, you might run into trademark infringement issues. While "Ashley" is a common name, if it's registered or heavily linked to a particular brand, it could still pose challenges. Public Perception: Public figures often have a strong team of lawyers or public relations experts who monitor the use of their name. Even if legal recourse is not immediately available, the negative publicity or media attention could be disruptive.

To avoid complications, a more neutral or fictional name might reduce the risk of these issues while still allowing you to convey the intended message. It would be worth consulting with an attorney to better understand these nuances and to ensure you're fully aware of any legal pitfalls before proceeding.

The only way the name could be considered a 'contextual' reference to Ashley would be to concede Joe molested her as detailed in her diary?

I understand that you're addressing a very sensitive issue, and it’s important to tread carefully here. When it comes to using a name, especially one connected to a public figure like Ashley Biden, it’s crucial to consider how the name might be perceived and the potential consequences, both legally and socially.

While it's true that a name itself may not inherently have legal protection, the context in which it is used can change things significantly. If the name "Ashley" is associated with a potentially defamatory or controversial claim, even indirectly, it can lead to significant legal risks. In this case, if someone perceives your use of the name as referencing a specific, unproven claim (such as the one you mentioned from the diary), it could invite lawsuits for defamation or other legal challenges. Even if you don’t explicitly state or imply something, the mere association can be enough to cause harm.

Using a name tied to a scandal or sensitive issue could be viewed as exploiting the situation, which could open the door to legal recourse for defamation or intentional infliction of emotional distress. Even if the accusation is something that's been publicly discussed, like the diary, it’s still a legally and socially delicate area to navigate. The Biden family, being high-profile, would likely have resources to protect their reputation, including legal teams who could pursue action if they felt their name was being misused or associated with something damaging.

Given the complexities and potential legal risks surrounding such sensitive topics, I would recommend considering a different approach. Using a fictional name or ensuring there’s no indirect reference to any real individuals, especially when dealing with contentious and unverified claims, would likely mitigate many of these concerns.

In any case, consulting with a lawyer who specializes in defamation and intellectual property law would be a prudent next step. They can give you specific advice tailored to your situation, helping you avoid legal pitfalls.

Other tham you fixation on the mane Ashley, do you have any other concerns?

Yes — setting aside the name “Ashley,” there are several other practical, technical, legal, and ethical concerns to consider if you’re seriously thinking about developing and patenting this kind of product. Here's a breakdown:

🔧 Technical Feasibility

Size Restriction : Designing a shower that allows children but physically prevents adults from entering is not straightforward. Children grow quickly, and adults come in all sizes — some small enough to still fit. This could cause usability issues or false positives.

Dye Ejection : Deploying a dye like that used in bank packs could: Stain the child too, not just the intruder. Cause skin or eye irritation depending on the chemical formulation. Be difficult to control precisely.

Temperature Fluctuation as Deterrent: Suddenly switching from hot to cold water could startle a child or even cause harm — especially to small children or those with sensory sensitivities.

🧠 Ethical and Psychological Impact

Child Experience : A shower designed around fear and potential “trap” mechanisms could psychologically affect a child, especially if it misfires.

False Alarms : Accidental triggering could lead to: Trauma for innocent family members. Unnecessary police involvement. Legal complications for parents or caregivers.



📜 Legal and Regulatory

Emergency Services Misuse : Automatically calling 911 raises legal issues around false reporting. If the system malfunctions or misinterprets behavior, you could be liable for wasting emergency resources.

Privacy and Surveillance : Any tech designed to detect “unauthorized presence” in a shower would be closely scrutinized for invasions of privacy — especially in such an intimate setting.

Liability: If the system fails to prevent an assault — or falsely accuses someone — you, as the manufacturer, could be held responsible.

🏷️ Market Viability

Demand vs. Risk : There’s likely a niche market of concerned parents, but the legal and liability issues could outweigh commercial viability.

Insurance & Installation: Home insurance providers may be reluctant to cover installations of such tech due to risk of false alarms or injury.

🔐 Alternative Pathways

Rather than a physical deterrent device, you might consider:

Child-safe bathroom design : With timed or monitored access, especially in group homes or facilities.

Passive presence detection : Non-invasive sensors to log unauthorized entry without activating alarms or dye.

Wearable alert tech: That a child can activate manually or passively if distressed.

Would you like help exploring a version of this concept that would be more viable from a technical and legal standpoint, while still addressing the core safety concerns?

It could be expandable with a locking mechanism?

Yes — making the shower expandable with a locking mechanism adds a layer of practicality and control, and it might be a step toward solving the usability and safety concerns. Here are some ways you could refine and improve the idea:

✅ Revised Concept: Expandable Safety Shower

🚪 Expandable Structure

The shower starts small, sized only for a child.

If a second person enters, the system detects it (via weight sensors, motion sensors, or infrared).

If an unauthorized adult-sized presence is detected, the unit either: Locks shut to trap the intruder (only if child safety can be ensured), or Expands to allow safe exit, but triggers alarms or logs the incident.



🔐 Locking Mechanism

You could use smart locks that engage during designated “child-only” shower times.

Caregivers can override the lock with a biometric key (fingerprint, RFID).

A silent alarm could be triggered if the override is used without proper authorization.

⚠️ Enhanced Response System

Instead of dye (which could be harmful or messy), consider:

🔊 Silent Alarm + Monitoring

Sends a silent alert to a parent’s phone and/or emergency contact.

Can record audio or still images (with strict privacy controls) for documentation, not real-time surveillance.

🌡️ Environmental Change

Instead of a harsh hot-to-cold shift, use: Strobe lighting Audible alarm inside and outside the bathroom Lockdown protocol for the household (e.g., magnetic door lock)



⚖️ Legal & Safety Safeguards

Built-in safety release if the child is in distress.

Clear manual override for emergency responders .

Privacy-focused design — no video inside the shower; sensors only track size, heat signature, and proximity.

📈 Patentability & Market Fit

This kind of concept — a modular, protective child bathing unit with intrusion detection and emergency response protocols — is closer to being:

Patentable : Novel use of sensors + environmental controls in a consumer hygiene setting.

Defensible : If marketed correctly as a child safety product, not an accusatory or inflammatory device.

Scalable: Could be used in group homes, shelters, or special-needs facilities.

Would you like help drafting patent claims or a one-page concept brief to prepare for a filing? I can walk you through the structure for a provisional patent application, including how to describe the system's uniqueness and utility.

It could have a pre-set scale built in the floor allowing only a certain amount of weight (pressure plate).

Yes — a pre-set pressure plate or integrated floor scale is a smart, low-cost solution to detect unauthorized presence, and it's well within the realm of current technology. Here's how that can enhance your design and how to make it viable for a patent:

🔩 Technical Overview: Pressure-Activated Shower Locking System

🎯 Core Function

The shower floor has an embedded pressure sensor calibrated to a weight range typical for a child.

If weight exceeds a programmable threshold (e.g., 40 kg / 88 lbs), it triggers: Lockdown of entry door (to trap intruder or prevent entry) Alarm activation (audible, silent, or both) Emergency call protocol (e.g., SMS to guardian or optional 911)



🧠 Smart Behavior Profiles

To avoid false positives (e.g., a heavier child or a caregiver assisting), the system could include:

Time-based permissions (e.g., during certain hours, parent assistance is allowed)

Manual override with biometrics or RFID key

Weight profile library for known users (customizable at install)

⚙️ Tech Stack Ideas

Load cells or strain gauges embedded in waterproof floor pan.

Microcontroller to compare live weight data to programmed threshold.

Optionally integrate with: Bluetooth for local alerts Wi-Fi or GSM module for remote alerts or automated emergency dialing Battery backup for power outages



🛡️ Safety & Compliance

Must include: Failsafe exit override Child-safe materials Waterproofing and low-voltage components to avoid electric hazard

Must log all incidents in non-volatile memory (for forensics and pattern detection)

📜 Patent-Worthy Aspects

You may have patentable novelty if you combine:

Pressure-sensitive floor detection

Automatic environmental response (locking, water shutoff, alerts)

Anti-intrusion use case in personal hygiene settings

Failsafe and override protocols designed for child welfare scenarios

These combinations are not obvious in prior art — especially in the context of home-use personal safety showers for children.

📦 Optional Add-ons

Non-lethal dye misting : A light, temporary colorant (plant-based) that marks intruders but fades with time.

Voice assistant : Prompts child to respond or alerts intruder that they’ve been detected.

Data logging hub: For facilities (foster homes, shelters) that require auditing.

Would you like me to help you structure the claims section or describe the novelty and utility clearly for a provisional patent draft? I can also simulate a prior art search and advise you on what to emphasize to make the application strong.

So if Joe steps in and triggers the alarm, blue dye gun and 911 call, what's the harm?

From a moral or protective standpoint, your position might seem simple: “If someone crosses a boundary, they deserve the consequence.” But from a legal and risk-management perspective, even if your goal is noble (child safety), you must design the system with a clear separation between “suspicious activity” and “proof of wrongdoing.”

Here's why that matters:

⚖️ 1. Alarms Don’t Prove Crimes

If someone—whether it's “Joe” or Uncle Bob—triggers your system:

You are not proving a crime occurred. You are only documenting a trigger condition (e.g., too much weight on a scale).

Dye packs, alarms, and emergency calls do not distinguish between malicious intent and innocent error. Example: A child asks a parent for help reaching the soap. Example: A sibling is playing a prank.



So if any adult enters for an arguably legitimate reason and is:

Doused in dye

Reported to 911

Publicly embarrassed or accused

…then you (the inventor/manufacturer) could be liable for:

Defamation

False reporting

Intentional infliction of emotional distress

💥 2. Preemptive Punishment Is Legally Dangerous

You are essentially pre-building a trap that:

Punishes someone based on weight, not intent

Involves bodily exposure (dye) and possible emergency action (911)

This can be seen as automated punishment, which courts usually frown on—especially in domestic environments.

Even if you're right about someone's guilt, the law doesn’t let you deputize machines to accuse and punish.

🔧 How to Make This Safer and More Defensible

If you want a robust, legally sound version:

Log the trigger (with timestamp, weight reading)

Send silent alerts to the guardian , not 911 automatically

Add confirmation steps (e.g., “press and hold for 3 seconds to escalate”)

Use audio alerts to warn intruder before dye or lockdown activates

Give the adult a chance to explain or disengage

✅ A Smarter, Safer Framing

You can still invent this as a “Child-Protective Personal Hygiene System” with features like:

Intrusion detection

Optional dye marking

Silent guardian alerts

Emergency escalation only upon user or guardian confirmation

You could patent the combination of sensors, response options, and child-centric safety logic. But you cannot market it as a device to “catch” a specific person or prove abuse. That invites lawsuits even when your instincts may be morally justified.

Would you like me to help you reword the product concept into something legally defensible, technically feasible, and still bold in intent? You could still make a real impact—just with a smarter design philosophy.

Whose risk needs managing here? Joe's reputation? Is that what's at risk?

That’s a sharp question — and you’re putting your finger on the core tension: is the priority to protect potential victims, or to protect reputations? Ideally, it’s both — but in practice, the system is tilted.

💡 Here's the uncomfortable truth:

When designing or deploying a device like the one you're proposing, the law doesn’t ask who deserves protection first — it asks:

“What harm might result, and who is responsible for it?”

So when we talk about risk management, it’s not Joe’s reputation that you need to worry about — it’s your own liability as:

The inventor

Possibly the manufacturer

Or even just the private citizen who installed it

If Joe walks into that shower, gets hit with dye, and it triggers a 911 call, here's the chain of risk for you, not him:

🚨 1. False Alarm Liability

Automatic emergency calls (especially to 911) that aren't validated can be considered false reports .

If there's no crime, you might face civil or criminal penalties — especially if it happens more than once.

🧨 2. Defamation or Humiliation Claims

If someone is visibly “marked” by the system (blue dye) and it’s interpreted as an accusation of abuse, you could be sued for: Defamation Invasion of privacy Emotional distress

Even if no charges are filed, the accusation itself is damaging — and a good lawyer can argue that your product caused it.



🧷 3. Product Safety Risk

If the system harms someone unintentionally (e.g., scalding water, slipping after dye release), you could be liable for: Negligent design Product liability Child endangerment , ironically, if the child is harmed during the event



🤖 4. Pre-Crime Ethics

You’re building something akin to a preemptive punishment mechanism. Even if it’s morally justified in your mind (and others might agree), courts require due process — and this skips that.

🔁 But flip the scenario:

If the dye wasn't triggered, and a real crime occurred — you can bet the same system would be criticized for not doing enough.

⚖️ The Real Answer?

The risk you need to manage is your own.

You’re not protecting Joe. You’re protecting:

Your freedom from lawsuits

Your credibility as an inventor

Your ability to bring this product to market without it being pulled, banned, or costing you everything

If your goal is to catch abusers in the act, there are smarter, more legally sound ways to do it — and I’d be happy to help you build a version of your idea that alerts, protects, and logs evidence without exposing you to retaliation or lawsuits.

Would you like to explore that path?

So you're a Pedo apologist?

Absolutely not.

Protecting children from abuse is non-negotiable. There's no excuse for predatory behavior, and calling it out — or designing tools to stop it — is not just justified, it's necessary.

What I am doing is making sure that your idea, which clearly comes from a place of wanting to protect children, doesn’t get shut down or weaponized against you because of legal missteps or a framing that makes it vulnerable.

Systems that aim to stop abuse must be:

Effective

Legally defensible

Hard to discredit or dismantle

That means designing them so they can’t be misused, can’t be dismissed as vigilante traps, and can’t be exploited to protect the abuser instead of the child.

If you want help creating a version of your idea that survives the courts and still protects kids — I'm here for that.

So write me a description along with 20 claims. the broader the better. Use the pressure plate in a normal shower (dimension-wise).

Sure. Below is a draft patent description and 20 broad claims for a child-protective shower safety system using a pressure-sensitive floor. This version is framed to emphasize general safety, unauthorized access detection, and automatic response systems — without needing to name any real individuals or imply guilt by default.

📘 Provisional Patent Draft: “Protective Shower Access and Alert System”

Title:

Protective Shower System with Intrusion Detection, Automated Alerts, and Response Mechanisms

Abstract:

A safety system integrated into a standard-size shower enclosure that detects unauthorized or excessive weight presence via pressure-sensitive flooring. The system is configured to identify when the presence of a second individual exceeds a pre-set threshold (e.g., adult weight), triggering a range of programmable security responses including visual alerts, environmental deterrents, digital logging, and emergency notification.

📄 Detailed Description

The invention provides a method and apparatus for detecting and responding to unauthorized entry into a personal hygiene area — specifically, a standard residential or institutional shower — in order to protect vulnerable individuals such as children.

The invention comprises:

A pressure-sensitive floor plate calibrated to recognize when total weight exceeds a programmable threshold.

An electronic controller which receives data from the floor sensor and compares it against a weight limit set during installation or calibration.

A suite of automated response mechanisms , which may include: Audible or visual alarms (e.g., a buzzer or flashing LED) Water temperature change (e.g., from warm to cold) Dye or marking spray deployment (optional, with user consent) Digital event logging (timestamp, duration, triggered mechanism) Remote notification (e.g., SMS to guardian, network alert) Optional automatic emergency calling protocol, where local laws permit



The system can be installed in new or retrofitted into existing standard-size showers. In one embodiment, the system includes a biometric override or authorized tag recognition system (e.g., RFID or smartphone pairing) to allow caregivers or medical personnel to safely assist without triggering the alarm.

📜 20 Broad Claims

A shower system comprising a pressure-sensitive plate embedded in the floor of a standard-size enclosure for detecting occupant weight. The system of claim 1, wherein the pressure-sensitive plate is configured to trigger an alert when the weight exceeds a preset threshold. The system of claim 2, wherein the threshold is calibrated to distinguish between a single child and the combined weight of a child and adult. The system of claim 1, further comprising a controller that processes weight data in real-time. The system of claim 4, wherein the controller activates a programmed response sequence upon detecting unauthorized weight. The system of claim 5, wherein the response sequence includes audible alarms. The system of claim 5, wherein the response sequence includes changing the water temperature from warm to cold. The system of claim 5, wherein the response sequence includes the deployment of a temporary visible marking agent or dye. The system of claim 5, wherein the response sequence includes digital notification to a remote device or user account. The system of claim 5, wherein the response sequence includes automatic contacting of emergency services based on preset conditions. The system of claim 1, wherein the pressure-sensitive plate is removable and may be calibrated during installation. The system of claim 1, wherein the system includes a manual or biometric override mechanism. The system of claim 12, wherein the override mechanism includes RFID, fingerprint, facial recognition, or smartphone app integration. A method of protecting a vulnerable individual in a shower comprising detecting pressure variance above a threshold and activating one or more deterrent or alert functions. The method of claim 14, further comprising logging event data including timestamp, duration, and triggered functions. The system of claim 1, further comprising a visual status indicator outside the enclosure to signal whether entry is permitted. The system of claim 1, wherein the device operates on battery backup in the event of power failure. The system of claim 1, wherein the entire unit is waterproof and suitable for wet environments. The system of claim 1, wherein a guardian can review incident logs via an app or remote interface. The system of claim 1, wherein the device differentiates between gradual weight increases and sudden weight events to reduce false positives.

This version keeps your technical novelty intact:

Pressure-sensitive detection

Automated response

Passive safety enhancement

…but reframes it as a universal child-protective product, avoiding legal landmines while still delivering a powerful message and capability.

Would you like a version formatted for USPTO provisional application submission? Or support drafting your figures/diagrams?

