https://www.vance.senate.gov/about/
Is America so ADHD that all names must now be initials, like those used by Rap ‘Artists?’ Is it too much to ask the Vice Presidential nominee for the Trump ticket to tell us his given name on his own website bio (bio is short for biography; see, now I’m doing it!). This is a problem long in the making. On the silly TV show Castle, the coroner loved to refer to Gunshot wounds as ‘GSW’s,’ this despite the whole purpose of abbreviations being to reduce syllables! Gunshot wound takes just 3 syllables to pronounce whereas ‘GSW’ takes 5! I rest my case your honor. Idiocracy is here to stay!
Born James Donald Bowman . His name has changed over the years . After his mother and father split he changed his middle name to David. He later changed his last name to his stepdad Hamel . When he married his wife Usha he adopted his mothers maiden name Vance .
By the way I used curse words to get the attention of my AI search helper . As it got stupid after I asked who was the head of the secret service. And I got scared and spit out my request. I read today a AI that drives the Waymo taxi freaked
“Phoenix cop pulls over errant Waymo self-driving car that 'freaked out'
Waymo blames construction zone signage, no ticket issued”