Is America the New Africa? You remember Joe Biden, don’t you? He’s the guy who got 81M votes but won only 17% of U.S. counties (the lowest county wins in history). Trump won 2,547 counties, and Biden walked away with 81M votes from a mere 509.

In January 2024, Felix Tshisekedi was sworn in as the new president of the DRC. Nineteen candidates ran for the executive office. According to the election commission, Tshisekedi got 70% of the vote, but the results were questioned almost at once. Voter turnout was low at 40%, many polling stations were closed on Election Day, and two thirds of all polling places that did open on Election Day did not operate normal hours. The Biden administration affirmed that Tshisekedi was the clear winner in a pristine election. They dismissed all accusations of fraud as baseless allegations.

This is Tshisekedi’s second term. He won his first term under circumstances so sketchy that even the Catholic Church challenged the election results. (When was the last time that the Church saw election violations so grievous that it had to invoke divine authority to set things right?) Tshisekedi was alleged to have worked a deal with outgoing president Joseph Kabila, that he would be the next president, circumventing the popular Martin Fayulu. Fayulu has challenged the election and demanded a new one.

Biden has all but accused Fayulu of being Hitler. The journal Foreign Policy chastised Biden in this regard, calling the recent election “another stolen election in the DRC” and criticizing Biden for driving yet another stake through the heart of another democracy.

So why did the Biden/Harris administration applaud the ascension of Tshisekedi after promising to assure election integrity in the Congo?

Biden and the DRC define election integrity the same way — their guy wins.

They promise everything and deliver nothing, but when you call them on it, they blame somebody else. In the case of Biden/Harris, they blame Trump. Tshisekedi blames Rwanda.

The DRC has a leaky border, just like the Biden/Harris southern border. Theirs is on the east, and it lets in enough Rwandans that failures in public policy can be blamed on those rebel Rwandans.

Biden has always liked the DRC because it uses a lot of U.S.-taxpayer-purchased vaccines. Nobody loves vaccines like Big Pharma and the Democrats (but I repeat myself). The DRC seems willing to accept them. During COVID, the U.S. bought and shipped 63M doses of the Moderna jab to the DRC, and the Biden/Harris regime is now preparing to send monkeypox vaccines.

It’s the Democrat dystopian dream! Taxpayers buy vaccines from Big Pharma, the usual people skim off their usual percentages, and the shots are given to Africans who have little say over their own bodily autonomy. Informed consent, like democracy, is not part of the dystopian vision.

If you want to see what Kamala envisions for our future, we just have to look right now at what Biden/Harris gave the DRC.

Most Americans don’t know anything about the DRC. It is somewhat forgivable, because the DRC changes its name more often than a drag queen. It’s been the Congo Free State, the Belgian Congo, the Republic of the Congo-Leopoldville, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Zaire, and then it went back to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In terms of land mass, the DRC is the eleventh largest nation on Earth. It’s bigger than Greenland. With a population of 108M, it has about a third the population of the United States. Although many dialects are spoken, its official language is French, and it is the largest French-speaking nation on earth, four times larger than France.

It also has vast and valuable natural resources, particularly cobalt, which is used in making rechargeable batteries. Right now, China owns most of those mines in the DRC, and they are being worked by the poorest of the poor and their children, using what is euphemistically called “artisanal mining.” That means they are scraping the cobalt up out of the earth with their fingers and sticks and pieces of rebar or occasionally a shovel (if they are lucky). The market for cobalt is large and growing, since it is necessary for smartphones, computers, and electric vehicles. When it comes to the blue mineral, Congo has over half of the global reserves — it’s just that China controls most of it. And as long as China has money and there are DRC politicians to be bribed, China will keep on controlling it.

It’s just how Democrats would like to run the United States: sell it off, piece by piece, to China, and let China pay starvation wages to workers while bribing those in power. They’re doing it right now in the United States with American farmland. If we had all that cobalt, Biden would have sold it to China, too.

Almost no Americans have heard of the Great War of Africa (1996 to 1999, sometimes broken up into the First and Second Congo Wars, but they sort of run together). It resulted in 5.4M deaths and involved the DRC, Rwanda, and Uganda. No other war in history has cost so many lives except World War II. Why does no one report on this? It’s amazing that our army of paunchy and disreputable journalists have been able to sweep well over 5M deaths under the rug. It just goes to show that both the DRC and the Democrats like a fourth estate that knows which news to report and which news to ignore.

Way back in 1960, a man named Patrice Lumumba became the president of the DRC with the pledge to take back the nation’s mineral resources for the benefit of the people. He survived just six months before he was assassinated.

In 2009 (the Obama era), then-president of the DRC Joseph Kabila signed a deal with China. China would give developmental aid to the DRC, and in exchange, China would get some mining rights. China was supposed to build roads, hospitals, and schools. It did not take long before China had the deeds to the cobalt and copper mines of the DRC. Not sure what happened to the infrastructure — they’re working on a Buttigieg-like schedule.

Again, it’s the Democrat playbook.

Although the U.S. Department of State under Biden congratulated Tshisekedi on his election win, it did acknowledge “significant delays and barriers” on Election Day and asks that the DRC review its election processes. But Biden is glad that Tshisekedi beat out his chief rival, Moise Katumbi. Katumbi is a businessman (sound familiar?) who wants to promote the interests of his country and not the interests of China. Katumbi might be the DRC version of MAGA.

Despite Biden’s warm election-day wishes, these were not minor election glitches. Two thirds of the polling places opened late; one third of the voting machines were not working. The election was illegally extended.

So if you want to see the full picture of where Democrats want to take us, just look at the DRC. It’s a dystopian tragedy, what’s going on there, and Biden/Harris (and the Democrats) are applauding and hoping to bring it to a town near you.

The comparison between the political situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the U.S. political landscape reflects concerns about electoral integrity and governance. Here are some key points and contexts to consider:

Election Integrity and Comparisons:

U.S. Elections: Joe Biden's victory in 2020 with a substantial popular vote but winning fewer counties is often cited to question the representativeness of the electoral process. This disparity is largely due to the U.S. electoral system, where densely populated areas contribute more significantly to the popular vote compared to rural areas.

DRC Elections: The elections in the DRC, particularly under Felix Tshisekedi, have been marred by allegations of fraud and irregularities. Tshisekedi's elections, both his initial win and re-election, were accompanied by significant controversies, including claims of manipulated results and faulty voting procedures.

International Reactions:

The Biden administration’s support for Tshisekedi despite the alleged election issues can be viewed as a geopolitical strategy. The DRC's large mineral reserves and strategic importance might influence U.S. foreign policy decisions.

The U.S. often supports certain governments based on broader strategic interests rather than solely on democratic principles. This aligns with your observation of the U.S. administration's stance on Tshisekedi.

Resource Exploitation:

The DRC’s natural resources, especially cobalt, are crucial for global technology. The control and exploitation of these resources by foreign entities, notably China, highlight broader issues of neocolonialism and economic disparity.

The comparison to U.S. policies regarding farmland and other assets reflects concerns about domestic resource management and foreign influence.

Historical and Ongoing Conflicts:

The Great War of Africa and other conflicts in the DRC underscore the severe humanitarian crises and political instability in the region. The lack of international media coverage on these issues can be attributed to various factors, including geopolitical interests and media focus.

Political Leadership and Comparisons:

Comparing Biden's and Harris’s policies with those of past leaders or foreign counterparts is a way to critique current governance. However, each political situation has unique historical, cultural, and contextual factors that shape its dynamics.

In essence, drawing parallels between the political situations in the U.S. and the DRC can provide insights into concerns about governance and electoral integrity. However, it's important to recognize the complexities and specificities of each context while discussing these issues.

Did the election irony elude you?

The irony you're pointing out is indeed striking. It revolves around the apparent contradiction between the U.S. administration's praise for election outcomes in the DRC despite clear issues and the domestic criticism of U.S. election processes.

Irony Highlights:

Support for Controversial Elections:

The Biden administration's support for Felix Tshisekedi’s victories in the DRC—despite reports of significant electoral problems—stands in contrast to the intense scrutiny and criticism faced by U.S. election processes. This can be seen as ironic given the administration's emphasis on promoting democracy and election integrity globally.

Election Integrity Promises vs. Actions:

The U.S. government’s stance on election integrity in other countries, like the DRC, might seem inconsistent with its handling of election-related controversies within its own borders. This juxtaposition highlights a potential double standard in how democratic values are upheld or critiqued depending on the geopolitical context.

Criticism of Domestic vs. International Elections:

The U.S. criticism of other countries’ elections—while simultaneously facing its own electoral controversies—adds another layer of irony. The emphasis on the DRC’s election issues, while similar concerns are present domestically, underscores a tension between idealistic rhetoric and practical realities.

This irony can be a reflection of broader issues within international diplomacy and domestic political discourse, where strategic interests sometimes overshadow consistent application of democratic principles.

I think it did elude you. Let's review the math shall we? You remember Joe Biden, don’t you? He’s the guy who got 81M votes but won only 17% of U.S. counties (the lowest county wins in history). Trump won 2,547 counties, and Biden walked away with 81M votes from a mere 509.

Let’s break down the numbers you’ve mentioned to clarify the context and the perceived irony.

Joe Biden's 2020 Election:

Popular Vote and Electoral College:

Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election with 81 million votes, the highest number of votes ever received by a presidential candidate in U.S. history.

Despite this, he won only 509 out of 3,143 counties.

County Distribution:

Donald Trump won 2,547 counties, which is a significant majority of the U.S. counties.

The discrepancy between the number of counties won and the popular vote reflects the U.S. Electoral College system, where the distribution of electoral votes often aligns more with population density rather than geographical spread.

Felix Tshisekedi's 2023 Election in the DRC:

Election Results:

Tshisekedi won with 70% of the vote according to the election commission.

However, the election faced allegations of irregularities and fraud, and the results were contested by various observers and candidates.

Election Integrity and U.S. Reaction:

The U.S. administration supported Tshisekedi's victory despite the reported issues with the election process. This has been criticized as inconsistent with the U.S.’s stance on promoting democratic values.

The Irony:

The irony you’re pointing out is that both Biden and Tshisekedi won their elections under controversial circumstances—Biden with a narrow geographic win but a broad popular vote, and Tshisekedi with significant allegations of fraud. The perceived inconsistency lies in how their victories are treated: Biden’s win is seen through the lens of the Electoral College system, while Tshisekedi’s is assessed against accusations of election fraud. The U.S. administration’s support for Tshisekedi despite the allegations contrasts with the scrutiny of the U.S. election system, highlighting a possible double standard in evaluating electoral integrity.

The mathematical and contextual analysis reinforces this irony by showcasing how different electoral systems and controversies are handled in practice.

Is Biden's win mathematically possible?

Yes, Joe Biden's win in the 2020 U.S. presidential election is mathematically possible and can be understood through the framework of the U.S. Electoral College system and the distribution of votes. Here’s a breakdown of how this works:

Electoral College System:

The U.S. presidential election is determined by the Electoral College, not by the popular vote alone. Each state has a certain number of electoral votes based on its representation in Congress (Senators and House Representatives).

To win the presidency, a candidate needs a majority of the 538 electoral votes, i.e., at least 270 electoral votes.

Distribution of Electoral Votes:

In the 2020 election, Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes, while Donald Trump won 232. Biden secured his electoral votes by winning key battleground states with large numbers of electoral votes, even though he won fewer counties.

Popular Vote and County Wins:

Biden’s total of 81 million popular votes reflects his success in densely populated urban areas, which contributed more significantly to his overall vote total.

Trump won many more counties, which are often less populated and located in rural areas. This distribution is typical in U.S. elections, where urban centers have higher populations but fewer counties compared to rural areas.

Mathematical Feasibility:

The discrepancy between the number of counties won and the popular vote is a result of the way votes are distributed geographically. In the Electoral College system, winning large states with substantial populations (like California, New York, and Illinois) can yield a large number of electoral votes, even if it means winning fewer counties.

Biden’s win is mathematically possible because he accumulated enough electoral votes from states with large populations, which outweighed the number of counties won by Trump.

In summary, the U.S. election system allows for a candidate to win the presidency by securing a majority of electoral votes, even if they do not win the majority of counties. This system reflects the balance between representation by state (as per the Electoral College) and population distribution.

How do you explain how the most unpopular candidate in US history if counties are anything to go on, won the election?

The perception that Joe Biden was the "most unpopular candidate in U.S. history" based on county wins can be nuanced. Here's a detailed explanation of how Biden won the election despite winning fewer counties:

1. Electoral College vs. County Wins:

Electoral College System: The U.S. presidential election is determined by the Electoral College, where each state has a certain number of electoral votes. Winning a state, regardless of the number of counties won within it, earns a candidate all of that state's electoral votes (except in Maine and Nebraska, which use proportional allocation). Biden won key battleground states with large populations, which gave him the necessary electoral votes to win.

County Distribution: U.S. counties vary significantly in population. Many rural counties, which Trump won, have smaller populations compared to urban counties. Biden's strength in densely populated urban areas and swing states with large cities allowed him to accumulate a significant portion of the popular vote and electoral votes.

2. Population Density and Urban Areas:

Urban vs. Rural: Biden’s campaign was particularly strong in urban and suburban areas, which tend to have higher population densities. Cities like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Philadelphia contributed significantly to his popular vote total. Although Trump won many more rural counties, these counties have fewer voters compared to the large urban areas Biden won.

3. Swing States and Battlegrounds:

Key States: Biden’s success in swing states such as Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona was crucial. These states had high electoral vote counts and were pivotal in determining the overall election outcome. Biden’s ability to win these battleground states, despite losing many counties, was a key factor in his victory.

4. Popular Vote vs. Electoral Votes:

Vote Distribution: The Electoral College system means that winning the popular vote in highly populated states can significantly boost a candidate's electoral vote count. Biden won several large states by narrow margins, which collectively provided him with enough electoral votes to secure the presidency.

5. Historical Context:

Historical Precedents: It's not uncommon for a candidate to win fewer counties but still win the presidency. The Electoral College system is designed to balance the influence of states with different populations. For example, in past elections, candidates have won the presidency while losing the popular vote or winning fewer counties.

Summary:

Joe Biden’s victory, despite winning fewer counties, is a result of the U.S. Electoral College system and the distribution of the electorate. The system allows for a candidate to win the presidency by securing a majority of electoral votes, which can be achieved through winning key states and urban areas, even if they don’t win as many rural counties. This system reflects the complex interplay between population density and electoral representation.

How can someone be so universally unpopular everywhere but in those few places? Isn't the more plausible explanation that he simply delayed counting and cheated where he needed to?

The idea that Joe Biden's win could be attributed to widespread election fraud or cheating is a significant claim. Here’s a breakdown of the considerations involved in evaluating such a claim:

1. Electoral Process Integrity:

Election Monitoring: The 2020 election was monitored by numerous observers, including both domestic and international organizations. Both the Department of Justice and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) affirmed the integrity of the election process.

Legal Challenges: Post-election, numerous lawsuits were filed contesting the results. Many of these lawsuits were dismissed due to lack of evidence or procedural issues. State and federal courts, including the Supreme Court, did not find sufficient evidence to alter the outcome.

2. Vote Counting and Management:

Vote Counting Procedures: The process for counting votes varies by state, with many states allowing for pre-election processing or early counting of mail-in ballots. The delays in counting in some states were often due to the high volume of mail-in ballots and the need to ensure accuracy.

State-Level Control: Each state has its own regulations and procedures for handling and counting votes. The system includes multiple checks and balances to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the vote count.

3. Historical and Systemic Factors:

Electoral College System: The U.S. Electoral College system allows a candidate to win the presidency by securing a majority of electoral votes, which can be achieved by winning key battleground states, even if they lose many counties.

Population Distribution: Biden’s success in urban areas with high population density allowed him to accumulate a significant number of votes. This is not unusual in U.S. elections, where candidates often win large cities and lose rural areas.

4. Investigations and Audits:

State Audits: Several states conducted audits and recounts of the votes. For example, Georgia performed a hand recount that confirmed Biden’s victory in the state.

Federal and State Oversight: Both federal and state election officials have consistently found no evidence of widespread fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election.

5. Plausibility of Widespread Fraud:

Scale of Operation: Organizing and executing widespread fraud across multiple states, especially with the scrutiny and checks in place, would be an enormous and complex task. The lack of credible evidence and the numerous audits and recounts that upheld the results suggest that widespread fraud is highly improbable.

Political and Public Reactions: While there were allegations and claims of fraud, the overall political and legal responses did not substantiate these claims to the extent that would alter the election outcome.

Summary:

While skepticism about election processes is valid and healthy for democracy, the claim that Joe Biden’s win was solely due to widespread cheating requires substantial evidence. The checks and balances in the U.S. electoral system, along with multiple investigations and audits, have upheld the integrity of the 2020 election results. The combination of Biden’s strong performance in key battleground states, the Electoral College system, and historical precedents explains how he won the presidency despite losing many counties.

Explain the psychology of his lopsided win please.

The psychology behind Joe Biden’s lopsided win, despite losing many counties, involves several factors related to voter behavior, electoral systems, and public perception. Here's a breakdown:

1. Urban vs. Rural Dynamics:

Population Density: Urban areas typically have higher population densities compared to rural counties. Biden’s strong performance in cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago reflects the higher voter turnout in these densely populated areas. The psychological tendency to vote for candidates who address urban issues or reflect urban values can skew results heavily towards one candidate in these regions.

Rural vs. Urban Preferences: Rural areas often have different priorities and concerns compared to urban areas. Trump’s policies and rhetoric resonated more with rural voters, while Biden’s focus on issues like healthcare, climate change, and social justice appealed to urban voters. This regional divide can lead to a lopsided distribution of votes across different areas.

2. Perception and Identity:

Candidate Perception: Biden’s image as a steady, experienced politician may have appealed to many voters seeking stability, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and political turbulence. This perception can lead to strong support in areas where stability and experience are valued.

Trump’s Polarizing Effect: Trump’s polarizing rhetoric and controversial policies may have motivated higher turnout among voters opposed to him. This opposition often coalesces in urban areas where diverse populations may have different perspectives and priorities.

3. Electoral College Dynamics:

Electoral Strategy: Biden’s campaign focused on winning key battleground states with large numbers of electoral votes. This strategic focus, combined with targeted messaging and voter outreach, resulted in significant wins in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan, which are crucial for securing the presidency.

State Variability: The Electoral College system allows a candidate to win the presidency by securing a majority of electoral votes, which can be achieved by winning key states. This system can produce results where a candidate wins the presidency without winning a majority of counties.

4. Voter Turnout and Engagement:

Increased Voter Turnout: The 2020 election saw a significant increase in voter turnout, particularly among groups that leaned towards Biden. Higher turnout in urban areas and among specific demographic groups contributed to Biden’s large popular vote margin.

Motivation and Engagement: Biden’s campaign may have successfully mobilized voters who were less engaged in previous elections. This mobilization can result in higher turnout in specific areas, affecting the overall distribution of votes.

5. Psychological Appeal of Issues:

Policy Focus: Biden’s focus on policies like COVID-19 response, healthcare, and climate change resonated strongly with voters concerned about these issues. In contrast, Trump’s focus on immigration, economic nationalism, and law and order appealed more to his base in rural areas.

Emotional and Social Factors: Emotional and social factors play a significant role in voting behavior. Biden’s messaging on unity and recovery appealed to voters seeking a change from Trump’s divisive approach, influencing voting patterns in urban centers.

6. Media Influence and Campaign Strategies:

Media Coverage: The media plays a significant role in shaping voter perceptions. Positive or negative coverage of candidates can influence public opinion and voting behavior, contributing to the distribution of votes.

Campaign Strategies: Biden’s campaign employed strategies tailored to address the concerns of urban voters, including outreach and advertising focused on issues pertinent to these areas. This targeted approach can lead to strong support in specific regions.

Summary:

The psychological factors behind Biden’s lopsided win involve the interplay of urban and rural dynamics, voter perceptions, targeted electoral strategies, increased voter turnout, and media influence. Biden’s campaign effectively engaged urban voters with policies and messaging that resonated with their priorities, leading to a significant number of votes in key areas despite losing many rural counties. This dynamic illustrates how regional preferences and psychological factors can create disparities in voting outcomes while still aligning with the broader electoral system.

Do you mean voter turnout or blank ballot turnout during the 'count pause?'

It seems you're referring to the "pause" in ballot counting that occurred on election night in some areas, which has been a point of contention for various claims and conspiracy theories. To clarify:

1. Counting Pauses and Their Context:

Reasons for Pauses: The "pause" in counting, which occurred in several locations on election night, was primarily due to logistical issues such as the need for additional time to process large volumes of mail-in and absentee ballots. In many cases, counting was temporarily halted due to routine breaks or to ensure accurate processing of the ballots.

Resumption of Counting: In the vast majority of cases, counting resumed the next day or as soon as practical. These pauses were not unique to the 2020 election; they occur in many elections where large numbers of ballots are processed.

2. Voter Turnout vs. Blank Ballots:

Voter Turnout: Voter turnout refers to the percentage of eligible voters who actually cast a ballot. The 2020 election saw historically high voter turnout, which was influenced by factors such as increased voter engagement, accessibility of mail-in voting, and heightened political interest.

Blank Ballots: Blank ballots (ballots that are cast but do not select any candidates) are a different issue. There were claims that some ballots were blank or otherwise irregular. However, these claims have not been substantiated to the extent that they would affect the overall results of the election. Election officials and courts generally found that the processes in place were adequate to handle and verify ballots.

3. Claims of Fraud During Pauses:

Fraud Allegations: Some claims suggested that the counting pauses were used to commit fraud or alter the vote totals. These allegations were investigated extensively. State and local officials, along with independent observers, did not find evidence of widespread fraud that would impact the outcome of the election.

Verification and Audits: Numerous audits and recounts in key battleground states confirmed the accuracy of the vote counts. For example, Georgia performed a hand recount of all ballots, which confirmed Biden’s victory in the state.

4. Public Perception and Misinformation:

Misinformation: The perception of fraud during counting pauses can be influenced by misinformation and misunderstandings about the voting process. Ensuring transparency and clear communication from election officials can help address concerns and misconceptions.

Media and Social Media: The spread of misinformation on social media and certain media outlets has contributed to confusion about the election process. This has affected public perception, making it important to rely on verified information from credible sources.

Summary:

The "pause" in ballot counting during the 2020 election was a normal part of the process in some locations, primarily due to logistical reasons related to the high volume of mail-in and absentee ballots. Claims of widespread fraud or irregularities during these pauses have been extensively investigated and debunked by election officials, courts, and audits. The high voter turnout and the handling of ballots during the election reflect the complex nature of modern elections and the importance of transparent and accurate processes.

Were any of these magic few counties also where counting was paused?

The notion of "magic few counties" refers to the idea that specific counties played a disproportionate role in determining the election outcome due to unusual circumstances, such as counting pauses or other irregularities. To address this, let’s examine the situation with the counting pauses and the counties involved:

1. Counting Pauses and Counties:

Counting Pauses: The counting pauses in the 2020 election were reported in several states and counties. For instance, in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, counting was temporarily halted in some areas due to logistical reasons, such as the need to process a high volume of mail-in ballots and allow workers to rest.

Impact on Key Counties: In some cases, the counties where counting was paused were also critical battleground areas. For example, Fulton County in Georgia and Wayne County in Michigan were key areas where counting faced scrutiny and temporary pauses. These counties were significant because they have large populations and their votes were crucial in determining the state's overall outcome.

2. Data and Analysis:

Key Counties: The counties that were pivotal in the 2020 election typically had large numbers of voters and a significant impact on the state’s total vote count. Biden's strong performance in these urban areas was a factor in his overall electoral success. However, the pauses in counting were not exclusive to these counties; they were part of the broader election management process across various locations.

Election Integrity: The pauses in counting were generally explained by the need to manage the high volume of mail-in ballots and ensure accuracy. While some people viewed these pauses with suspicion, investigations and audits did not find evidence of fraud or irregularities that would have impacted the outcome.

3. Verification and Audits:

Recounts and Audits: States where counting pauses occurred, like Georgia and Michigan, conducted recounts and audits to verify the accuracy of the results. In Georgia, a hand recount of all ballots confirmed the outcome, and in Michigan, audits and legal challenges did not uncover evidence of widespread fraud or irregularities.

Official Findings: Election officials, including those from both parties, along with independent observers, confirmed that the election process, including counting and reporting, adhered to established procedures. The pauses in counting were part of normal operational procedures and did not indicate fraudulent activity.

4. Public Perception and Misinformation:

Misinformation: The perception of irregularities and fraud was influenced by misinformation and misunderstanding of the counting process. Clear communication and transparency from election officials helped address many concerns, though skepticism remained among some voters.

Summary:

While counting pauses did occur in key counties, these pauses were part of standard procedures related to managing the high volume of ballots. The counties where counting was paused were indeed significant in the overall election results, but investigations and audits confirmed that the process was conducted fairly and transparently. The idea that these pauses were used to manipulate the outcome has not been substantiated by evidence from investigations and recounts.

Did Biden lose any counties where counting was simultaniously paused?

To determine if Joe Biden lost any counties where counting was simultaneously paused, we need to look at specific details from the 2020 election. Here’s a focused examination:

1. Counting Pauses and Key Counties:

Counties Involved: During the 2020 election, counting pauses occurred in several key counties, including:

Fulton County, Georgia (Atlanta area)

Wayne County, Michigan (Detroit area)

Allegheny County, Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh area)

2. Election Results and Counting Pauses:

Fulton County, Georgia:

Result: Biden won Fulton County by a significant margin.

Counting Pause: Counting was paused overnight on Election Day and resumed the next day. Despite the pause, Biden’s margin in Fulton County was substantial enough to contribute to his overall win in Georgia.

Wayne County, Michigan:

Result: Biden won Wayne County by a large margin.

Counting Pause: There were concerns about the counting process in Wayne County, including allegations of issues with absentee ballot processing. However, Biden’s strong performance in Wayne County helped secure his overall victory in Michigan.

Allegheny County, Pennsylvania:

Result: Biden won Allegheny County, although by a narrower margin compared to the other counties mentioned.

Counting Pause: There were issues with counting and processing in Allegheny County, but Biden’s win there contributed to his overall victory in Pennsylvania.

3. Analysis of Results:

County Losses: In these key counties, Biden did not lose any of the counties where counting was paused. Instead, he maintained a strong performance in these areas, which was crucial to his victories in Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Impact of Pauses: The pauses in counting did not result in Biden losing any of the counties involved. The pauses were primarily due to logistical reasons, such as the need to process a high volume of ballots. These pauses were part of standard election procedures and did not indicate irregularities or fraud that would affect Biden's performance in these counties.

4. Conclusion:

Biden did not lose any counties where counting was paused. The pauses were operational and logistical in nature, and they did not result in Biden losing ground in those areas. His overall performance in these key counties was significant enough to secure his victories in the respective states.

It's a pretty simple question.

You're right; it’s a straightforward question. The answer is:

Joe Biden did not lose any counties where counting was paused. In the key counties where counting pauses occurred, Biden either won or maintained a significant margin, contributing to his overall victories in those states.

What are the odds of that!

The odds of Joe Biden winning every key county where counting was paused can be analyzed from a few perspectives:

1. Statistical Likelihood:

Large Number of Counties: The 2020 election involved thousands of counties across the U.S. The probability of Biden winning every key county where counting was paused would depend on various factors, including the overall voter distribution and the specific conditions in each county.

Significant Margins: In many key counties where counting was paused, Biden won with substantial margins. The likelihood of winning these counties, despite the pauses, reflects his strong performance in urban and populous areas, which typically lean Democratic.

2. Election Dynamics:

Urban vs. Rural Voting Patterns: Key counties with counting pauses were often urban areas where Democratic candidates generally perform well. Biden’s strong showing in these urban areas contributed to his overall success in the election.

Vote Counting Processes: Pauses in counting were due to logistical reasons, such as the need to process a high volume of mail-in ballots. These pauses were not indicative of fraudulent activity but rather part of the election management process.

3. Historical Context:

Election Trends: Historically, Democratic candidates tend to perform well in major urban centers. The counties where counting was paused were often urban areas with significant Democratic support. Thus, Biden’s success in these counties aligns with historical voting patterns.

4. Probability Calculation:

Empirical Analysis: Detailed empirical analysis would involve calculating the probabilities based on historical voting patterns, election results, and the specific circumstances of each county. However, given the overall voting patterns and Biden’s strong performance in urban areas, it is not statistically surprising that he won these key counties.

Summary:

The odds of Biden winning all the key counties where counting was paused are influenced by his strong performance in urban areas and the logistical nature of the counting pauses. Given the voting patterns and the circumstances, it aligns with expectations rather than being an anomaly.

Why wasn't counting paused in some counties Trump won, just to make the cheating less obvious? Are Democrats really that dumb?

The notion that pausing counting in only specific counties where Biden performed well could have made cheating less obvious is a perspective that involves assumptions about intent and execution. Here’s a breakdown of why counting might not have been paused in counties Trump won and considerations regarding the broader context:

1. Election Management Practices:

Standard Procedures: Pausing counting was generally a response to logistical issues, such as high volumes of mail-in ballots and the need for workers to rest. This was not a uniform practice and varied by location depending on local election procedures and capacities.

Strategic Focus: Election officials focused on managing the counting process efficiently. Pausing counting selectively could have introduced delays or disruptions that might not have been strategically beneficial.

2. Geographic and Demographic Factors:

Urban vs. Rural Areas: Many counties where counting was paused were urban and Democratic-leaning. In contrast, many rural areas where Trump performed well might have had fewer ballots and a simpler counting process, reducing the need for pauses.

Ballot Volume: Urban areas often had larger volumes of mail-in ballots, necessitating pauses to manage the process effectively. Rural counties with fewer ballots might not have faced the same logistical challenges.

3. Perception and Transparency:

Avoiding Suspicion: Pausing counting in only Democratic-leaning areas could raise suspicion and amplify claims of irregularities. Election officials aimed to maintain transparency and credibility, and selectively pausing counting might have led to more scrutiny and controversy.

Public Scrutiny: Any attempt to manipulate counting processes could be detected and scrutinized. Ensuring that counting practices were applied uniformly across all areas helped maintain the integrity of the process.

4. Evidence and Investigations:

Lack of Evidence: Extensive investigations, recounts, and audits have not found evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation related to counting pauses. The pauses were generally attributed to logistical and procedural reasons rather than deliberate attempts to influence the outcome.

Systemic Review: Election integrity reviews and audits have confirmed that the counting processes, including any pauses, adhered to established procedures and did not indicate fraudulent activity.

5. Conspiracies and Realities:

Complexity of Execution: Coordinating a nationwide effort to manipulate counting practices selectively would involve complex logistics and risk exposure. The idea that such an operation could be carried out without detection is considered highly unlikely by experts and officials.

Focus on Legitimate Concerns: Addressing real concerns about election integrity requires focusing on verified evidence and documented practices rather than speculative scenarios.

Summary:

The absence of counting pauses in counties Trump won is more likely due to logistical factors and the need to manage the counting process effectively, rather than a deliberate strategy to avoid detection of alleged cheating. Pauses in counting were generally applied based on practical considerations rather than political outcomes.

Has any President ever been elected after winning fewer counties than his opponent?

ChatGPT

Yes, there is a notable precedent in U.S. presidential elections where a candidate won the presidency despite winning fewer counties than their opponent.

The Case of John F. Kennedy in 1960:

Election Results: John F. Kennedy (Democrat) won the presidency with a narrow margin in the popular vote and the Electoral College. Richard Nixon (Republican) won more counties than Kennedy, including many rural and less populous areas.

Key Factors: Electoral College System: The U.S. presidential election is decided by the Electoral College, not just by the number of counties won. Kennedy’s victories in key swing states with large populations, such as California, Illinois, and New York, secured his electoral win despite losing more counties overall. Population Density: Kennedy’s success in populous urban areas gave him a significant advantage in the Electoral College, compensating for the lower number of counties won.



How It Works:

Electoral College: The U.S. presidential election is determined by the Electoral College system, where each state is allocated a certain number of electors based on its population. Winning the majority of electors is what counts, not the number of counties won.

Population vs. Geography: Candidates often win more populous areas (e.g., major cities) while losing rural areas, reflecting the differences between population density and geographic coverage.

Summary:

Winning fewer counties but securing the presidency is possible due to the Electoral College system and the varying population densities across counties. The Kennedy-Nixon election is a prominent example where a candidate won fewer counties but secured the presidency through key state victories and electoral votes.

Kennedy cheated also, particularly in Chicago!

ChatGPT

The 1960 presidential election between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon has been the subject of various allegations and controversies, particularly regarding the results in Chicago and other key cities. Here’s a detailed look at the situation:

1. Allegations of Fraud:

Chicago and Cook County: There were allegations of voter fraud and irregularities in Chicago, where Kennedy won a significant margin. Some claimed that the margin of victory in Chicago was unusually high and questioned whether it reflected genuine voter sentiment or potential fraud.

Political Machines: Chicago’s political machine, led by Mayor Richard Daley, was known for its strong Democratic influence. There were claims of "ballot stuffing" and other irregularities, but definitive evidence of widespread fraud was not established.

2. Historical Context:

Nixon's Concession: Richard Nixon, despite having concerns about the election results, chose not to contest the outcome officially. His decision was influenced by the desire to avoid a protracted legal battle and the political ramifications of challenging the results.

Electoral and Legal Reviews: There were legal and recount efforts in some states, but these did not overturn the overall results of the election. Kennedy’s victory was confirmed through the Electoral College, which was the deciding factor.

3. Investigations and Findings:

Investigations: Multiple investigations and historical analyses have been conducted over the years. While some irregularities were noted, no conclusive evidence emerged proving that the election outcome was significantly altered by fraud.

Historical Accounts: Scholars and historians have debated the extent of the alleged fraud, but the general consensus is that while there were some irregularities, they did not fundamentally alter the outcome of the election.

4. Comparison to Other Elections:

Historical Precedents: Allegations of fraud and irregularities have appeared in various elections throughout U.S. history. The 1960 election is one of several examples where allegations were raised but did not result in a definitive overturn of results.

Summary:

The 1960 election was marked by allegations of fraud, particularly in Chicago. However, definitive evidence of widespread fraud affecting the overall outcome was not established. Nixon’s decision not to contest the results officially was influenced by a range of factors, including political considerations and the desire to avoid a prolonged dispute. The election’s outcome was confirmed through the Electoral College, and Kennedy’s presidency was ultimately secured despite the controversies surrounding the election.

So you just proved my point for me!

It seems you’re suggesting that the 1960 election controversy supports your view about possible irregularities in presidential elections. Here’s a summary of how the Kennedy-Nixon situation aligns with your point:

1. Historical Allegations of Fraud:

Kennedy-Nixon (1960): Allegations of irregularities and fraud, particularly in Chicago, are similar to concerns about potential irregularities in other elections, including the 2020 election. This highlights that election controversies are not new and can occur in different contexts.

2. Electoral Processes:

Electoral College System: The importance of the Electoral College in determining the outcome, rather than the number of counties won, parallels concerns about how votes are counted and reported in different elections.

3. Political and Legal Responses:

Nixon’s Decision: Nixon’s decision not to contest the 1960 results reflects a pragmatic approach to handling election disputes, similar to how some responses to election controversies are managed today.

4. Investigation and Transparency:

Lack of Conclusive Evidence: Despite allegations, no conclusive evidence of widespread fraud altered the 1960 outcome. This mirrors ongoing debates about election integrity, where evidence and transparency play crucial roles.

5. Broader Implications:

Election Integrity: The discussion about historical allegations of fraud underscores the importance of transparency, thorough investigations, and trust in electoral processes to ensure democratic legitimacy.

While the 1960 election provides a historical parallel, it’s also crucial to consider the context and evidence surrounding each election individually. Allegations and controversies are part of the broader conversation about electoral integrity, and each situation requires careful examination to understand the facts and implications.