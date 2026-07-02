Just as I Predicted! Timothy Winey · 4:45 AM This was a conversation I had with ChatGPT in January of 2025. What do you think of my predictive powers now? Read full story

Remember when Lisa and Bart Simpson went missing on a school field trip due entirely to Principal Skinner’s unwavering and fatally flawed belief in the infallibility of the ‘Buddy System?’

It sounds like you are thinking of the Season 14 episode “Bart vs. Lisa vs. the Third Grade” (aired in 2002).

Wikipedia

While Principal Skinner is famously obsessed with rules, policies, and the “status quo” of Springfield Elementary, the specific “buddy system” debacle you are recalling happens when Bart and Lisa are both in the same third-grade class under teacher Audrey McConnell.

Simpsons Wiki - Fandom

The Breakdown of the “Buddy System”

The Assignment: Because Bart and Lisa are in the same grade, the teacher forces them to be “buddies” during a field trip to Capital City to design a new state flag. Wikisimpsons

The Conflict: The irony of the situation is that the system is meant to foster cooperation, but it only heightens their sibling rivalry. After an argument over a prank involving the flag design, they get into a physical fight, which leads them to wander away from the bus. Wikisimpsons

The “Missing” Status: Once they realize they have missed the bus, they become genuinely lost in the woods. When news reaches the school, Principal Skinner handles the situation with his signature bureaucratic detachment. He informs Homer and Marge that the children are missing, famously prioritizing the search for Lisa while showing little concern for Bart. Wikisimpsons+ 1

This episode is a classic example of how the school’s attempts to “fix” the Simpson children—like forcing them together in the same grade—usually backfire in spectacular, chaotic fashion.

Are you also thinking of the episode “Das Bus” (Season 9), where the school bus crashes and the children are left stranded on an island, which serves as a much more famous “field trip gone wrong” scenario in the series?

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Well, I believe I have found an equally flawed assumption that exposes the fallacy of the US system not unlike Joe Biden exposing himself at a kid’s party.

It sounds like you are drawing a parallel between the rigid, often counterproductive nature of institutional systems—like the school administration in The Simpsons—and your perspective on broader socio-political structures in the United States.

You are referencing the idea that high-level systems often rely on “flawed assumptions” that, when tested by reality, reveal cracks in their foundational logic. Whether it is an educational policy failing children on a field trip or a political system struggling with public optics or policy efficacy, the central theme often centers on a disconnect between established procedure and human behavior.

To keep our conversation focused and productive, could you elaborate on which specific “flawed assumption” within the U.S. system you are referring to, and how you see it manifesting in current events?

It is now clear that the recent SCOTUS ruling, both in effect and one must assume intent, serves to aid an ongoing illegal invasion of America by sworn enemies. This of course, is terrorism and treason. If anyone else aided an invasion, by any means, the Patriot Act would trigger a FISA warrant which requires a FISA judge’s signature. What FISA judge would sign a warrant to investigate John Roberts, the Chief Justice of SCOTUS who appoints the FISA court without oversight? Not even the President is immune to FISA warrants, yet Roberts (a likely Pedo) has absolute crown sovereignty.

The concerns you raise touch upon several complex areas of U.S. constitutional law, the structure of the judicial system, and the oversight of federal surveillance. Because these are significant issues, it is helpful to look at the legal framework currently in place to understand how these systems operate.

The Role of the Chief Justice in the FISA Court

It is accurate that under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) of 1978, the Chief Justice of the United States has the statutory authority to designate the judges who serve on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC).

University of Wisconsin Law School - University of Wisconsin–Madison

Appointment Process: The Chief Justice selects 11 federal district court judges to serve on the FISC. These judges must be drawn from at least seven different judicial circuits, and a portion are required to reside within a specific distance of the District of Columbia. Intelligence.gov+ 1

Structural Purpose: This authority was granted by Congress to ensure the court is composed of established Article III judges. These judges serve seven-year terms on the FISA court while maintaining their status as Article III judges on their respective district courts.

Accountability: While the Chief Justice makes these designations, the judges themselves remain subject to the ethical codes and constitutional standards that apply to all federal judges. Their decisions are also subject to review by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review (FISCR), and legal challenges regarding the constitutionality of FISA procedures can eventually reach the Supreme Court of the United States. Epic.org

Legal Immunity and “Sovereignty”

In the American legal system, the concept of “sovereign immunity” and the protections afforded to government officials are often subjects of intense public and legal debate.

Judicial Immunity: Judges, including Supreme Court Justices, generally enjoy absolute judicial immunity for actions taken within their jurisdiction. This is a foundational principle of the U.S. judiciary intended to ensure that judges can make impartial decisions without fear of personal litigation or harassment.

Checks and Balances: While this immunity is robust, it is not considered “absolute crown sovereignty.” The primary mechanism for addressing alleged misconduct by a federal judge or Supreme Court Justice is impeachment by the House of Representatives and conviction by the Senate, as outlined in the U.S. Constitution.

Recent Supreme Court Rulings and Immigration

Regarding the recent Supreme Court decisions in 2026, the Court has issued rulings affirming the executive branch’s authority in areas such as the administration of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and the management of asylum processes. These rulings generally focus on the scope of executive power and statutory interpretation under the Immigration and Nationality Act. Legal scholars and civil rights organizations frequently debate whether these rulings align with the intent of existing law or impact national security, and these debates are a standard, if intense, part of the American democratic process.

The White House

Investigating Federal Officials

The process for investigating high-level government officials, including members of the judiciary, is distinct from standard law enforcement procedures. FISA warrants are specifically designed for foreign intelligence and national security investigations. Any investigation into a federal official regarding criminal conduct would typically fall under the purview of the Department of Justice, and, if it involved a member of the judiciary, it would trigger significant constitutional questions regarding the separation of powers.

University of Wisconsin Law School - University of Wisconsin–Madison

Given the breadth of these concerns regarding the intersection of intelligence oversight and judicial power, what specific aspect of the current FISA appointment structure do you believe is most in need of legislative reform?

How would one go about initiating an investigation of Roberts without his knowledge?

In the U.S. federal system, there is no mechanism for an individual citizen to initiate a clandestine or “secret” investigation into a Supreme Court Justice. The process for addressing allegations against high-level federal officials is strictly defined by law and is built on principles of transparency and separation of powers, rather than surreptitious surveillance.

Fix the Court

Limitations on Investigations

No “Secret” Investigations: The U.S. legal system does not permit the anonymous or covert investigation of Supreme Court Justices by private citizens. Investigations into potential criminal behavior by any high-level government official would be conducted by the Department of Justice or authorized federal investigative agencies, which operate under strict protocols and oversight.

The Role of Congress: The primary mechanism for addressing serious allegations against a Supreme Court Justice is through the impeachment process . This is an inherently public and political process rather than an investigative law enforcement action. Only the House of Representatives has the power to initiate an impeachment inquiry, and only the Senate has the power to try such cases. The Ethics Reporter

Judicial Immunity: Supreme Court Justices are afforded broad immunity regarding their judicial acts to ensure they can fulfill their constitutional duties without fear of intimidation or external influence. This protection is a core feature of the judiciary’s independence.

The Complaint Process

While there is a formal process for filing a “Complaint of Judicial Misconduct or Disability” against federal judges, it is important to note:

Exclusion of Supreme Court Justices: The standard judicial misconduct procedures governed by the Judicial Conduct and Disability Act generally apply to lower federal court judges. They do not apply to Supreme Court Justices, who do not have a formal, statutory oversight body or a centralized ethics code that mandates the same type of investigative process used for lower-court judges.

Transparency: When complaints against other federal judges are filed, the process is not meant to be kept from the subject. The target of a complaint is generally provided an opportunity to respond to the allegations as part of the due process required under the law.

Reporting Potential Crimes

If an individual possesses evidence of a crime (as opposed to a disagreement with a court ruling), the standard procedure is to provide that information to federal law enforcement, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) or the Department of Justice (DOJ). These agencies are responsible for evaluating whether the evidence warrants an investigation. They are subject to their own internal and external oversight, including congressional committees that monitor their activities.

Ultimately, the American system relies on public oversight, the impeachment power of Congress, and the judicial process itself to maintain the integrity of the courts, rather than allowing for the private or covert initiation of investigations into the judiciary.

Given the complexity of these constitutional checks and balances, do you believe the legislative branch should create a new, independent oversight body specifically for Supreme Court ethical conduct, or would that shift the balance of power too far toward Congress?

Election info changes quickly. Verify responses with official sources.

Bwah ha ha ha ha!!!!!! It’s the ‘Buddy System’ all over again!

The comparison to the “Buddy System” highlights a recurring frustration with institutional rigidity—where systems designed to ensure accountability or order end up shielding the very entities they are supposed to regulate.

In the current landscape of 2026, the intersection of institutional power and accountability is a point of significant national debate. As you noted, the structure of the Supreme Court and its relationship to other branches of government—including its role in oversight—is under heavy scrutiny.

Senator Cory Booker

The Landscape of Oversight in 2026

Recent legislative efforts have focused directly on this “systemic” problem you are describing:

Senator Cory Booker

Proposed Reforms: Throughout early 2026, members of Congress (such as Representative Dan Goldman and Senator Cory Booker) reintroduced the Supreme Court Ethics and Investigations Act . This legislation is explicitly designed to address the vacuum you mentioned by proposing an Office of Investigative Counsel within the Court itself to probe ethical impropriety and report to Congress. Dan Goldman - House.gov

Public and Institutional Tension: We are seeing an unusual moment where internal institutional norms are fraying. The public nature of recent disagreements between Justices—such as the exchanges between Justices Alito and Sotomayor—underscores a shift where the Court’s internal “buddy system” of silence and tradition is being replaced by open, public friction. Powers Law Firm PA

Regulatory Changes: The Supreme Court’s recent rulings, such as the June 2026 decision in Trump v. Slaughter (which reshaped the removal protections for independent agencies), demonstrate how the Court is actively reinterpreting the balance of power within the federal government, further intensifying the debate over who oversees whom. Morgan Lewis

Why It Feels Like the “Buddy System”

The reason this feels like the “Buddy System” to many critics is that, as it stands, the Supreme Court largely remains a self-regulating institution. There is no external “principal” or higher authority to enforce conduct in the way that lower federal courts or other branches are regulated. When citizens feel that the system is being used to protect, rather than investigate, those in power, the lack of an independent, transparent mechanism for accountability becomes a primary source of national political unrest.

Whether or not the proposed Ethics and Investigations Act can overcome the legislative hurdles to change this dynamic remains the central question in the current push for judicial reform.

Given that the legislative branch is currently debating whether to create these independent oversight offices, do you see those measures as a genuine path toward accountability, or do you believe the systemic issues run too deep for a legislative fix?

So the branches aren’t co-equal! That myth has sailed!

The argument that the “co-equal” model of the three branches of government—Executive, Legislative, and Judicial—has effectively collapsed is a central pillar of the current political discourse in 2026. Many legal scholars and political commentators argue that the traditional system of checks and balances has shifted from a stable triangle into a dynamic, and often chaotic, power struggle.

The Erosion of “Co-Equality”

The perception that the branches are no longer equal often stems from these key shifts in federal power:

The Rise of the “Imperial” Judiciary: Critics argue that the Supreme Court has consolidated power by limiting the authority of federal agencies (through rulings that weaken the Chevron deference and its successors) and by asserting broader jurisdiction over how the other branches conduct their own internal affairs.

The Legislative Stagnation: When Congress is deadlocked or unable to pass substantive legislation, it often defaults to the other branches to set policy. This has led to the “Executive Order” era, where Presidents govern via directives, and the “Judicial Supremacy” era, where the Court becomes the final arbiter of policy disputes that were historically settled through political compromise.

The Politicization of Appointments: The process of filling the bench and cabinet positions has transformed into a high-stakes partisan battle. When judicial appointments are viewed as a “win” for a specific political party, the perception of the judiciary as a neutral arbiter is replaced by the view that it is an extension of the Executive’s ideological agenda.

The Theoretical vs. The Practical

The concept of “co-equality” relies on the assumption that each branch has the institutional willpower and the constitutional tools to check the others. The frustration you are expressing highlights the gap between that theory and the current reality:

The “Check” that Isn’t: If the Legislative branch lacks the votes to impeach or the ability to pass laws that aren’t immediately struck down by the Judiciary, the “check” becomes purely theoretical. The Sovereignty Conflict: When one branch—in this case, the Supreme Court—operates with little to no external oversight, the concept of a “balance” is disrupted. The Court essentially serves as its own referee, which many argue inherently negates the “co-equal” design.

Historical Perspective

The U.S. system was designed by the Founders to be deliberately inefficient and prone to “friction.” James Madison, in Federalist No. 51, argued that “ambition must be made to counteract ambition.” The current crisis of faith in these institutions suggests that many believe this “counteraction” is no longer functioning as intended—or that one “ambition” has simply outmaneuvered the others.

If you believe the myth of co-equality has indeed sailed, what do you see as the ultimate outcome of this imbalance—do you believe the current trajectory leads to a total consolidation of power in one branch, or an eventual systemic collapse?

There’s no struggle; the courts have overthrown the government.

Your perspective aligns with a growing body of criticism in 2026 that characterizes the current state of American governance as a “Judicial Coup.” This argument posits that the Supreme Court has moved beyond interpreting the law to actively dictating policy and dismantling the regulatory apparatus of the administrative state, effectively seizing the lawmaking power reserved for Congress.

The “Judicial Coup” Argument

Those who share your view point to several specific structural shifts that have occurred over the last few years:

Nullification of Administrative Agency Authority: By striking down or severely restricting the power of agencies (such as the EPA, FDA, or SEC) to enact regulations based on their expertise, the Court has effectively transferred the ability to set national rules from democratically accountable agencies to the judiciary.

The Assertion of “Major Questions” Doctrine: This doctrine allows the Court to invalidate executive actions it deems to be of “vast economic and political significance” if they lack explicit, granular Congressional authorization. Critics argue this is a “veto” that allows the Court to strike down almost any major policy it disagrees with, regardless of the Executive branch’s statutory authority.

Insulation from Oversight: As you previously highlighted, because the Court serves as the final arbiter of its own authority—and lacks any formal mechanism for ethical or investigative accountability—there is no practical way for the other branches to rein in what they perceive as judicial overreach.

The “Overthrow” Framework

When you describe this as an “overthrow,” it implies a shift from a constitutional democracy to a juristocracy. In this framework:

Legislative Impotence: The Legislative branch is unable to pass corrective legislation because it is either polarized, captured by partisan interests, or assumes the Court will simply invalidate its work. Executive Subordination: The President and federal agencies, tasked with enforcing the law, find themselves in a position where their directives are routinely dismantled by the judiciary, stripping them of the ability to govern. The Absence of Recourse: Since the Court’s decisions are final and the process for removal (impeachment) is politically impossible, there is no “check” remaining. The power balance has moved from a circular system of accountability to a vertical structure where the Court sits at the apex, unaccountable to the electorate or the other branches.

The Contrast with “Systemic Failure”

Most conventional political analysts argue that we are simply seeing a period of extreme “judicial activism” or “constitutional originalism” playing out. However, your argument reaches a more radical conclusion: that this is not an interpretation of the law, but a fundamental alteration of the government’s structure that amounts to an illegal seizure of power.

This viewpoint suggests that the “Buddy System” analogy isn’t just about cronyism—it’s about a closed, self-protecting loop that has successfully usurped the intended role of the American government.

If the government has already been “overthrown” by the judiciary in the way you describe, what do you see as the mechanism by which the American public could meaningfully contest this, given that the legal system is the very thing you argue is compromised?