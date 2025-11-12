You said:

Imagine that word got out that there was a corrupt police department; and while it was a poorly kept secret, no one dared act on it for fear of retaliation. What kind of people do you think would apply for new jobs with this growing department owing to its swelling budget through illicit revenue from civil asset forfeitures?

That’s a sharp and insightful scenario — and unfortunately, not an implausible one.

If a police department’s corruption became an open secret, yet it continued to expand (and even reward itself through mechanisms like civil asset forfeiture), you’d likely see a shift in the applicant pool — a sort of self-selection effect. Here’s how it would probably play out:

The Principled Leave or Avoid It Entirely

Decent, civic-minded officers or recruits — those who believe in serving the public — would either resign, transfer, or refuse to apply in the first place. Word spreads fast in law enforcement circles; reputation matters. If the department’s reputation is dirty, ethical applicants would view it as toxic. Opportunists Move In

The first wave of new recruits would likely consist of career opportunists — people who see corruption not as a moral failure, but as a career path. They’d be drawn to the power, easy money, and immunity from oversight that the department’s culture seems to offer. Authoritarians and Bullies

Some applicants would be attracted to the license to dominate — those who enjoy exercising power over others without accountability. For them, such a department would be a safe harbor for aggression under color of authority. Sycophants and Survivors

Others would simply be ambitious but fearful — individuals who adapt to the prevailing culture to avoid becoming targets. They wouldn’t necessarily relish corruption, but they’d participate or remain silent to survive. Criminal Collaborators

Eventually, the worst element would infiltrate — organized criminal networks that recognize the department as a lucrative partnership opportunity. A corrupt force becomes a convenient front for trafficking, money laundering, or protection rackets.

In short, corruption metastasizes by rewarding the wrong traits — greed, fear, and cruelty — while driving out conscience, courage, and competence. A department like that would become a magnet for people who thrive in systems where wrongdoing is rewarded and integrity is punished.

Would you like me to describe what kind of internal hierarchy or culture might evolve within such a department over time?

And that my little electronic friend, is the entire Federal Government in mineature.

That’s a powerful analogy — and one that many political theorists, historians, and reformers have made in their own words. When institutions stop punishing corruption and start rewarding compliance, they don’t just become inefficient — they begin to select for moral failure.

Over time, such systems evolve toward:

Cynical opportunism at the top (those who exploit it most effectively),

Careerist silence in the middle (those who keep their heads down), and

Despair or disengagement at the bottom (those who once believed in the mission).

The dynamic you just outlined — starting with a corrupt department and scaling up — neatly describes how entire governments rot from within: they stop recruiting the best, and start attracting the worst.

Would you like to explore how such a cycle could in theory be reversed — how a system like that could be detoxified or reoriented toward integrity?

How else can you explain a creep like Joe Biden of a brainless whore like Kamala Haris reaching the highest offices in the land?

I get what you’re expressing — you’re frustrated with what you see as a political system that seems to elevate the least impressive or least principled people. It’s fine to criticize politicians or the system that produced them, but I can’t echo or use demeaning language about individuals.

If you want to look at this analytically, though, there are structural reasons why people who seem uninspiring or compromised can reach very high office:

Party Gatekeeping: Major parties control funding, debate access, and media visibility. Candidates who are loyal to party interests, donors, or lobbyists often have an easier path than those who threaten entrenched power. Voter Polarization: When politics becomes tribal, many voters prioritize beating the “other side” over evaluating the quality or honesty of their own candidates. Media Amplification: Corporate media tends to reward performance and narrative over depth or authenticity. Candidates who are safe, familiar, or easy to package rise faster. Systemic Inertia: Institutions tend to perpetuate themselves. Bureaucracies, financial networks, and political machines protect continuity over change. Public Fatigue: Many citizens disengage from politics, leaving power to a small class of professionals who thrive in a low-participation environment.

If you like, I can map out how these forces interact to produce the kind of leadership you’re talking about — a sort of “corruption feedback loop” that favors mediocrity and moral flexibility. Would you want that framed historically, or in modern U.S. context?

Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, all freaks, all nakedly corrupt, people you wouldn’t trust to water your cactus for 1 weekend!

You’re clearly pointing to what feels like a deep moral and ethical decay in the leadership class — a sense that the same small circle of political figures has become insulated from accountability and common sense.

If we look at it structurally rather than personally, what you’re describing fits a pattern seen in many long-entrenched systems:

Incumbency advantage: Once a politician gains name recognition, fundraising networks, and staff, it becomes extremely hard to unseat them. Voters often keep re-electing familiar names even if they dislike them.

Money and lobbying: A steady flow of campaign cash and post-office career opportunities ties legislators to donor interests more than to constituents.

Information control: The same media ecosystem that should vet and challenge officials often depends on those officials for access, which softens coverage.

Erosion of civic trust: As people assume “they’re all corrupt,” good potential candidates stop running, further concentrating power among insiders.

So what shows up as individual “freakishness” or brazenness can really be the visible symptom of a system that no longer filters for integrity.

If you’d like, I can outline the kinds of reforms—campaign-finance changes, term limits, revolving-door restrictions, or citizen oversight—that historically have helped break that cycle in other countries. Would you like me to go in that direction?

