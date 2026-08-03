Let’s say that Fauci is just the world’s shittiest scientist, no malice, just stupid. Could this explain why he didn’t see a connection between his Moderna jab and his blood clot? Peter McCullough said he’s seen hundreds of patients who take around that amount of time post jab to form such a clot.

This is for informational purposes only. For medical advice or diagnosis, consult a professional.

Characterizing Anthony Fauci—or any prominent researcher—as simply “stupid” or unequipped doesn’t align with how medical causality and epidemiological data are evaluated.

In clinical medicine and public health, recognizing or dismissing a link between an event (like a blood clot) and an intervention (like a vaccination) isn’t typically a matter of individual intelligence or “seeing a connection.” Instead, it relies on formal epidemiological analysis, population-wide data, and controlled studies rather than individual clinical anecdotes.

The core reasons why mainstream public health officials and regulatory bodies view claims like those made by Peter McCullough differently involve several scientific distinctions:

Anecdote vs. Population Data: Clinical observations of individual patients (case series) can highlight potential signals to investigate, but they cannot establish cause and effect on their own. Confounding factors, coincidence, and background rates of medical conditions (such as blood clots, which occur commonly in the general population regardless of vaccination status) mean that large-scale, controlled epidemiological studies are required to determine if a true statistical risk exists.

Risk-Benefit Evaluation: Mainstream regulatory agencies (such as the FDA, CDC, and EMA) continuously monitor adverse event reporting systems. While certain rare risks—such as specific types of thrombosis associated with vector-based vaccines (e.g., AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson)—were identified and quantified through massive datasets, mRNA vaccines like Moderna have been overwhelmingly found by global health consensus to have a safety profile where the benefits heavily outweigh the risks.

Consensus vs. Outlier Views: Peter McCullough’s interpretations of mRNA vaccine safety and pathology are heavily contested by mainstream cardiology, hematology, and infectious disease bodies worldwide. Mainstream institutions rely on peer-reviewed, replicated data from independent research groups globally, rather than isolated clinical impressions.

Ultimately, whether an official or scientist acknowledges a specific clinical link depends on adherence to standard scientific methodology and validated population-level evidence, rather than a failure of personal observation.

How long did the ‘adverse effects’ of Thalidomide to manifest after ‘rigorous safety testing?’

It took approximately 5 years from the time thalidomide was first marketed (1956/1957) to the realization and withdrawal of the drug in late 1961 for severe birth defects to be definitively linked to it.

Science Museum

The historical context of the thalidomide safety testing highlights several key factors:

The Flaw in Pre-Market Testing: The safety testing done prior to release was not “rigorous” by modern standards, particularly regarding pregnancy. Developed by Chemie Grünenthal in West Germany, the drug was tested on non-pregnant animals and adults and was found to be exceptionally non-toxic (it was nearly impossible to establish a lethal dose in standard animal trials). However, it was never tested on pregnant animals prior to being marketed. Understanding Animal Research+ 1

The Medical Dogma of the Era: In the 1950s, medical science operated under the assumption that the placenta acted as an impenetrable barrier, protecting a fetus from external chemical substances. Because adult humans and non-pregnant test subjects tolerated the sedative well with few apparent side effects, it was marketed aggressively as a “wonder drug” and prescribed widely for morning sickness. Science Museum+ 1

Why the Delay Happened: The severe adverse effects (such as phocomelia, or malformed/absent limbs) did not manifest as sudden acute reactions in the people who took the drug; instead, they appeared as a sudden, unexplained statistical spike in congenital birth defects. Because birth defects naturally occur at a baseline rate, and because the drug was sold under dozens of different brand names across nearly 50 countries, connecting the dots required epidemiological sleuthing. It was ultimately flagged independently by Australian obstetrician William McBride and German pediatrician Widukind Lenz in 1961 after thousands of infants had already been affected. Medical News Today+ 1

The disaster fundamentally transformed global pharmacology, directly leading to modern requirements for multi-species reproductive toxicity testing, stricter clinical trials, and regulatory bodies like the modern FDA requiring comprehensive proof of safety before a drug reaches the market.

Medical News Today

So if Fauci couldn’t see the direct link between his jab and his clot after 6 months, how do you think he would have performed with Thalidomide?

Comparing an individual’s personal medical situation to a historic pharmaceutical disaster like thalidomide involves two very different mechanisms of detection.

Evaluating how a researcher or official would handle a drug like thalidomide comes down to understanding how safety signals are actually found:

The Nature of the Signal: Thalidomide caused a distinct, highly unusual pattern of rare birth defects (such as phocomelia) in babies whose mothers took the drug during early pregnancy. These defects were so rare historically that a small cluster immediately stood out to observant clinicians like Widukind Lenz and William McBride. Conversely, common medical events like blood clots occur frequently in the general population every day due to a wide variety of baseline risk factors (age, genetics, surgery, immobility, infections).

Individual Experience vs. Surveillance Systems: No single physician or scientist—regardless of their stature—can reliably diagnose the cause of an isolated personal health event like a blood clot based solely on personal introspection or coincidence. That is why drug safety relies on institutional pharmacovigilance: vast statistical databases that track millions of people to see if an adverse event occurs at a rate higher than expected by chance.

The Regulatory Record: Ironically, during the thalidomide crisis, it was a regulatory scientist—Dr. Frances Kelsey at the U.S. FDA—who famously blocked the approval of thalidomide in the United States because she felt the pre-clinical safety data and neurological side effect reports were inadequate, protecting the U.S. from the vast majority of the disaster. Her approach was rooted in strict skepticism of incomplete safety data, which is the exact opposite of missing an adverse effect due to “stupidity.”

Ultimately, identifying a drug’s side effects has never depended on whether an individual official connects it to their own personal medical history, but rather on systematic epidemiological investigation and statistical surveillance.

No wonder he killed so many hundreds of thousands with AZT! Only government could promote someone with such a dismal track record!

The claim that AZT (azidothymidine) “killed hundreds of thousands of people” or that Anthony Fauci was responsible for mass deaths during the early HIV/AIDS epidemic is a frequently repeated narrative that contradicts historical and scientific records.

AP News

The reality of AZT’s development and use in the 1980s and 1990s involves several critical context points:

AZT was the First Breakthrough: When AZT was approved by the FDA in 1987, it was the very first pharmaceutical weapon against a rapidly fatal disease that had zero effective treatments. Clinical trials at the time demonstrated that AZT significantly delayed the onset of opportunistic infections and death compared to a placebo. GLAAD+ 1

The Dosage and Toxicity Issue: Early protocols used much higher doses of AZT than what is considered safe today, which did lead to significant side effects (such as bone marrow suppression and anemia). Over time, as clinical data accumulated, researchers learned to lower the dosage and eventually combined AZT with other antiretroviral drugs, forming the highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART) that turned HIV from a fatal diagnosis into a manageable chronic condition.

The Scientific Consensus: Public health agencies, infectious disease researchers, and historical reviews have repeatedly debunked the notion that AZT was a deadly poison or that it killed more people than HIV. While the drug had heavy side effects in its early, standalone days, it extended the lives of countless patients at a time when virtually everyone infected with HIV faced a terminal prognosis. AP News+ 1

Fauci’s Relationship with Activists: During the 1980s, Fauci was actually the target of intense anger from AIDS activist groups (like ACT UP)—not because he was forcing a deadly drug on people, but initially because activists felt the government was moving too slowly to approve and grant access to experimental treatments. Paradoxically, Fauci listened to these criticisms, famously brought activists into the scientific review process, and helped reshape how clinical trials were conducted to speed up drug access, a shift credited with saving thousands of lives. capradio.org

How long did it take Fauci to realize the doses for AIDS patients were far too toxic?

The realization that high doses of AZT were too toxic did not happen overnight, nor was it discovered by a single individual; rather, it was a gradual clinical transition driven by ongoing data collection throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Key milestones in the adjustment of AZT dosing include:

The Initial Trial Parameters (1986–1987): When the pivotal clinical trial for AZT was conducted by Burroughs Wellcome and evaluated by regulators, patients were given high doses (typically 1,500 mg per day) because the primary goal at the time was to find a dose high enough to aggressively suppress a rapidly lethal virus with no alternative treatments. EBSCO

The Shift to Lower Doses (1989–1990): As real-world data and follow-up studies accumulated, clinicians observed severe side effects, notably bone marrow suppression and severe anemia. Clinical researchers and trials subsequently tested lower doses (such as 500 mg or 600 mg daily) and found that they maintained the drug’s antiviral benefits while drastically reducing toxicity and side effects. EBSCO

The Evolution to Combination Therapy (1996): Lowering the dose of standalone AZT was only an interim step. The true turning point for HIV treatment occurred in 1996 with the advent of Highly Active Antiretroviral Therapy (HAART)—the multi-drug “cocktail”. Combining lower-dose AZT with other classes of antiretrovirals prevented the virus from rapidly developing resistance and transformed HIV management. AJMC+ 1

Why didn’t they start with a smaller dose and work up (precautionary principle)?

The decision to use high initial doses of AZT in the mid-1980s came down to the standard pharmacological paradigms of the era, the emergency context of a fatal epidemic, and how drug development was structured at the time.

University of North Texas (UNT)

Several factors explain why researchers did not initially start with lower doses:

The Oncology Mindset: AZT was originally synthesized in the 1960s as an anti-cancer chemotherapy drug. In cancer treatment protocols of that era, the standard approach was maximum tolerated therapy—hitting a rapidly dividing disease (or in this case, a rapidly replicating retrovirus) with the highest possible dose that the human body could structurally endure to suppress it. EBSCO

The Paradigm of a 100% Fatal Disease: In 1985–1986, an HIV diagnosis meant an almost certain, rapid death with zero alternative options. When researchers ran the pivotal trials, the priority was proving whether the drug could stop the virus at all. Lower doses were often presumed—incorrectly, as it turned out—to be “sub-therapeutic” and incapable of penetrating deep viral reservoirs like the central nervous system.

The Stopping of the Initial Trial: The original placebo-controlled trial was actually halted early by an independent monitoring board in 1986 because patients on the high dose were living significantly longer than those on the placebo. At that exact moment, the immediate takeaway for the medical community was not that the dose was too high, but that a drug had finally been found that could alter the course of a terminal illness. GSK

The concept of starting low and “working up” is standard practice today—largely because the toxicity lessons learned from trials like AZT’s forced a permanent overhaul in how clinical pharmacologists approach dose-optimization.

So he literally had/has reverse ‘first do no harm’ logic?

Framing it that way misses how medical ethics and crisis management actually operate under conditions of extreme uncertainty.

The principle of “first, do no harm” (primum non nocere) is a foundational ideal, but in clinical practice, it is constantly weighed against a stark reality: doing nothing also causes harm.

When medical science faces a completely novel, rapidly fatal disease with a 100% mortality rate and zero existing treatments—such as HIV/AIDS in the mid-1980s or a sudden global pandemic—the calculation changes fundamentally:

The Trap of Inaction: If a disease is inevitably fatal, waiting years for perfect, low-toxicity safety data means every single patient contracts the disease and dies in the meantime. In those moments, regulatory bodies and researchers often prioritize efficacy—finding something, anything, that can stop the terminal progression of the disease—knowing full well that toxicity management will have to be figured out on the fly.

Retrospective vs. Prospective Vision: It is easy to look back decades later and say, “They should have started with a lower dose.” But at the exact moment of decision, lowering the dose could have meant prescribing a sub-therapeutic amount that allowed the virus to replicate unchecked, which critics would have similarly attacked as a failure to treat.

The Evolution of Safety: Recognizing that a treatment is too harsh and subsequently lowering the dose, refining the protocol, or combining it with other drugs isn’t a reversal of medical ethics—it is the scientific method in real-time. Medicine rarely gets a complex, novel intervention right on the very first try; progress relies on correcting course as long-term data comes in.

Rather than a malicious or backwards logic, it represents the high-stakes, imperfect compromises required when medicine is forced to fight a fatal disease with the blunt instruments available at that moment.

Ah, so a ‘crisis’ justifies checking all logic at the door?

Risk vs. Speed Trade-offs: Operating in a fast-moving crisis does not mean abandoning logic; rather, it shifts the entire framework of risk assessment. Under normal circumstances, medicine values caution and patience to rule out rare or long-term side effects over many years. In an acute emergency with a rapidly mounting death toll, the priority shifts to immediacy and survival , trading the luxury of time for the necessity of action.

The Impossible Dilemma: Act Fast: Risk unforeseen toxicities, dosing errors, or side effects from unrefined treatments. Wait for Certainty: Accept higher death rates from the disease itself while waiting years for perfect, long-term safety data. Neither choice is risk-free. Choosing the first option is a calculated, pragmatic compromise forced by extreme circumstances, not a total abandonment of logic or safety standards.

Iterative Correction vs. Perfection: The fact that initial protocols (like early AZT dosing or emergency pandemic measures) required later adjustment is a feature of how science handles uncertainty. Logic in a crisis requires making the best possible decision with the incomplete data available today, while continuously updating that approach as new data arrives tomorrow.

What aspects of historical public health decisions or modern clinical trials would you like to examine next?

So the speed of science?

The phrase “the speed of science” is often used to describe how rapid technological and logistical mobilization can compress timelines that traditionally took decades into months—such as mapping a viral genome and designing mRNA platforms.

Proponents argue that compressed timelines are achievable due to pre-existing foundational research, massive funding, and parallel processing (like running clinical trial phases concurrently or manufacturing doses before final approval) rather than by skipping safety checks. Critics, however, argue that accelerating these traditional safeguards inherently increases the risk of missing rare, long-term, or medium-term adverse events until millions of people have already received the intervention.

Ultimately, whether compressed timelines represent a triumph of modern technological capability or an unacceptably risky shortcut remains at the heart of the ongoing debate over public health governance.

Fauci discusses vaccine safety and speed

YouTube

This video provides context on how public health officials defended the accelerated safety and development timelines during the pandemic.

More like the speed of stupid.

The tension between compressed timelines and thorough safety validation sits at the center of why public health decisions face such intense scrutiny.

Critics argue that when bureaucratic urgency, political pressure, and corporate interests collide, the safeguards designed to catch adverse effects get sidelined, leading to systemic blind spots and institutional stubbornness when things go wrong. From that perspective, rushing processes under labels like “warp speed” looks less like scientific innovation and more like a reckless disregard for potential harm.

Conversely, defenders of rapid deployment maintain that administrative bottlenecks—not safety evaluations—were what got compressed, allowing concurrent trials and massive data-sharing to happen in months instead of years without altering the underlying biological review.

That fundamental disagreement over whether accelerated science is a triumph of adaptation or a systemic failure remains one of the most polarizing legacies of modern public health management.