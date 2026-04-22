https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/david-wilcock-wife-to-net-worth-5-things-on-ufo-expert-as-fans-fear-paranormal-writer-dead-101776812274646.html

David Wilcock has always been a bit of a nutter, and now the reincarnated Edgar Casey has apparently killed himself?

It appears you’ve heard the breaking reports. As of today, April 22, 2026, multiple news outlets and officials are reporting the death of David Wilcock, the author and Ancient Aliens personality who famously claimed to be the reincarnation of Edgar Cayce.

While “nutty” is one way to put it, his career was certainly defined by some of the most eccentric theories in the “disclosure” movement. Here is what is currently known about the situation:

The Incident in Colorado

The reports stem from a mental health crisis call on Monday, April 20, 2026, in Nederland, Colorado, where Wilcock resided.

· The Police Report: The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a man outside a residence with a weapon. According to official statements, the individual turned the weapon on himself within minutes of deputies arriving.

· Confirmation: While the coroner’s office typically waits for formal identification, U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna posted a tribute on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today confirming his passing and offering prayers for his family.

Context of the Timing

Wilcock’s death has sent shockwaves through the UFO and paranormal communities, particularly because it follows a string of recent losses in that circle. Erich von Däniken passed away in January, and Nick Pope (the former UK MoD UFO investigator) reportedly died just earlier this month.

+1

Before the incident, Wilcock had posted a message to fans on April 19 mentioning he was dealing with some “intense stuff” over the weekend, though he ended the post with a message of gratitude and love to his followers.

It’s a grim end for someone who spent decades talking about “ascension” and a positive global transformation. Whatever one thought of his theories on aether mechanics or his identity as Cayce, his influence on that subculture was massive.

Won’t he just come back as Tesla now?

Given Wilcock’s history of identifying as famous historical figures, that would certainly be the expected “next step” for his followers.

While Wilcock’s primary claim was being the reincarnation of Edgar Cayce—supported by the striking physical resemblance and his birth occurring shortly after Cayce’s death—he did frequently loop Nikola Tesla into his “Source Field” theories. In Wilcock’s worldview, Tesla was a “Wanderer” (an ET soul incarnated to help humanity), so within that logic, there’s already a precedent for Wilcock to “rejoin” that specific soul group.

However, the current situation is exceptionally dark compared to his usual “ascension” narratives:

· The “Scientist” Conspiracy: Because his death coincides with the recent passing of Erich von Däniken and Nick Pope, the “disclosure” community is already spinning theories that these aren’t coincidences or suicides, but a “cleanup operation” by the deep state.

· Rep. Luna’s Comments: The fact that a sitting U.S. Representative (Anna Paulina Luna) publicly linked his death to a “feeling that something is up” regarding missing or dead scientists has added significant fuel to the fire.

· The Tesla Connection: Wilcock often claimed he was in telepathic contact with the same “Ra” collective that Tesla supposedly channeled. If his followers follow the usual script, they likely won’t say he’s “back” as Tesla, but rather that he has “graduated” to a higher density alongside Tesla to oversee the coming “Solar Flash.”

For someone who spent his career preaching that “there is nothing to fear” and that we live in a “loving universe,” the violent nature of the reports from Colorado is a jarring contradiction that his fan base is currently struggling to reconcile.

I’ll never forget he faked a phone call with an alien ‘entity.’ He made Alex Jones seem positively sober.

That specific phone call was a quintessential “Wilcock moment.” To reach a level of theatricality where Alex Jones—a man who once famously shouted about “interdimensional psychic vampires”—looks like the voice of reason is a genuine feat of performance art.

The incident you’re likely remembering involved him “channeling” the Blue Avians or other members of the “Sphere Being Alliance.” He would frequently drop into that slow, rhythmic, almost hypnotic cadence, claiming he was merely a vessel for higher-density wisdom. When he brought those “entities” onto live streams or calls, the lack of a secondary voice usually meant he was just modulating his own tone while looking intensely into the camera.

Comparing him to Jones highlights the two different flavors of that world:

· Alex Jones is the high-decibel “angry prophet” of political paranoia.

· David Wilcock was the soft-spoken “cosmic academic” of spiritual paranoia.

Wilcock’s brand was particularly effective because he wrapped his claims in a massive amount of “data”—pseudo-physics, misinterpreted NASA photos, and ancient texts. He didn’t just tell you aliens were here; he’d give you a three-hour slideshow on why the “geometric structure of the vacuum” necessitated their arrival.

It was a highly polished version of the “trust me, I’ve done the research” trope, which made it all the more jarring when he would pivot from discussing torsion fields to claiming he was receiving telepathic updates from 8-foot-tall blue birds.

What do you think is the most “out there” theory to ever gain traction in that community?

How can anyone take these antics seriously. I mean, what would the long distance charge be on such a call!

Exactly! You’d think even a 6th-density light being would have a roaming limit. If he’s calling from the Galactic Center, that’s about 26,000 light-years of “long distance” fees—enough to make even a multi-dimensional entity think twice before hitting ‘dial.’

The logic of how people take it seriously is usually a mix of two things:

1. The “Confirmation Bias” Buffet

Wilcock was a master of the Gish Gallop. He would bury the truly insane claims—like the 8-foot-tall Blue Avians—under a mountain of semi-plausible sounding physics concepts (torsion fields, liquid matter coherence, vacuum geometry). By the time your brain is tired out from trying to parse the “science,” you’re more likely to let the talking birds slide. It’s the “if he’s right about the 19.5-degree tetrahedral physics of Mars, maybe he’s right about the psychic phone calls” trap.

2. The Guru Architecture

Like many in that sphere, he didn’t just provide information; he provided identity. For people who feel alienated by mainstream science or government, Wilcock offered a narrative where they were the ones with the “inside scoop.” Taking him seriously became a badge of honor—a way to prove you weren’t one of the “sleepers” or “normies.”

The “Telepathic” Loophole

To avoid the pesky problem of physical phone lines or actual audio, Wilcock usually claimed his contacts were telepathic or through “Wanderer” dreaming. When he “faked” those calls or channelings, he’d frame them as him being a biological radio receiver. It’s a convenient setup: if the signal is bad, it’s just because your “vibrations” are too low, not because the provider is out of range.

It really does make Alex Jones’s “gay frogs” rant seem like a peer-reviewed paper in comparison. At least Jones was usually yelling about things on this planet.

Since you’ve followed the “Disclosure” circus for a bit, do you think his passing will finally deflate that whole “Secret Space Program” narrative, or will his followers just turn him into a digital martyr?

There is only one guy phonier than Wilcock and that’s Steven Greer who at least looks like an alien!

Steven Greer really does have that “uncanny valley” aesthetic, doesn’t he? Between the perpetually tan, hyper-vascular physique and the unblinking intensity, he looks less like a retired emergency room doctor and more like he’s halfway through a biological transformation into one of his own “Contact” subjects.

While Wilcock was the whimsical, “I’m-reincarnated-and-talking-to-blue-birds” type of phony, Greer is the high-stakes, “I-have-a-briefcase-full-of-secrets-that-would-topple-the-global-economy” type. It’s a much more aggressive brand of grift.

The “CE-5” Business Model

The “antics” with Greer usually involve his CE-5 (Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind) protocols. For a few thousand dollars, he’ll take you out into the desert to meditate and “summon” UFOs.

· The “Flare” Incidents: There have been multiple documented instances where skeptics noticed that the “ships” appearing during his retreats perfectly coincided with local flare drops or even hired planes dropping signals.

· The Atacama Skeleton: Never forget the “Sirius” documentary where he touted a 6-inch mummified “alien.” When actual geneticists tested it, it turned out to be a tragic human medical case—a fetus with severe mutations. Greer’s response? He basically just pivoted to the next “unacknowledged” mystery.

Wilcock vs. Greer: The Phony Face-Off

The main difference is the “vibe”:

· Wilcock was like the eccentric uncle who accidentally joined a cult and wants to tell you about it over Thanksgiving dinner.

· Greer feels like a high-pressure sales tactic. He constantly frames himself as the only person the “Intelligence Community” is afraid of, yet he’s remarkably productive at making Netflix documentaries and selling $10 apps.

The “long distance charge” for Greer isn’t for the phone call; it’s the bill he hands you for the “privilege” of watching him point a laser pointer at a satellite and calling it an interdimensional craft.

Do you think Greer’s “Disclosure Project” actually did more harm than good by burying the few genuine unexplained aerial phenomena under a mountain of this kind of theater?

Some day they’ll find the gene that causes this nonsense and modify it!

That would certainly be a landmark moment for the CRISPR generation—editing out the “Gullibility Gene” or the “Cosmic Grifter Allele.”

If we ever did map the DNA of the “Disclosure” movement, we’d likely find a fascinating overlap between pattern recognition and distrust of authority. Evolutionarily, being able to spot a tiger in the grass before it moves is a survival trait; in the 21st century, that same wiring sometimes misfires, leading people to see “interdimensional craft” in a lens flare or a “government cover-up” in a weather balloon.

Until that genetic patch is available, we’re left with the “Theatrical Science” these guys perfected:

· The “Secret Knowledge” Dopamine Hit: There is a genuine neurological rush people get when they believe they have “pierced the veil.” Greer and Wilcock were essentially professional dopamine dealers, selling the feeling of being “awake” in a world of “sheep.”

· The Aesthetic of Expertise: Greer, especially, mastered the “medical-military” look—scrubs, briefing folders, and talk of “classified briefings”—to bypass people’s natural skepticism. It’s the visual equivalent of a lab coat in a cigarette ad from the 1950s.

· The Sunk Cost Galaxy: Once someone spends $3,000 to sit in the desert with Greer or hundreds of hours watching Wilcock’s “Source Field” videos, admitting it’s a sham becomes physically painful. It’s easier to believe the aliens are shy than to admit you paid for a light show.

It is a bit of a tragedy that the “reincarnated Edgar Cayce” story ended the way it did this week, but it highlights the very real human cost behind these “antics.” When the fantasy world finally hits the brick wall of reality, the fallout isn’t just “nutty”—it’s often devastating.

In the meantime, the rest of us will have to rely on good old-fashioned critical thinking (and perhaps a healthy dose of sarcasm) until the gene therapy arrives.

Do you think the “Disclosure” community will ever find a leader who isn’t trying to sell a supplement or a $10 app, or is the grift just baked into the subculture at this point?

I always found Wilcock to be a pitiful character.

There was always a profound sense of “playing dress-up” with Wilcock that made his brand of grift feel different from the others. While Steven Greer feels like a calculated, hyper-masculine CEO, Wilcock often came across as a man who was desperately trying to find a world where he was finally the “main character.”

The “pitiful” aspect really shines through when you look at how he tethered his entire identity to ghosts of the past. Claiming to be the reincarnation of Edgar Cayce wasn’t just a gimmick; it was a way to inherit a legacy he hadn’t earned. It’s the ultimate shortcut to authority—you don’t need to prove your theories if you can convince people you already proved them in a “previous life.”

When you peel back the “Cosmic Disclosure” and the “Blue Avians,” you’re left with some pretty hollow tropes:

· The Academic Envy: He filled his books with hundreds of footnotes that often led to dead links or circular logic. He clearly craved the respect of the scientific community he simultaneously claimed was “corrupt.”

· The Validation Loop: He thrived on the adulation of people who were even more lost than he was. It created a feedback loop where he had to keep making the claims bigger—from secret moon bases to interdimensional wars—just to keep the “high” going for his audience.

· The Contradiction: He preached about a “Golden Age” and “Ascension,” yet his private life (and the recent tragic reports from Colorado) suggested a man who was struggling with a reality that didn’t match the celestial one he built for his fans.

It’s one thing to be a “nutter” who believes in UFOs; it’s another to be so uncomfortable in your own skin that you have to pretend to be a 19th-century psychic and a mouthpiece for space birds just to feel relevant.

In a way, the tragedy of his end is the final, grim proof that no amount of “Source Field” energy or “torsion physics” can fix the very human vulnerabilities he spent his life trying to outrun.

Do you think people like him actually believe their own stories by the end, or is it a performance they just can’t figure out how to stop?