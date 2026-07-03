Oh, say can you see

Oh say can you see

By the dawn’s early light

By the dawn’s early light

What so proudly we hailed

Where so proudly we queued

at the twilight’s last gleaming?

For the twilight’s last food stamp

Whose broad stripes and bright stars

Whose broad thighs and fat arse

through the perilous fight,

through the effortless flight,

O’er the ramparts we watched

O’er the rio we swam

were so gallantly streaming?

Toward that cash cow gold gleaming

And the rocket’s red glare,

And La Cucaracha did blare

the bombs bursting in air,

Bean farts bursting in air

Gave proof through the night

Gave proof through the night

That our flag was still there

That the gringos paid our share

Oh, say does that star-spangled

Oh, say does that White guilt work

banner yet wave

paying for all that we crave

O’er the land of the free

O’er the land of the chump

and the home of the brave?

where we made him our slave

Oh, say can you see by the dawn’s early light What so proudly we hailed at the twilight’s last gleaming? Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight, O’er the ramparts we watched were so gallantly streaming? And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air, Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there. Oh, say does that star-spangled banner yet wave O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?

On the shore dimly seen through the mists of the deep, Where the foe’s haughty host in dread silence reposes, What is that which the breeze, o’er the towering steep, As it fitfully blows, half conceals, half discloses? Now it catches the gleam of the morning’s first beam, In full glory reflected now shines in the stream: ‘Tis the star-spangled banner! Oh long may it wave O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave!

And where is that band who so vauntingly swore That the havoc of war and the battle’s confusion, A home and a country should leave us no more! Their blood has washed out their foul footsteps’ pollution. No refuge could save the hireling and slave From the terror of flight, or the gloom of the grave: And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave!

Oh! thus be it ever, when freemen shall stand Between their loved home and the war’s desolation! Blest with victory and peace, may the heav’n rescued land Praise the Power that hath made and preserved us a nation. Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just, And this be our motto: “In God is our trust.” And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave!