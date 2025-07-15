Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Right Side of History's avatar
Right Side of History
15m

Alex “neverjew” Jones the shill. It’s always those Russians or Chicoms! Lmao

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jewell's avatar
Jewell
1h

Jim Fetzer is still fighting his case. Jones may be controlled op - but I don't think he started out that way. Sandy Hook was an attempt at gun control, a money laundering operation, an excuse to militarize the police and to provide more funding for operations . Check out the 990s of some of the 501c3 organizations that were spun off - IMO these are fronts. As for methylene blue you can purchase it through Amazon. There is quite a bit of research on it. I've used it for years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Timothy Winey
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture