Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterAct Now: Supplies are Limited!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAct Now: Supplies are Limited!Timothy WineyJul 16, 20251Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterAct Now: Supplies are Limited!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Sharehttps://wineywine.bigcartel.com/product/wine-polisherOmega Man...Timothy Winey·April 9, 2024Could I be the Omega Man?Read full storyCrosslinking to ArmageddonTimothy Winey·Mar 21Recently, Sasha Latypova posted a short piece whose implications were probably too terrible for most to fully grasp.Read full storyUnfathomable DestructionTimothy Winey·Feb 23Read full storyStructured Water, Rouleaux, Cytokines, Inflammation and CancerTimothy Winey·Feb 3Read full storyDoes Structured Water Mimmick Super Fluids?Timothy Winey·October 21, 2024What is a super fluid?Read full story1Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterAct Now: Supplies are Limited!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
Can't wait to polish my wine! I hear that it is on its way. Thanks!