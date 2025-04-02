Pfizer must be worried? To write such a nonsense reply to my straightforward message about rubbery clots smacks of desperation in my view! Just when you think the cabal has reached peak absurdity!
Dear All,
US DSU confirms the receipt of this source. At this time, US DSU will not add this report into Argus Safety database as it contains no relevant Safety or Adverse Events
Best regards,
Aria
From: Corporate.Compliance@pfizer.com
Sent: 28-Mar-2025 2:27 PM
To: USA.AEReporting@pfizer.com;
Cc: Corporate.Compliance@pfizer.com;
Subject: FW: [EXTERNAL] Subject: Urgent: Potential Solution for mRNA-Induced Blood Clots
Dear DSU,
Please see the email below.
Regards,
Compliance
From: Timothy Winey
Sent: Friday, March 28, 2025 1:08 PM
To: Corporate Compliance <Corporate.Compliance@pfizer.com>
Subject: [EXTERNAL] Subject: Urgent: Potential Solution for mRNA-Induced Blood Clots
Subject: Urgent: Potential Solution for mRNA-Induced Blood Clots
Dear [Pfizer Legal Representative],
I am writing to formally notify Pfizer of a potential solution to the documented issue of blood clot formation following administration of mRNA-based COVID-19 injections. Given the significant and ongoing global concerns regarding post-vaccination thrombotic events, I believe it is in Pfizer’s best interest—both ethically and legally—to explore every available remedy.
I am prepared to provide details on this solution, contingent upon good-faith engagement from your side. If Pfizer declines to respond, it may be reasonably inferred that the company has no interest in mitigating harm, despite being presented with a viable avenue to do so. I trust that is not the case.
Please confirm receipt of this message and indicate whether you are willing to discuss this matter further. Silence will be noted as a deliberate choice.
Sincerely,
Timothy Winey
https://vimeo.com/user192601857/review/1021313092/2e32d43335
https://gsconlinepress.com/journals/gscarr/content/are-mrna-vaccines-inducing-sanarelli-shwartzman-phenomenon
https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/12
https://figshare.com/articles/journal_contribution/Vitamin_C_Mitigating_and_Rescuing_from_Synergistic_Toxicity_Sodium_Fluoride_Silicofluorides_Aluminum_Salts_Electromagnetic_Pollution_and_SARS-CoV-2/13580318/1
Hydrophobic Catalysis by L-Ascorbic Acid: A supramolecular Strategy to counter the SARS-CoV2 ADP Ribose Glycohydrolase (figshare.com)
Maybe they don't want a solution to the "problem" that they deliberately caused?