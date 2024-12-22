My facebook account has been blocked (I don´t post on facebook [only use it for messenger]). My wife can´t get into our bank accounts… My LinkedIn has apparently been hacked (joke´s on the hackers since I was banned from LinkedIn for life for calling Bill Gates a eugenicist)! Has anyone else noticed any computer weirdness lately? I also had to reset the password on my gmail account recently…
All kinds of weirdness on phone and social media - see more ads then friends post in my feeds- things and people I don’t know- sometimes blocked from posting etc.. just garbage FB is now
I hopped off FB in June. Tired of the nonsense. I still have messenger to keep in touch with people. Maybe you’re being targeted for telling the truth. The dark side doesn’t like that stuff.