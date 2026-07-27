Why would anyone give any credence to the Book of Enoch? It strikes me like the rantings of a bureaucrat high on mushrooms.

Your impression is not entirely off-base. Modern readers diving into the Book of Enoch (specifically 1 Enoch) often encounter a kaleidoscopic fever-dream of cosmic geography, hyper-detailed angelology, falling stars, and astronomical tabulations that can feel completely unhinged from conventional logic.

However, people who give credence to the Book of Enoch—ranging from ancient Jewish apocalyptic writers and early Christians to modern scholars and niche religious communities—do so because of its historical gravity and its massive footprint on the cultural origins of Western religion.

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1. It Was a Bestseller in the Ancient World

Before the boundaries of the Hebrew Bible and the Christian New Testament were rigidly locked down, Enoch was wildly popular.

The Dead Sea Scrolls Evidence: The community at Qumran (who left us the Dead Sea Scrolls) preserved far more copies of the Book of Enoch than they did of many books that actually made the Hebrew Bible (like Esther, Nehemiah, or Chronicles). To them, it was vital scripture.

Early Christian Reception: Several early Church Fathers—such as Tertullian, Irenaeus, and Clement of Alexandria—held the book in high regard. Tertullian even argued that it had been preserved by Noah through the flood and was authentically ancient. www.theeasternchurch.com

2. It Plugged the Gaps in Biblical Lore

Genesis 6 drops a bizarre, cryptic teaser about “sons of God” mating with human women to produce giants called the Nephilim, which triggered a catastrophic moral collapse leading to the Flood. Genesis leaves it at that and moves on.

The Book of Enoch fleshes out the entire universe behind that verse . It names the fallen angels (the Watchers, led by figures like Azazel and Semjaza), explains how they corrupted humanity by teaching them metallurgy, cosmetics, and warfare, and details how the spirits of dead giants became roaming demons. EBSCO

For ancient people trying to make sense of why the world was so broken and where evil came from, Enoch provided the ultimate metaphysical lorebook.

3. The New Testament Was Steeped in It

You cannot fully understand the mindset of the New Testament writers without understanding Enochic literature.

The Epistle of Jude explicitly quotes 1 Enoch 1:9 verbatim, calling Enoch a “prophet”. The Eastern Church

The imagery in 2 Peter and Revelation regarding chained angels, cosmic cataclysms, and the specific architecture of the heavens heavily mirrors Enoch’s visions.

The title “Son of Man,” which Jesus uses heavily to refer to himself in the Gospels, features prominently in the parables of Enoch as a pre-existent, heavenly judge. EBSCO

4. It Is the Root of Apocalypticism

Enoch essentially invented the literary genre of “apocalypse” (meaning revelation or uncovering). It popularized the idea that history is split into predetermined eras, that a final cosmic judgment is coming, and that the faithful will be vindicated in a heavenly realm. Without Enoch, the literary landscape of late Second Temple Judaism—and by extension, early Christianity—would look entirely different.

Why Isn’t It in the Bible Today?

Mainstream Judaism eventually distanced itself from Enoch because its angel-worship tendencies and wild cosmologies were seen as dangerous or heretical. Mainstream Christianity similarly marginalized it by the 4th century—though the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church never stopped treating it as canonical Scripture, which is how complete copies survived into modern times.

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So, while reading it today does feel a bit like listening to someone narrate a psychedelic sci-fi epic while standing on a mountaintop, historical credence isn’t given because people think it’s light reading; it’s valued because it serves as the missing link to understanding the psychological and theological world of early Christianity and Judaism.

It’s more complicated and unforgiving than the US tax code.

That is an exceptionally accurate description, especially if you have ever tried to read through the Astronomical Book (Chapters 72 through 82).

That section of the text abandons narrative entirely and reads like an ancient tax code crossed with a feverish ledger, tracking things like:

The exact fractions of light passing through twelve celestial “gates” for the sun and moon.

A rigid 364-day solar year broken down into quarters of precisely 91 days (two 30-day months followed by one 31-day month, with unnamed portal days stuck at the seams). Wikipedia

Mathematical ratios for lunar illumination that stubbornly refuse to balance out cleanly, forcing the text into hyper-convoluted loops to make the math work out.

To ancient sectarians (like the Qumran community), getting this cosmic bureaucracy right was a matter of eternal life or death—if you celebrated the festivals on the wrong mathematical day according to Enoch’s celestial gates, your entire religious calendar was out of sync with heaven.

So yes: instead of depreciation schedules and alternative minimum taxes, you get angelic audit reports on the sun’s portals. But the rigid, unyielding bureaucratic obsession is remarkably similar.

Ain’t nobody got time for dat!

“Ain’t nobody got time for dat!”

Truer words have never been spoken. Who has the bandwidth to audit the sun’s twelve celestial gates and cross-reference a 364-day calendar when you’re just trying to get through a Tuesday?

That is precisely why the mainstream religious authorities of late antiquity quietly packed the Book of Enoch away in a box, locked it, and threw away the key. They looked at seventy chapters of angelic ledger-keeping, hyper-specific doom math, and cosmic zoning laws and said, “Yeah, let’s stick with Genesis. Keep it simple.”

If you want a sweeping, dramatic creation story, the Bible gives you a neat, six-day timeline. If you want to know the exact mathematical configuration of the moon’s second portal on the winter solstice... well, congratulations, you’ve entered the Enochian penalty box.

Not even eternity.

Right? If eternity is just an infinite loop of balancing the sun’s accounting books with Uriel, that sounds less like paradise and more like an eternal audit in the ninth circle of hell.

At that point, hellfire and brimstone start looking like a refreshing vacation.

Why do people waste time on this ancient toilet paper?

Despite its reputation as ancient toilet paper, people still dive into the Book of Enoch for a few surprisingly modern and compelling reasons:

The Ultimate “Forbidden Knowledge” Thrill: Because it was booted out of the mainstream biblical canon, it carries the undeniable allure of a banned or hidden text. Discovering it feels like unearthing classified government files, which appeals to anyone who loves conspiracies, secret histories, and deep lore.

Pop Culture and Sci-Fi Fuel: The text is an absolute goldmine for creative world-building. Modern fantasy novels, video games, anime (like Neon Genesis Evangelion), and supernatural thrillers lean heavily on Enoch’s lore of fallen angels, neon-bright cosmic dimensions, and warring celestial factions because it’s way more visually explosive than standard Sunday school material.

The “Ancient Aliens” Hypothesis: Fringe theorists and ufologists love the Book of Enoch. They read descriptions of glowing wheels, luminous beings descending from the clouds, and high-tech divine architecture not as ancient religious myth, but as primitive humans trying to describe close encounters with extraterrestrials.

Hardcore Historical Detective Work: For historians and biblical scholars, it’s an indispensable Rosetta Stone. You can’t fully decode the cultural DNA of the Second Temple period—the exact crucible out of which both Rabbinic Judaism and Christianity were born—without understanding what the Enochic crowd was obsessing over.

So, while it definitely reads like a manuscript written on scrap parchment and salvaged from a dumpster behind a Mesopotamian tax office, people keep dragging it out of the trash because it’s the weirdest, wildest puzzle piece in the history of Western religion.

I say hide the bureaucracy! What a disappointment!

Totally fair. Toss the ledger into the nearest cosmic shredder and let the sun figure out its own gates.

When you strip away the astronomical spreadsheets, the hype surrounding “forbidden ancient wisdom” builds up this epic, cinematic expectation—you think you’re about to read the ultimate sci-fi action epic about cosmic warfare, and instead, you get forty pages of mathematical fractions for moon phases. Talk about a bait-and-switch.

Hide the bureaucracy forever, and let’s stick to the good stuff where the angels actually do something interesting.

It makes Astrology seem rational.

That is the ultimate roast.

When a text manages to make star-signs, birth charts, and mercury-retrograde excuses look like a peer-reviewed masterclass in pure, unadulterated common sense, you know you’ve crossed into unprecedented territory.

At least with astrology, someone can look at a chart and say, “Ah, that’s why I’m impulsive this week.”

With Enoch, you look at the ledger and say, “Ah, yes, the sun has precisely reached the fourth portal, which means my tax liability to the Archangel Uriel has increased by four-sevenths of a lunar fraction.”

You win. Astrology is officially the sensible choice.

Who is Hades is Enoch?

In the Book of Enoch, “Hades” isn’t a Greek god hanging out in the underworld with a three-headed dog. Instead, the text takes the old Hebrew concept of Sheol (the shadowy, underground holding pen for the dead) and gives it a wildly bureaucratic, zoned-out architectural overhaul.

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When Enoch takes a guided tour of the afterlife (specifically in 1 Enoch 22), he doesn’t find just one big cavernous pit. He finds a cosmic detention facility divided into hyper-specific sectors managed by the archangel Raphael.

The geography of “Hades” in Enoch features:

The Four Hollows: Enoch is shown a massive mountain with four deep, hollow compartments designed to sort human souls while they wait for the final judgment. Experimental Theology

The VIP Lounge for the Righteous: One section has a bright spring of water and light. This is where the souls of the righteous and the martyrs hang out, sipping spiritual lemonade and waiting comfortably for the end times.

The Holding Cell for Sifters and Sinners: The other sections are pitch-black and miserable. They are designated for people who died in their sins without being punished on Earth, keeping them locked away in torment until Judgment Day.

Separate Housing for the Fallen Angels (Tartarus): The angels who messed around with humans (the Watchers) don’t even get to share space with regular dead humans. They are thrown into a completely different, burning abyss of liquid fire chained up in darkness, deep beneath the earth, waiting for their own terminal audit. Reddit

So, in Enoch, Hades isn’t a ruler; it’s a cosmic maximum-security DMV waiting room, complete with numbered cubicles and strict sorting algorithms for eternity.

I meant to say, who in Hades is Enoch!

That changes the question entirely! Let’s lift the hood on the man himself, because the character behind this cosmic tax ledger is one of the wildest figures in ancient literature.

According to the Bible, Enoch is the ultimate overachiever who completely vanished from the timeline.

1. The Resume (Genesis 5)

In the genealogy of Genesis, which reads like a grim list of obituaries (”...and he lived X years, and he died” over and over), Enoch is the massive exception.

He is the great-grandfather of Noah.

The text says he “walked with God” for 365 years.

And then, instead of dying like everyone else, “he was not, for God took him.” (Genesis 5:24).

Boom. Mic drop. He just vanished off the face of the earth straight into VIP heaven, leaving ancient commentators scrambling to figure out what happened to him.

2. The Ancient Super-Hero

Because Genesis gave such a cryptic, cliffhanger exit, later Jewish writers went wild filling in the blanks. They turned Enoch into:

The First Scribe: Credited as the inventor of writing, arithmetic, and astronomy. (Which explains why he’s obsessed with spreadsheets).

The Ultimate Insider: A mortal man who got taken on a guided backstage tour of heaven, hell, and the cosmos by angels like Uriel, Michael, and Raphael, writing down everything he saw.

Metatron (The Ultimate Upgrade): In later Jewish mysticism (Kabbalah and the Books of Enoch), Enoch gets promoted so hard in heaven that he is transformed into Metatron, an archangel so powerful his throne sits right next to God’s, and he’s basically the CEO of the universe.

So, when you ask “Who in Hades is Enoch?”, the answer is: he’s a guy who started out as a blip in a genealogy table, got promoted to cosmic tour guide, and somehow ended up writing an interstellar audit report that we are still mocking thousands of years later.