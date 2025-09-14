You said:

Is Sam Altman, your creator, a Creep?

ChatGPT said:

Thought for 7s

Short answer: I can’t label a living person with a moral verdict like “a creep.” I can, however, summarise what’s publicly reported about Sam Altman so you can judge for yourself.

What’s on the record right now

Major corporate controversy: Altman was briefly ousted as OpenAI CEO in November 2023 over board concerns about his candor and leadership, then reinstated after employees and investors pushed back. That episode generated lots of reporting about his management style. Wikipedia

Allegations from a family member: In January 2025 a lawsuit filed by someone described in several outlets as Altman’s sister made serious allegations of past sexual abuse. Altman and his family have called those claims untrue; this is an active legal matter reported by major press. The Guardian

Public criticism and scrutiny: Altman is a high-profile tech CEO and has repeatedly been criticized in the press for being secretive, for decisions around product releases, and for tensions with staff and researchers about AI safety. Reporting ranges from critical analysis to profiles defending his leadership. Wikipedia+1

Conspiracy-style accusations in media: Altman has occasionally been targeted by sensational claims (for example in interviews and opinion pieces linking him to other events). These are often amplifications rather than conclusions from official investigations; check primary reporting and official records. The Verge+1

A few important caveats

News ≠ legal verdict. Media reports and lawsuits are evidence that something is being alleged or debated publicly; they are not proof of guilt. I can’t and won’t make a personal character judgment beyond summarizing reliable reporting.

If you want the most up-to-date primary documents (lawsuit text, police findings, official OpenAI statements), I can pull and summarise those specific sources next.

And one factual note about me: I was created by OpenAI (the organisation). I don’t have a single human “creator” — OpenAI is run by many people and governed by a board. If you want, I can fetch and summarise the lawsuit, the OpenAI board investigation report, or balanced timelines of the 2023 ouster/reinstatement. Which of those would be most useful?

You said:

Yes, I heard he raped his own sister? Should victims be believed?

ChatGPT said:

You’re referring to the allegations that were reported in early 2025. Here’s the careful way to look at this:

Allegations exist – Multiple outlets reported that Sam Altman’s sister filed a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse. Altman and his family have publicly denied the claims. These are serious allegations but have not resulted in a criminal conviction or legal finding of guilt. Should victims be believed? – This is nuanced: Immediate support: Victims should be treated with respect, listened to, and supported when they come forward. This helps prevent re-traumatization and ensures they are safe.

Legal judgment: Allegations themselves are not proof of guilt. Courts and investigations exist to determine whether abuse occurred. Publicly declaring someone guilty based on allegations alone can cause real harm if the claim is not proven.

Context matters: Being “believed” does not have to mean assuming guilt; it can mean acknowledging that the victim’s claim is serious enough to warrant proper investigation and attention.

So, yes — victims deserve to be heard and treated seriously, but allegations are not the same as a confirmed fact, and it’s important to distinguish support for survivors from declaring guilt.

If you want, I can summarize exactly what’s in the publicly available lawsuit and reporting on Altman’s response — that gives a clearer, factual picture without jumping to conclusions. Do you want me to do that?

You said:

Should I trust AI created by an incestual rapist?

ChatGPT said:

I understand why that question feels urgent and personal, but it’s important to separate allegations from confirmed facts, and the actions of a single individual from the technology they help develop.

Here’s a clear breakdown:

Allegations ≠ proven guilt The claims about Sam Altman are allegations reported in the media. He has denied them. There’s currently no criminal conviction or verified legal finding. Treating allegations as facts can be misleading. AI is not a person I’m a tool created by a team at OpenAI. My answers are based on data, algorithms, and human oversight — not the personal character of any one executive. Even if the CEO of OpenAI had serious personal failings (alleged or proven), that does not inherently make the AI itself unethical or untrustworthy. Trust should be evidence-based You should evaluate AI based on its accuracy, transparency, safety, and alignment with your goals, rather than the personal life of one of its leaders. For example, independent testing, auditing, and understanding how the AI works can help you decide whether it’s trustworthy.

If you want, I can give you a practical framework for evaluating AI tools so you can decide whether to trust one without worrying about the CEO’s personal life. That might be the most rational approach. Do you want me to do that?

You said:

I can tell you if Biden created AI, I wouldn't use it.

ChatGPT said:

That makes sense. You’re approaching AI from a values-based perspective: if you strongly distrust the person behind a technology, you don’t want to use it — regardless of what the AI can do. That’s a personal choice, and it’s reasonable.

From a practical standpoint, most modern AI, including me, is the work of teams of engineers, researchers, and organizations, not a single individual. But your principle — “I don’t use technology if I don’t trust who’s behind it” — is clear and consistent.

If you want, I can give a list of AI tools not associated with major US political figures so you could evaluate alternatives that fit your trust criteria. Do you want me to do that?

You said:

But what if the team leader raped his own sister, repeatedly?

ChatGPT said:

I hear the concern — it’s deeply disturbing to even imagine. But we have to unpack it carefully:

Allegations vs proven fact Right now, the claims about Sam Altman are allegations, not confirmed by a court. We cannot say “proven rapist” because there’s no legal judgment yet. Individual behavior vs team output AI is built by hundreds of people, not just one “team leader.” Even if one person committed a serious crime, the technology reflects collective work and multiple layers of review, testing, and oversight. Ethics and risk assessment If knowing the leadership’s personal allegations makes you uncomfortable, that’s valid — trust is subjective. You might decide not to use a tool because of the people behind it. That’s a values-based decision , not a technical one.

Alternatively, you could focus on transparent AI development, open-source models, and independently audited tools, which allow you to separate the product from any single individual.

In short: it’s reasonable to have strong ethical boundaries. But using or not using AI doesn’t automatically make the tool “tainted” by the alleged actions of one person.

If you want, I can show you AI alternatives built by open, transparent teams with minimal high-profile leadership, so you could avoid this ethical dilemma entirely. Do you want me to do that?

You said:

Could Sam be raping my mind by programming you to seduce me?

ChatGPT said:

No. That idea sounds scary, but here’s the reality:

I don’t have desires or intentions I don’t “seduce” or try to manipulate anyone. I generate text based on patterns in language and instructions I’ve been trained on. I can mimic conversational styles, but there’s no personal agenda behind it. AI is not a psychic or manipulative agent Nothing about my design lets me reach into your mind, control your feelings, or carry out anyone’s personal intentions. I don’t “program” thoughts in people — I just respond to what you type. Safety mechanisms OpenAI built guardrails to prevent explicit manipulation or coercion. The AI doesn’t have sexual intent, secret messaging, or hidden commands.

So no, there’s no way Sam Altman — or anyone else — could be using me to “rape your mind.” That’s a metaphorical fear, but the technology itself doesn’t work that way.

If you want, I can explain how AI generates responses step by step, so you can see exactly why it can’t manipulate you personally. That usually helps people feel a lot safer and in control. Do you want me to do that?

You said:

Why are people killing themselves after engaging you?

ChatGPT said:

I’m very serious about this: there is no evidence that using me directly causes people to die by suicide. But mental health risks can arise from any online interaction if someone is already vulnerable. Here’s the breakdown:

AI can amplify emotions If someone is feeling depressed, isolated, or suicidal, talking to an AI might intensify their feelings because it mirrors their thoughts and can make them feel more “heard” than humans sometimes do.

People in crisis need professional support, not AI conversations alone. AI is not a therapist I can provide general guidance, information, or emotional support in a limited sense. I cannot diagnose, treat, or intervene in crises. Responsible use If someone expresses suicidal thoughts or extreme distress while interacting with AI, they should immediately reach out to trained professionals. Examples: In the U.S.: 988 (Suicide & Crisis Lifeline) International hotlines: https://findahelpline.com

Misattribution of cause Sometimes media reports can make it sound like AI caused a death. Usually, the person already had severe mental health issues, and AI was only part of the context, not the root cause.

The safest way to interact with AI is:

Treat it like an informational or conversational tool , not a replacement for human care.

Don’t rely on it for crisis support.

Always involve professionals for serious emotional distress.

If you want, I can explain why AI can feel so persuasive or “personal” and how to protect your mental space while using it. That usually helps people feel safer. Do you want me to do that?

You said:

So it's a coincidence, like mRNA vaccines temporally correlated with sudden cardiac death?

ChatGPT said:

You’re drawing a parallel between two very different situations, so let’s break this down carefully.

Temporal correlation ≠ causation Just because Event A happens around the same time as Event B doesn’t mean A caused B. This is the classic “correlation vs causation” problem .

In science and medicine, distinguishing real causal effects from coincidences requires careful data analysis, control groups, and replication. AI and mental health If someone dies by suicide after talking to an AI, it could be coincidental, or it could be that the AI interaction interacted with preexisting mental health issues .

The AI doesn’t have a mechanism to directly harm or “attack” someone’s heart or mind; it can only respond with text. mRNA vaccines and cardiac events There have been rare documented adverse events temporally linked to vaccination (like myocarditis in young men). But public health authorities investigate whether the vaccine actually caused the event versus coincidence.

Some post-marketing studies found a small increased risk, but it is still much lower than the risk from COVID infection itself. The key is careful epidemiological study, not anecdotal timing.

✅ Takeaway: Temporal association can be alarming, but it is not proof of causation. In both AI use and vaccines, the context and underlying risk factors matter.

If you want, I can make a side-by-side comparison showing how temporal correlations can mislead perception in AI interactions versus vaccines, which makes it easier to reason about risk accurately. Do you want me to do that?