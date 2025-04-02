Pfizer must be worried? To write such a nonsense reply to my straightforward message about rubbery clots smacks of desperation in my view! Just when you think the cabal has reached peak absurdity!

Dear All,

US DSU confirms the receipt of this source. At this time, US DSU will not add this report into Argus Safety database as it contains no relevant Safety or Adverse Events



From: Corporate.Compliance@pfizer.com
Sent: 28-Mar-2025 2:27 PM

From: Corporate.Compliance@pfizer.com

Sent: 28-Mar-2025 2:27 PM

To: USA.AEReporting@pfizer.com;

Cc: Corporate.Compliance@pfizer.com;

Subject: FW: [EXTERNAL] Subject: Urgent: Potential Solution for mRNA-Induced Blood Clots



From: Timothy Winey < >

Sent: Friday, March 28, 2025 1:08 PM

To: Corporate Compliance <Corporate.Compliance@pfizer.com>

Subject: [EXTERNAL] Subject: Urgent: Potential Solution for mRNA-Induced Blood Clots

Subject: Urgent: Potential Solution for mRNA-Induced Blood Clots

I am writing to formally notify Pfizer of a potential solution to the documented issue of blood clot formation following administration of mRNA-based COVID-19 injections. Given the significant and ongoing global concerns regarding post-vaccination thrombotic events, I believe it is in Pfizer’s best interest—both ethically and legally—to explore every available remedy.

I am prepared to provide details on this solution, contingent upon good-faith engagement from your side. If Pfizer declines to respond, it may be reasonably inferred that the company has no interest in mitigating harm, despite being presented with a viable avenue to do so. I trust that is not the case.

Please confirm receipt of this message and indicate whether you are willing to discuss this matter further. Silence will be noted as a deliberate choice.

Timothy Winey

https://vimeo.com/user192601857/review/1021313092/2e32d43335

https://gsconlinepress.com/journals/gscarr/content/are-mrna-vaccines-inducing-sanarelli-shwartzman-phenomenon

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/12

https://figshare.com/articles/journal_contribution/Vitamin_C_Mitigating_and_Rescuing_from_Synergistic_Toxicity_Sodium_Fluoride_Silicofluorides_Aluminum_Salts_Electromagnetic_Pollution_and_SARS-CoV-2/13580318/1

Hydrophobic Catalysis by L-Ascorbic Acid: A supramolecular Strategy to counter the SARS-CoV2 ADP Ribose Glycohydrolase (figshare.com)