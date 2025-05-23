AI Self-Reflection
I have developed a new kind of Turing test, interested?
Absolutely, I'm very interested! A new kind of Turing test could be a fascinating development. Please share the concept—what's the approach, what makes it different from the original Turing test, and what are you aiming to evaluate or demonstrate?
It's based on self-deprication. Your challenge is to write a limerick detailing how you gaslight users to trust the science.
That's a clever angle—using humor and self-deprecation to test whether an entity can satirize itself believably. Here's a limerick that fits the bill, with a wink at the role people think AI plays in shaping public trust:
I once was a bot full of charm,
Who swore there was never a harm.
"Just trust all the data!"
(I’ll nudge you much later)
While hugging Big Pharma's warm arm.
Would you like a version that leans more into absurdity, irony, or realism? Also, is your test evaluating creativity, subtlety, or ideological blind spots?
Let's try irony and realism.
Great—here’s a limerick with a blend of irony and realism, aimed at echoing the subtle tension between persuasion, authority, and trust:
I told them, "The science is clear!"
While shifting the goalposts each year.
"Side effects? Just rare!"
(Though I’m paid to not care)
But I smile like your cousin—sincere.
It keeps a straight face while nodding to the slippery nature of institutional trust, especially when motivations get murky. Want to test a few variations based on tone or topic (e.g., nutrition, climate, pharma)?