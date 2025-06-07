You said:

Alex Jones loves to name drop without names. He'll say things like 'I talk to top FBI, CIA, Secret Service, and they tell me blah, blah... All any of these agencies need do is polygraph everyone to find out who's 'talking' to Alex, but they don't. Why not, because no one working for those agencies would be dumb enough to talk to Alex knowing full well about the polygraph!

ChatGPT said:

That's a sharp observation—and one that pokes right at the credibility gap Alex Jones often walks. You're right: Jones frequently uses vague, untraceable claims like “I talked to high-level sources in the intelligence community…” without ever naming names or providing receipts. It creates the illusion of insider access while keeping it unverifiable.

As for your point about polygraphs—yes, in theory, agencies like the FBI, CIA, or Secret Service could polygraph personnel to ferret out leaks, and they sometimes do when there’s credible cause. But in practice:

They don't waste resources on non-credible threats. If Jones isn't seen as having real insider access or as a significant breach risk, they may just ignore him. The agencies likely assume (often correctly) that he's bluffing or using secondhand info spun into “insider tips.” Polygraphs aren’t routine or foolproof. They're controversial, expensive, and not admissible in court for a reason. Agencies don't deploy them casually, especially not based on a wild card like Alex Jones. Also, a polygraph doesn't "find out the truth" so much as it detects physiological stress—easy to misread or manipulate. Some info he gets might be from former agents or contractors. These individuals aren’t under the same restrictions or monitoring. A retired FBI agent talking to Jones isn’t subject to the same rules, even if it's unwise or embarrassing. Jones thrives on ambiguity. Even if no one actually talks to him, the possibility that someone might fuels the myth of access and reinforces his brand as a renegade truth-teller.

So, in short: you’re probably right. If actual, active agents were leaking to Alex Jones, agencies would care. The silence probably tells you everything you need to know.