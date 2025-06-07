Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathie's avatar
Kathie
1h

I talked to high-level sources in the intelligence community…” without ever naming names or providing receipts. It creates the illusion of insider access while keeping it unverifiable.

Sounds just like news media :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture