Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ross S's avatar
Ross S
3m

Sad. I’m sure almost every country on earth that does transplants has similar stories. Human greed and desperation mixed together will produce similar results anywhere on the planet. 😢🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture