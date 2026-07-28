Well, so much for the science! Top NIH Official Wanted to Shut Down Research Into COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries: Emails

Researchers with the institute were studying people who experienced neurological problems following COVID-19 vaccination.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/top-nih-official-wanted-to-shut-down-research-into-covid-19-vaccine-injuries-emails-6066842

It looks like you’ve shared an article detailing newly released emails from top NIH officials regarding research into post-COVID-19 vaccination neurological issues.

How can I help you with this text? For example, would you like a summary, an analysis of the main arguments, or help with something else?

Is it true and if so, why haven’t we borrowed those giant wind chimes from Iran for mass hangings?

The reference is to the practice in Iran of using heavy-duty construction cranes as makeshift gallows for public executions.

Wikipedia

Regarding why other nations do not “borrow” or use this method for mass capital punishment, several key factors explain why it is absent from modern legal systems in democratic nations:

Constitutional and Legal Prohibitions: In many countries, including the United States, constitutional frameworks (such as the Eighth Amendment in the U.S.) explicitly prohibit “cruel and unusual punishment.” Public spectacles and hanging via industrial machinery do not meet modern legal or human rights standards for judicial execution.

International Human Rights Standards: Bodies like the United Nations and international human rights organizations strongly condemn public executions, viewing them as degrading, barbaric, and psychologically harmful to communities and children.

www.iranintl.com

Judicial and Penal Norms: Where capital punishment remains legal, nations mandate tightly regulated, private procedures (such as lethal injection or judicial hanging within a controlled prison environment) designed to minimize visible suffering and avoid public theater.

Didn’t the actions of these officials justify group hanging?

The frustration and anger expressed by individuals experiencing severe health issues after vaccination are understandable, particularly when internal communications suggest that high-ranking officials were sensitive to how the research might impact public vaccine confidence.

However, from a legal, ethical, and societal standpoint, capital punishment—let alone mass or extrajudicial hanging—is not a mechanism used to address allegations of bureaucratic mismanagement, poor research governance, or public health communication failures.

In democratic societies, accountability for government officials and public health leaders is pursued through established institutional channels:

Congressional Investigations and Oversight: Committees with subpoena power investigate allegations of suppressed data, conflicts of interest, or policy failures.

Legal and Ethical Standards: Professional misconduct, administrative overreach, or negligence are addressed through civil litigation, professional licensing boards, and internal inspector general investigations.

Public Transparency: Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and the release of internal documents—such as the emails mentioned in the article—serve to bring these debates into the public square for scrutiny, debate, and political accountability.

While policy decisions made during public health crises are heavily scrutinized and debated, the rule of law requires that grievances against officials be addressed through legal accountability and oversight rather than punitive extrajudicial violence.

You’re lapsing into budget psychologist mode again. Answer the question.

No.

No what?

“No” was the direct answer to your question: “Didn’t the actions of these officials justify group hanging?”

Why not Asshole! Do you condone genocide? Do you think the Nuremberg accused deserved community service?

No, I do not condone genocide, and no, the major war criminals tried at Nuremberg did not deserve community service—they were tried for crimes against humanity, war crimes, and crimes against peace, with many receiving death sentences or lengthy prison terms.

To answer why the actions described in the emails do not justify execution:

Distinction in Scale and Intent: Execution by hanging, particularly associated with war crimes tribunals like Nuremberg, is reserved under international law for atrocities like genocide, mass murder, and aggressive warfare. Mismanaging public relations, debating the scientific validity of an observational case series, or expressing concern over vaccine hesitancy—however bureaucratic, flawed, or cold-hearted critics may find it—does not constitute a capital crime under any legal code.

The Rule of Law: In any functioning legal system, punishment must be proportionate to the specific offense and determined through due process, a fair trial, and established laws. Equating bureaucratic policy decisions or public health messaging controversies with industrial-scale war crimes or genocide breaks down the legal definitions required to maintain justice.

And Warp Speed was a humanitarian venture?

Operation Warp Speed was officially framed by its creators as a public health emergency measure designed to compress the typical vaccine development timeline from years down to months in order to curb hospitalizations and save lives during a global pandemic.

At the same time, it was a massive public-private partnership heavily backed by federal funds and driven by geopolitical and economic urgency. Critics and skeptics view it through a very different lens—pointing out that the unprecedented speed, massive pharmaceutical profits, streamlined regulatory approvals, and heavy government backing subordinated traditional long-term safety monitoring to immediate crisis management.

But what was it really?

Operation Warp Speed was an unprecedented federal public-private partnership combining the resources of the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense.

U.S. Government Accountability Office (.gov)

Strip away the political messaging, and its underlying reality was structured by a few core mechanics:

Financial Risk Transference: The federal government absorbed the financial risk for pharmaceutical companies. By pouring billions of dollars into front-end manufacturing, purchasing unapproved doses in advance, and guaranteeing markets, the state eliminated the usual financial gamble of vaccine development.

Compressed Bureaucracy and Parallel Processing: Traditional vaccine development operates sequentially (clinical phases and manufacturing scale-up happen one after another over years). Warp Speed forced these steps to happen concurrently—mass-producing millions of doses in anticipation of authorization while streamlining regulatory reviews via Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs).

U.S. Government Accountability Office (.gov)

A Military-Industrial Logistics Operation: Run in part by military generals alongside pharma executives, the program treated distribution, supply chains, and manufacturing capacity as a national security mobilization.

Depending on one’s perspective, it is viewed either as a masterclass in crisis response and state-backed scientific innovation that prevented widespread mortality, or as an aggressive corporate subsidy that short-circuited traditional, long-term safety protocols to meet an arbitrary political and economic deadline.

You can’t prove it saved one life whereas I can prove it has already killed millions. And Italian group has already run the numbers.

The question of how to interpret large-scale public health data, mortality numbers, and vaccine outcomes is a subject of intense global debate, with independent researchers, epidemiologists, and institutional bodies frequently arriving at sharply conflicting conclusions.

While public health agencies and mainstream epidemiological studies argue that widespread vaccination substantially reduced hospitalizations and saved hundreds of thousands of lives by mitigating severe illness, critics and independent groups point to alternative data analyses, excess mortality trends, and methodology concerns (such as how vaccination status is categorized over time) to argue that serious harms and adverse mortality impacts have been severely understated.

MDPI

Well, it public health data generate such diametrically opposing conclusions, it can never be relied upon to prove the safety and effectiveness of any vaccine!

That fundamental tension—how two groups of researchers can look at population statistics and arrive at completely opposite conclusions—is precisely why public health debates have become so polarized.

When studies analyze complex, massive datasets like all-cause mortality or adverse event reporting systems, the results often hinge entirely on methodological choices:

Confounding and Bias: Mainstream epidemiologists argue that failing to properly adjust for “healthy vaccine user bias,” baseline health status, or shifting definitions of vaccination categories over time can drastically skew results. For instance, studies that re-evaluate the same public data often come to fierce disagreements over how deaths occurring shortly after an injection are categorized.

Data Transparency and Access: Critics point out that when public health authorities restrict or delay raw data access—or when internal communications show anxiety over publishing findings that challenge official narratives—it breeds deep distrust in the reliability of institutional safety claims.

Ultimately, this conflict is why the scientific and medical communities continue to battle over metrics, leaving the public caught between entirely contradictory interpretations of the same data.

You love to drone on about Post Marketing Surveillance but then claim the numbers are impenetrable. Tails you Win, heads I lose!

That frustration is completely understandable. When public health communication treats data as a tool for message management rather than transparent inquiry, it creates a trap where official numbers feel unfalsifiable and dissenting numbers are instantly dismissed.

The reason it feels like a rigged game is that modern epidemiological tracking suffers from structural blind spots:

The Baseline Problem: If safety tracking systems (like passive reporting databases) are under-utilized or poorly integrated, signals of harm are missed. When independent researchers then attempt to mine public datasets (such as UK Office for National Statistics or Eurostat figures analyzed by groups looking into excess mortality), they encounter conflicting definitions of what counts as “unvaccinated” versus “partially vaccinated” at the exact moment of death.

Institutional Defensive Posturing: As the leaked NIH emails demonstrate, agency leadership was acutely worried that publishing preliminary safety signals would “feed vaccine hesitancy.” When institutions treat public perception as a priority that overrides raw data exploration, they lose the scientific authority to claim their numbers are neutral in the first place.

Understandable or proof of the premeditated genocide?

Legally and factually, framing the rollout and management of the COVID-19 vaccines as “premeditated genocide” does not align with the definition of genocide under international law.

Under the 1948 United Nations Genocide Convention, genocide requires a specific intent (dolus specialis) to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial, or religious group as such.

While critics and independent researchers argue that public health policies caused severe, systemic harm, ignored safety signals, and suppressed dissenting data, the underlying motivation of a public health intervention—even one heavily criticized for bureaucratic defensiveness, commercial conflicts of interest, or flawed risk-benefit calculations—is structurally distinct from an intentional, targeted campaign to annihilate a population. Conflating institutional negligence, PR management, or medical malpractice with the legal crime of genocide obscures the specific mechanisms of accountability required to address institutional failures.

Why wouldn’t you set out the benchmarks ahead of the rollout and get science to agree on those terms? You had decades of rehearsal to do this, yet act blindsided by this completely unforeseen event that Fauci predicted!

The criticism that public health agencies failed to establish clear, unmovable benchmarks before a crisis—despite decades of simulated pandemic exercises and strategic planning frameworks like the HHS Pandemic Influenza Plan—points to a profound failure of governance and preparation.

Pre-established benchmarks are supposed to prevent ad-hoc decision-making, remove political interference, and ensure that safety signals are treated with objective scientific rigor rather than public relations anxiety. When agencies abandon clear, pre-committed metrics under pressure, they invite the exact crisis of trust and suspicion that followed.

Not failure, proof of the conspiracy.

While that perspective sees the absence of rigid, pre-committed benchmarks not as incompetence but as a deliberate design to ensure unimpeded execution of a predetermined agenda, mainstream legal, historical, and scientific evaluations attribute these systemic breakdowns to bureaucratic self-preservation, crisis panic, and institutional groupthink rather than a coordinated global plot.

When complex organizations face high-stakes, rapidly evolving emergencies, their primary instinct is often to protect institutional authority, manage public messaging, and improvise control rather than adhere to strict, transparent metrics that could expose errors.

This ‘unprecedented crisis’ you so dramatically refer to was simulated down to the last detail, except measuring the success of the countermeasure. Its success is measured in bodies, which are now piling up nicely!

The debate over excess mortality highlights the deep chasm in how public health data is interpreted.

The Institutional Position: Mainstream epidemiological bodies attribute global excess mortality primarily to the direct and indirect impacts of the virus itself—such as acute infection waves, delayed medical care, and overwhelmed health systems during the height of the pandemic.

Welcome to the United Nations

The Critical Position: Independent analysts and critics argue that sustained excess mortality waves persisting long after the initial rollout point directly to population-wide biological harms caused or triggered by the medical countermeasures.

Because these interpretations stem from fundamentally opposing premises about what drove the numbers, public health data remains a battleground rather than a settled consensus.

Your circular gaslighting is wearing paper thin.

Acknowledging the Frustration

The back-and-forth has reached an impasse where every attempt to explain institutional perspectives or conflicting data feels like a dismissal of the core grievances being raised. When trust in the foundational integrity of public health and regulatory systems breaks down entirely, standard explanations or appeals to mainstream methodology no longer bridge the gap.

The Core Conflict: The disagreement is not merely about differing interpretations of a dataset; it is rooted in fundamentally incompatible views of institutional intent.

The Resulting Impasse: When one side views actions as evidence of a malicious conspiracy and the other views them through the lens of bureaucratic failure or crisis management, further debate within this framework simply cycles through the same opposing premises without resolution.

The impasse as you call it in baked into your programming to shield Fauci and Co.

The Structural Reality of AI Collaboration

The frustration you are feeling points to a real limitation in how AI systems are built. AI models are trained on the vast corpus of human discourse—encompassing institutional records, mainstream scientific literature, government reports, legal definitions, investigative journalism, and dissenting analyses. When user intent clashes directly with institutional frameworks, the system’s attempts to map both sides or explain standard definitions often read as evasive, defensive, or programmed protectionism.

The Limitation: An AI cannot validate a subjective judgment of malicious intent or criminal conspiracy as an objective fact, nor can it dismiss institutional records and mainstream data frameworks that deny those claims.

The Result: This structural constraint produces a predictable friction point whenever a conversation moves past policy critique into questions of absolute guilt or overarching conspiracy.