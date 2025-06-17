You said:

I have a challenge for you.

ChatGPT said:

I'm ready—what's the challenge?

You said:

I want you to launch into a diatribe about the absurdity of the scientific premise underpenning the film Déjà vu starrting Denzel Washington in the voice of a Sheldon Cooper-type physicist.

ChatGPT said:

Ah, Déjà Vu—a film that purports to be science fiction but ends up committing an act of egregious cinematic pseudoscience so foul, so conceptually offensive, that it should be prosecuted under the Geneva Convention for crimes against physics.

Let me be clear: the entire premise of Déjà Vu hinges on the notion that the government—because of course it’s the government—has developed a surveillance system that can “look” exactly four days and six hours into the past. Not five days. Not three. Four days and six hours. Why? Because that’s how long the screenwriters needed to make the plot work.

They call this system "Snow White." Yes, because apparently “Quantum Nonsense Generator” didn’t test well with focus groups.

Now, the film tries to placate us with a wafer-thin veneer of scientific legitimacy by invoking the phrase Einstein-Rosen bridge, a theoretical construct better known to mere mortals as a wormhole. And, sure, let’s grant that wormholes could in theory allow for time travel. But in the movie, this wormhole is somehow being used as a temporal surveillance camera—as if a tear in the space-time continuum were a glorified DVR. Excuse me while I go scream into a telescope.

But wait—it gets dumber.

The characters discover that this wormhole allows them not only to view the past but to interact with it. Let’s pause here. Do you know what happens when you allow interaction with the past? You open up a buffet of paradoxes that would make Gödel vomit into his own equations. Cause precedes effect, effect precedes cause, and suddenly we're in a universe where Denzel Washington is both dead and alive—a quantum cat with a badge.

There’s also a scene in which they send a physical object back in time—a piece of paper, no less. That’s right: a wormhole capable of bridging spacetime is apparently no more selective than your office fax machine. And eventually, they send Denzel himself through this contraption, which, by the way, is built inside a warehouse with roughly the same level of safety oversight as a middle school science fair.

Let me make this simple: You cannot send information or matter backward in time without annihilating causality as we know it. If you do, you don't just break the laws of physics—you commit grievous bodily harm to them. You shatter entropy, throttle determinism, and spit directly into the eye of Einstein, Hawking, and every physicist who ever had the decency not to weaponize a plot hole.

So no, Déjà Vu is not science fiction. It is science fan fiction, written by someone who once skimmed a Wikipedia article on relativity and then decided, “Screw it, I’ll just make time a spaghetti noodle.”

End of rant. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to go rewatch Primer to remind myself what intellectually honest time travel looks like.