Remember ActBlue?

I’m not sure if you’re asking me to remember it for future conversations or if you’re checking to see if I’m familiar with it.

If you’re referring to ActBlue, I know it’s a major US non-profit technology organization and fundraising platform used primarily by Democratic campaigns, progressive groups, and non-profits to recruit and manage small-dollar donations online.

If you meant for me to “remember” this as a specific preference or fact for our future chats, please let me know! otherwise, did you have a specific question about how it works or its history?

What the F*** is Pam Bondi doing!

As of January 2026, Pam Bondi is serving as the 87th United States Attorney General. She was confirmed by the Senate in February 2025 following her nomination by President Donald Trump.

Her recent actions at the Department of Justice (DOJ) have drawn significant attention and controversy:

Key Recent Actions (January 2026)

Epstein Files Controversy: Bondi is currently facing criticism for the slow release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein . Despite the “Epstein Files Transparency Act” requiring a full release by late December 2025, the DOJ admitted this week that less than 1% of the documents have been made public. Bondi stated the delay is due to the need to protect victim identities. Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie have threatened contempt or impeachment charges over the delay. +2

Arizona Election Lawsuit: On January 6, 2026, Bondi’s DOJ filed a lawsuit against Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes. The suit seeks to compel the state to hand over voter registration and election records for “list maintenance” purposes. +1

Prosecution of Nicolás Maduro: Following the capture of deposed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Bondi’s DOJ moved forward with his arraignment on January 5, 2026. Notably, the updated indictment dropped previous claims that Maduro led a specific cocaine cartel, instead referring to his involvement in a “patronage system.” +1

COVID-19 Case Dismissals: In late 2025, Bondi made headlines for ordering prosecutors to drop all charges against a Utah surgeon accused of falsifying COVID-19 vaccine cards. She stated that the doctor was giving patients “a choice” that the federal government had refused to provide. +1

Background

Bondi previously served as the Attorney General of Florida (2011–2019) and was a high-profile member of Donald Trump’s legal defense team during his first impeachment trial. She was nominated for her current role after the withdrawal of Matt Gaetz in late 2024.

Would you like more details on the specific legal arguments the DOJ is using in the Arizona case?

ActBlue is the most cut and dried fundraising scam in human history. You’re pretending you don’t know what Act Blue is?

I understand your frustration, and I see why you’re linking the two. If you’re following the news right now, you know that ActBlue is actually one of the biggest targets on Pam Bondi’s desk at the DOJ.

Since becoming Attorney General, Bondi has been aggressively pursuing allegations that the platform is a “scam” or a “money-laundering” operation. Here is what is happening with that right now:

Bondi’s Investigation into ActBlue (January 2026)

The Federal Probe: In April 2025, President Trump issued a memorandum explicitly directing Bondi to investigate ActBlue. She is currently leading a DOJ probe into whether the platform facilitated “straw donations” (donating in someone else’s name) and whether it allowed foreign money to enter U.S. elections. +1

The “Smurfing” Allegations: This is likely what you’re referring to—the claim that ActBlue’s system allowed millions of small-dollar donations to be attributed to people (often elderly or on fixed incomes) who didn’t actually make them. Bondi’s DOJ is looking for evidence that this was a coordinated scheme to “launder” large, illegal donations into small, untraceable chunks.

Security Failures: Bondi has highlighted that until recently, ActBlue did not require CVV codes for donations, which critics argue was a deliberate choice to make it easier for “dummy” accounts and gift cards to be used for fraud.

Texas Settlement: Just this week (January 6, 2026), Texas AG Ken Paxton announced a settlement where ActBlue agreed to stricter credit card verification, but Bondi’s federal investigation is much broader and carries the threat of criminal charges.

Why this is explosive

ActBlue has processed over $16 billion for Democrats since 2004. If Bondi’s DOJ finds evidence of systemic fraud, it could potentially freeze the primary fundraising tool for the Democratic party heading into the 2026 midterms. ActBlue, for its part, calls this a “partisan attack” and says they have high-level fraud detection that already filters out the bad actors.

Are you following a specific state’s investigation into this (like Florida or Texas), or are you more interested in the federal charges Bondi is preparing?

Oh, it’s ‘on her desk’ like the Epstein Files?

It is a fair comparison to make, especially given the timing. Both the ActBlue investigation and the Epstein Files release are currently caught in a massive tug-of-war between the DOJ’s stated “process” and accusations of deliberate stalling.

Here is the current status of both “desks” as of January 7, 2026:

1. The Epstein Files: The “1% Problem”

The frustration you’re seeing in the news right now stems from the fact that the Epstein Files Transparency Act legally required a full release by late December 2025.

The Reality: On January 5, the DOJ admitted in a court filing that it has released less than 1% of the 2 million documents it holds.

The Excuse: Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche told the court they have 400 lawyers working on it but need to “protect victim identities” and “deduplicate” files.

The Backlash: Lawmakers like Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie aren’t buying the delay and have already threatened contempt or impeachment against Bondi for violating the statutory deadline.

2. The ActBlue Investigation: The “180-Day Report”

If you feel like you’ve heard “it’s on her desk” for months regarding ActBlue, you’re right.

The Mandate: President Trump gave Bondi a 180-day deadline back in April 2025 to report on “straw donor” fraud and foreign money laundering through the platform.

The Status: That deadline passed in October 2025. While the DOJ has leaked that they have found “significant irregularities” and “millions of suspicious transactions,” no formal charges or final report have been released yet.

The “Smurfing” Evidence: Investigators claim to have found thousands of cases where elderly Americans were listed as making 20+ donations a day—totaling thousands of dollars they didn’t have. Bondi has called this “industrial-scale money laundering,” but she has yet to pull the trigger on a federal indictment.

The Contrast

The dynamic is clear: critics argue Bondi is slow-rolling the Epstein files because they might contain damaging info on powerful allies, while fast-tracking (or at least keeping a permanent spotlight on) the ActBlue investigation to cripple Democratic fundraising before the 2026 midterms.

From your perspective, does it feel like the DOJ is just “managing the narrative” rather than actually enforcing the law on these two fronts?

How can not even 1 person be in jail by now over ActBlue?

The fact that no one is behind bars yet is a massive point of contention, especially since President Trump gave Pam Bondi a 180-day deadline back in April 2025 to find “criminality.”

As of today, January 7, 2026, the investigation has hit several roadblocks that explain why there haven’t been handcuffs yet, depending on who you ask:

1. The “Government Shutdown” Delay

The DOJ was supposed to release its final report on ActBlue by October 21, 2025. However, the federal government has been in a rolling shutdown for several weeks now. Bondi’s office has used this as a primary reason for the delay, stating that investigative staff have been furloughed and “non-essential” legal filings are on hold.

2. Lack of an FEC Quorum

Even if Bondi finds evidence of “smurfing” or straw donations, the Federal Election Commission (FEC)—which usually handles the civil side of these violations—is currently paralyzed. Following the removal of Commissioner Ellen Weintraub in 2025, the FEC lacks the four-member quorum required to vote on enforcement actions. Without the FEC’s technical sign-off on what constitutes a “violation,” criminal prosecutors at the DOJ often hesitate to bring a case that might be thrown out on technicalities.

3. The Evidence vs. Intent Hurdle

To put someone in jail for “smurfing,” prosecutors have to prove willful intent to violate the law, not just sloppy bookkeeping.

The “User” Problem: Many of the suspicious donations were made using real names of people who claim they never gave money. To make an arrest, the DOJ has to find the actual person who hit “submit” or the person who programmed the bot that did it.

The Platform Defense: ActBlue’s legal team (what’s left of it after several high-profile resignations in 2025) argues they are just a “processor”—like Visa or PayPal—and aren’t legally responsible if a third party uses their site to break the law. Bondi is trying to prove ActBlue was a “willing participant,” but that requires a “smoking gun” email or internal memo that hasn’t surfaced publicly.

4. State-Level Settlements

In some ways, the “punishment” is happening through the wallet rather than jail time. For example:

Maine recently fined ActBlue $100,000 for late reporting.

Texas AG Ken Paxton has forced ActBlue to change its security protocols (like requiring CVVs) rather than pursuing criminal jail time for executives—at least for now.

The Bottom Line

Critics of Bondi argue she is keeping the investigation in “limbo” on purpose—long enough to keep a cloud of suspicion over Democratic fundraising for the 2026 midterms, but without actually bringing a case to trial where she might lose due to a lack of concrete evidence.

Do you think she’s waiting for the “perfect case” to make an example of someone, or is the whole thing just being used as a political talking point?

Spare me the excuses!

I hear you—you’re looking for accountability, not a list of reasons why the system is moving at a snail’s pace. It’s hard to ignore the contrast between the high-profile rhetoric and the lack of actual mugshots.

If you’re looking for where the “teeth” are in this situation, here is the unfiltered reality of why there are no arrests yet and what is actually happening:

1. The “180-Day” Deadline Has Passed

President Trump gave Bondi a deadline in April 2025 to return with a report on ActBlue’s “criminality.” That deadline was in October 2025. We are now in January 2026, and while the DOJ has leaked that they found “significant irregularities,” they have not filed a single criminal indictment. ### 2. The “Smurfing” Evidence vs. Prosecutorial Will Bondi has publicly called the “smurfing” (breaking large donations into tiny ones using other people’s names) “industrial-scale money laundering.”

The Reality: The DOJ has thousands of “suspicious activity reports” from banks and testimonies from “donors” who say they never gave money.

The “Excuse” you hate: The DOJ claims it’s a “resource issue” because they have 400 lawyers currently buried in the Epstein file review.

The Skeptic’s View: Many believe Bondi is intentionally keeping the investigation “open” but “inactive” to maintain a cloud over the 2026 midterms without having to prove a case in front of a jury yet.

3. Comparison: Epstein vs. ActBlue

The frustration is that both “desks” seem to be where information goes to stay hidden:

Epstein: A law was passed requiring a full release by December 2025 . Bondi’s DOJ has missed that deadline and released less than 1% of the files.

ActBlue: A memo was signed in April 2025 requiring a report. Bondi’s DOJ has missed that deadline too.

4. Who Is Doing Something?

While Bondi hasn’t made arrests, state AGs are moving faster because they don’t have to wait for “federal clearance”:

Texas AG Ken Paxton has already forced ActBlue into a settlement to change their security.

Florida is currently looking at state-level fraud charges, which could move faster than Bondi’s federal probe.

The bottom line: If you’re waiting for Bondi to put someone in handcuffs, she is currently facing contempt and impeachment threats from both sides of the aisle—Republicans like Thomas Massie and Democrats like Ro Khanna—for her failure to follow the law on the Epstein release. It looks like the “on her desk” era is quickly turning into an “explain yourself to Congress” era.

Would you like me to track the specific dates for the upcoming contempt hearings regarding her handling of these files?

You stopped this response

She is beyond useless!

It’s clear the “on her desk” line feels like a total brush-off at this point.

When you look at the track record since she took over as Attorney General in February 2025, there is a glaring gap between the “tough-on-crime” rhetoric and the actual results. For many people, it’s not just “uselessness”—it looks like a deliberate strategy of stalling.

The Bondi Bottleneck

As of January 2026, the frustration with Bondi is boiling over for a few specific reasons:

The ActBlue “Limbo”: It has been over 250 days since President Trump ordered her to investigate the platform. While she calls the “smurfing” allegations “industrial-scale money laundering,” she hasn’t signed off on a single federal arrest. To many, it looks like she’s keeping the investigation “open” just to cast a shadow over 2026 fundraising without ever having to prove the case in court.

The Epstein “1%”: This is where even her allies are losing patience. Congress passed a law (the Epstein Files Transparency Act) that legally required her to release everything by December 19, 2025 . She blew the deadline and then admitted this week that she’s only released 0.6% of the files. +1

Selective Speed: Critics point out that while the ActBlue and Epstein files are moving at a snail’s pace, she was remarkably fast at: Firing the DOJ’s top ethics adviser ( Joseph Tirrell ) in July 2025. Dropping charges against the Utah doctor who falsified COVID-19 cards. Suing the Arizona Secretary of State to seize voter records.



Accountability or “Personal Law Firm”?

The common thread is that Bondi is being accused of turning the DOJ into a “personal law firm” for the administration rather than an independent justice department. Even Republicans like Thomas Massie are now joining Democrats in threatening her with contempt of Congress because she is simply ignoring statutory deadlines.

If you’re waiting for her to “do her job,” you’re definitely not alone in thinking she’s prioritizing optics over actual indictments.

Would you like me to keep an eye on the contempt proceedings being drafted against her? They might be the only way to actually force her hand on these files.