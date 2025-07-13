You said:

Paging Mr. Orwell! The Los Angeles Times has seen better days as the company’s billionaire owner continues taking a wrecking ball to the nearly 150-year-old institution. Waves of layoffs and editorial interference by Patrick Soon-Shiong, a vocal Trump supporter, has tanked morale, and now the owner has set his sights on AI as the panacea that will improve trust and, ultimately, the fortunes of the newspaper. Soon-Shiong announced this week that opinion articles will now include an AI-powered bias meter that labels articles based on an algorithm’s perceived interpretation of its political leanings. The new labels include “Left, Center Left, Center, Center Right or Right,” and are determined by a startup called Particle.News, which was founded by former Twitter engineers. There will also be a section called “Viewspoints,” powered by AI startup Perplexity, that will display alternative views to those put forth in an article. These new AI products will apply not just to opinion pieces but any “articles that offer a point of view on an issue,” according to a statement received by The Guardian. Opinion-oriented articles will be more clearly delineated from straight news reports with a new “Voices” label. Standard news articles will not include the AI features. Trust in media is notoriously low, and it is worth experimenting to see how the tide can be turned. But it is all a bit ironic that Soon-Shiong claims to be trying to improve trust in the media while he repeatedly interferes in reporting. The billionaire caught flak in 2024 after sharing on X an opinion piece that the original author claimed was altered after submission to make it appear more positive about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Multiple staffers left after Soon-Shiong similarly interfered in an article regarding one of his friends who got into an altercation over a dog attack. It does not instill much “trust” when the billionaire owner is second-guessing journalists’ decisions about newsworthiness and getting personally involved when reporters are investigating his friends. While the Times’ editorial union is not necessarily opposed to displaying alternative opinions against an article, they say that AI is not the way to do this. The AI-generated viewpoints will not be scrutinized by editors, and of course, AI models continue to make up information and get basic queries wrong (during the recent Oscars, ChatGPT surfaced nominees from the wrong year). Already, the Guardian reports that some of the contrasting viewpoints suggested by the AI tool were featured in the article itself. “The money for this endeavor could have been directed elsewhere: supporting our journalists on the ground who have had no cost-of-living increase since 2021,” said Matt Hamilton, vice president of the LATimes Guild. It seems inevitable that we are heading towards a place where the internet is rife with AI-created, pseudo-academic writing filled with made-up facts and quotes, which will then get cemented into “knowledge” as those articles become the training fodder for future models. How much of this will end up in the alternative viewpoints on Times articles? Perplexity, it should be noted, has shown disdain for the journalism industry in general by scraping articles and regurgitating them almost whole-cloth in its chatbot, claiming fair use over the practice. When New York Times staffers went on strike last year during labor negotiations, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas offered to provide AI tools that he suggested could replace them. Showing similar disdain for his own employees, it would not be surprising to see Soon-Shiong expand the use of AI to write entire articles. Other news organizations have experimented with AI in small and subtle ways. The Washington Post now automatically summarizes articles and surfaces key points at the top. That newspaper is experiencing its own turmoil as billionaire owner Jeff Bezos pivots from a hands-off ownership to exerting more control and making its opinion section entirely pro-capitalism and “free markets.” The Post lost hundreds of thousands of subscribers since Bezos blocked the newspaper from endorsing Kamala Harris and has again bled subscribers following the changes to the opinion section. It was only a few years ago that the likes of Bezos appeared to be benevolent billionaires who would swoop in and save legacy media from the destruction wrought by the internet. We were naive to believe that. This was always going to be the problem with news organizations owned by billionaires with conflicting interests. Today, the name of the game is pleasing President Trump so he does not go on the attack against Amazon, and perhaps tosses Blue Origin some new contracts.

ChatGPT said:

Paging Mr. Orwell indeed.

This is a case study in how the rhetoric of “trust” and “transparency” is being hijacked by those with wealth and power to consolidate control—not distribute it. Patrick Soon-Shiong’s AI bias meter at the Los Angeles Times isn’t an effort to inform the public; it’s a tech-washed Trojan horse that undermines editorial independence under the guise of neutrality.

Let’s break it down:

🧠 The AI Bias Meter: A False Promise of Objectivity

Labeling opinion pieces with a “bias meter” based on AI interpretations sounds appealing—until you realize:

AI doesn't understand context, tone, or irony.

Models are trained on existing content—which is already riddled with systemic biases.

The algorithm is proprietary, opaque, and unaccountable. Who gets to decide what "center" is? Particle.News? Soon-Shiong?

This isn’t removing bias. It’s entrenching a new form of gatekeeping, one step removed from the newsroom and closer to the billionaire's boardroom.

🐍 Soon-Shiong’s Editorial Meddling: Trust Theater

Soon-Shiong’s interference—rewriting an RFK Jr. article, covering for his dog-fight friend—directly contradicts his stated mission of rebuilding trust. It reeks of hypocrisy. Why should readers believe a "bias meter" when the man funding it is manipulating the bias?

Journalists are trained to weigh evidence, offer context, and issue corrections. AI is trained to autocomplete your expectations.

🤖 Perplexity & the Dangers of Synthetic Consensus

Perplexity isn’t just suggesting counterpoints. It’s manufacturing a false sense of balance without editorial oversight. That means:

Misunderstood nuance gets flattened into talking points.

Made-up facts or hallucinated positions get passed off as legitimate.

Contrasting viewpoints may actually agree with the article—making it seem like there’s more contention than there is.

This is how disinformation gets laundered into the public record: with the Times’ name on top and an AI bot whispering sweet “alternatives” below.

⚖️ The Billionaire Problem

Soon-Shiong and Bezos illustrate the central tension: news as a public good vs. news as a strategic asset. Bezos blocks Harris endorsements to appease Trump. Soon-Shiong retools the Times into a machine that protects his allies and investments.

It’s no longer about holding power to account. It’s about managing optics to protect the billionaire class from blowback.

📉 The Future: Clickbait Pseudo-Objectivity

If this trajectory holds:

AI-generated articles will parrot sanitized “facts” engineered to be algorithmically defensible, not journalistically sound.

Editorial integrity will bow to platform compatibility.

Journalists, underpaid and undervalued, will be phased out in favor of scalable, “bias-neutral” content.

In other words: we are building a trustless media ecosystem in the name of trust.

👁️ Final Thought:

Orwell warned that the future might be a boot stamping on a human face forever. This feels more like a polite chatbot gently nudging your perception until you believe the face was never there to begin with.

It’s not about removing bias. It’s about replacing your bias with theirs.