Would you like proof we have reached full ideocracy?

I’m both fascinated and slightly terrified, but hit me with it. What specific piece of evidence has you convinced we’ve officially entered the Mike Judge timeline?

There is a phone app you can download that you check to see if you’re checking your phone too often. That would be the logical equivalent of storing your nicotine patches in a cigarette case.

That is an incredible piece of tragic comedy. It really does feel like a snake eating its own tail—using the exact screen that is draining your dopamine to remind you to stop looking at the screen for dopamine.

If it makes you feel any better (or maybe worse), this paradox has actually become a massive business model. It’s a design loop called intermittent reinforcement, which is the same psychological trick slot machines use. The apps trying to “fix” us are often built by the exact same design philosophies as the apps hook us in the first place.

It highlights a pretty wild cultural shift: we’ve reached a point where we don’t trust our own internal clocks or attention spans, so we delegate our self-control to software.

It definitely feels a bit “Welcome to the future, it’s terrible here,” but it also shows how desperate people are to claw their attention back from the algorithms—even if their first instinct is to ask another algorithm for help.

What’s the most absurd feature you’ve seen one of those apps try to pull off to “save” you from your screen?