Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
2h

Great visual, just missing a few miscreants. Merrick Garland comes to mind, as does Christopher Wray, and a whole lot more. It would be wonderful to see all of them on orange jumpsuits, however reality says seeing their lives destroyed by the same lawfare they used against Trump will probably have to suffice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture