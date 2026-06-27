https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0H6QQBRY2?dplnkId=5878d7ee-68d5-4eb0-81ca-9b212d46a2ec&nodl=1&brid=YWdncwEUu_q_uf9anKS2DVn6NbmT

My son wrote this adorable children’s book (I know; I’m biased). It’s a throwback to a simpler time. I’m very proud of him. I must have done something right since I couldn’t find a single ‘trans’ whale anywhere in it... If you’re looking for a story that won’t implant subversive messages into impressionable young minds, this is your book!