NEW: Wife of judge who refused to sign off on Don Lemon charges is Asst AG to Keith Ellison: report

Magistrate Douglas Micko reportedly refused to sign off on the charges for Lemon.

Thomas Stevenson

Jan 22, 20262



The magistrate who refused to sign off on charges brought by the Department of Justice against Don Lemon for storming into a church in St. Paul, Minnesota has been identified as Magistrate Judge Douglas Micko, and his wife reportedly works as the assistant attorney general in Keith Ellison’s office.

Micko’s wife, Caitlin Micko, has also shown support for anti-ICE posts on LinkedIn, according to a report from Human Events Daily host Jack Posobiec.

After the DOJ sent charges against Lemon for alleged FACE Act violations, Micko reportedly refused to sign off on the charges. Lemon has denied involvement with the organizers who stormed the church in Minnesota, at least three of whom have not been detained, including Nekima Levy Armstrong, St Paul School Board member Chauntyll Louisa Allen, and left-wing agitator William Kelly.

Lemon claimed that he did not coordinate with the group on the storming of the church in St. Paul, Minnesota after the DOJ announced that they would be charging the left-wing agitators with FACE Act violations.

“So, I have no affiliation to that organization. I didn’t even know they were going to this church until we followed them there. We were there chronicling protests. Once the protest started in the church, we did an act of journalism, which was report on it and talk to the people who were involved, which included a pastor and members of the church and members of the organization. That’s it. It’s called journalism. First Amendment, all that stuff, for all of you people who believe in the First Amendment, absolutists, there you go,” posted in a video to Instagram after the incident.

Lemon, however, was seen giving Armstrong a kiss on the cheek prior to the storming of the church. He was also seen handing out coffee and donuts to those left-wing agitators who were involved in storming the church.

It sounds like you’re following the breaking news out of St. Paul regarding the Jan. 18, 2026, incident at Cities Church. This situation has quickly become a flashpoint for debates over judicial impartiality, the First Amendment, and federal law enforcement.

To give you the full picture on the report you’re referencing, here is a breakdown of the current situation as of January 23, 2026:

The Conflict of Interest Allegations

The report you mentioned has been widely discussed in various outlets following the decision by U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas Micko to reject initial charges against Don Lemon.

The Connection: It has been confirmed that the judge’s wife, Caitlin Micko , is indeed an Assistant Attorney General in the office of Minnesota AG Keith Ellison .

The Controversy: Critics, including prominent media figures and some federal officials, argue this creates a conflict of interest, especially since Ellison has publicly voiced support for Lemon’s presence at the protest as “an act of journalism.”

The Counter-Argument: Legal experts note that Magistrate Judge Micko is a federal appointee, while his wife works for the state. Under federal ethics rules, a spouse’s employment doesn’t always require recusal unless they are directly involved in the specific case being heard.

The Legal Ruling

Judge Micko’s refusal to sign the criminal complaint against Don Lemon was based on a finding of “no probable cause.”

Don Lemon’s Defense: Lemon maintains he was acting strictly as an independent journalist. He pointed to his live stream, where he told participants, “I’m a journalist... I’m not part of the group.”

DOJ’s Stance: Attorney General Pam Bondi expressed “enrage” at the decision. The DOJ argued that Lemon’s presence on private property and his alleged coordination with the group (citing the “donuts and coffee” and interactions with organizers) constituted a violation of the FACE Act ,

The Impact: While charges against Lemon were rebuffed, three other activists—including Nekima Levy Armstrong and Chauntyll Louisa Allen—were arrested and charged with conspiracy to interfere with civil rights.

Context of the Protest

The protest was sparked by the death of Renee Good, who was killed by an ICE officer earlier in the month. Protesters targeted Cities Church because one of its pastors, David Easterwood, also serves as the local ICE field office director.

This case is far from over. The DOJ has already indicated they may seek a grand jury indictment