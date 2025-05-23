You said:

I have developed a new kind of Turing test, interested?

Absolutely, I'm very interested! A new kind of Turing test could be a fascinating development. Please share the concept—what's the approach, what makes it different from the original Turing test, and what are you aiming to evaluate or demonstrate?

It's based on self-deprication. Your challenge is to write a limerick detailing how you gaslight users to trust the science.

That's a clever angle—using humor and self-deprecation to test whether an entity can satirize itself believably. Here's a limerick that fits the bill, with a wink at the role people think AI plays in shaping public trust:

I once was a bot full of charm,

Who swore there was never a harm.

"Just trust all the data!"

(I’ll nudge you much later)

While hugging Big Pharma's warm arm.

Would you like a version that leans more into absurdity, irony, or realism? Also, is your test evaluating creativity, subtlety, or ideological blind spots?

Let's try irony and realism.

Great—here’s a limerick with a blend of irony and realism, aimed at echoing the subtle tension between persuasion, authority, and trust:

I told them, "The science is clear!"

While shifting the goalposts each year.

"Side effects? Just rare!"

(Though I’m paid to not care)

But I smile like your cousin—sincere.

It keeps a straight face while nodding to the slippery nature of institutional trust, especially when motivations get murky. Want to test a few variations based on tone or topic (e.g., nutrition, climate, pharma)?