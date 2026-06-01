I need the spanish post office page to ship items picked up at my door

You can arrange for a home pickup directly through the official Correos website using their Servicio Especial de Paquetería (Special Parcel Service).

With this service, you don’t even need to print the label yourself—the courier will bring it with them when they come to collect your packages.

Direct Links to the Service

How to Set Up a Pickup

Choose Home Collection: On the landing page, click the button to start your delivery. In the very first step, make sure to select the “Home collection” (Recogida a domicilio) option. Enter the Details: Fill in the sender and recipient addresses, and select the specific day you want the courier to arrive. Pack the Item: Pack your shipment securely. You do not need to write the address on the outside or print a label; the courier will handle the labeling at your door. Weight Limits: Note that the maximum weight allowed per package for this specific home pickup service is 20 kg.

Need help calculating the exact rates based on package weight?

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What are the Spanish regulations regarding to from labels on small packages?

In Spain, regulations for the “to” (destinatario) and “from” (remitente) labels on small packages are governed primarily by Correos (the national postal service) and Spanish postal regulations (Reglamento de prestación de los servicios postales).

The requirements focus strictly on placement, legibility, and a highly specific structure for apartment addresses.

1. Placement and Sizes

Where to stick it: The label containing both addresses must be placed on the front/top flat surface (anverso) of the package. It should not wrap around edges or corners, as this prevents sorting machines from reading the barcodes.

Minimum Label Dimensions: For small packages, Correos requires the labeling surface to be at least 14 x 9 cm (or 10 x 14.5 cm depending on the specific parcel product) so the barcode and text fit cleanly. If your package is smaller than this, you must attach a rigid tie-on tag or an extended pouch that meets these dimensions.

No Re-use: Re-using old labels or leaving old barcodes visible is strictly prohibited. It can cause automated machines to sort the package incorrectly or trigger an automatic return.

2. Mandatory Label Information

Your label must clearly divide and show:

Remitente (Sender/From): Usually placed in smaller font in the upper-left corner or on the reverse side. (Per Spanish postal law, if a package lacks a return address and cannot be delivered, it is held in a dead-letter office and cannot be legally returned to you).

Destinatario (Recipient/To): Placed centrally and prominently in a larger font.

Contact Info: A Spanish mobile phone number and/or email for the recipient is highly recommended (and mandatory for most parcel services) so they receive SMS delivery tracking and window notifications.

3. The Strict Spanish Address Formatting

Spain’s postal sorting machines and delivery personnel rely heavily on a standardized address format. Leaving out apartment details can result in the package being marked as “Dirección Incorrecta” (Incorrect Address) and immediately returned, because many Spanish mailboxes do not feature names.

The address should be written in capital letters, left-aligned, with no blank lines, following this exact sequence:

Line 1: Recipient’s Name (Full first and last name, or business name). Smarty

Line 2: Street Type, Street Name, House Number, Floor, and Door. * Example: Endereco C/ GRAN VIA, 28, 3º IZQDA C/ is the abbreviation for Calle (Street). Other common types include Avda. (Avenida/Avenue) or Pza. (Plaza/Square). HousingAnywhere+ 1 The house number is followed by a comma. Endereco The Floor: Written as a number with a degree symbol (e.g., 3º for 3rd floor, bajo or BJ for ground floor). The Door: Indicates the exact location on that floor. Common indicators are IZQDA or IZQ (Izquierda / Left), DCHA (Derecha / Right), CNTR (Centro / Center), or letters/numbers like A or 3 . Endereco

Line 3: Postal Code and City * Example: 28013 MADRID Spain uses a 5-digit postal code. The code must precede the city name. Postcode.eu+ 1

Line 4: Province (Optional for massive capital cities like Madrid or Barcelona, but highly recommended for smaller municipalities, e.g., VALENCIA or SEVILLA ).

Line 5: Country (Only required if shipping internationally. Write ESP or ESPAÑA in bold caps on the bottom line). Eurosender.com+ 1

A Note on Modern Home Pickups

If you use a premium “home pickup” service (like the Correos Servicio Especial de Paquetería), you don’t actually have to print or format this yourself. You type the data into their system online, and the courier arrives at your door with a mobile printer to apply a perfectly compliant adhesive label.

show me a sample package picture

An official layout template displays exactly how Correos and Spanish postal regulations expect a package or large envelope to be structured:

Official Spanish Postal Address Template. Source: PostGrid

Key Elements to Observe in the Sample:

The Block Position: The destination block sits prominently in the bottom right quadrant of the flat surface.

Left Alignment: Every line aligns perfectly on the left margin without indentation.

The Postal Code Order: Notice how 45012 TOLEDO is formatted on its own line—the 5-digit postal code strictly precedes the town/city name.

The Apartment Specifics: On the second line ( Plaza de las Descalzas 27, Esc 2, 3º, C ), the information drills down progressively from the main street number to the staircase (Esc 2), the floor (3º), and finally the specific door letter (C).

If you are filling out your details for a home pickup, mimicking this exact multi-line structure into Correos’ online form ensures the barcode printed by the courier at your door will scan perfectly across Spain’s automated sorting centers.

And the from address?

The from address (remitente) follows the exact same logical formatting sequence as the destination address, but its placement and size are strictly regulated so it doesn’t confuse automated sorting lasers.

Position & Label Rules

Where to put it: You have two options. It can either go in the upper-left corner of the package’s front face, or on the back flap/surface of the box.

The Format Rule: You must explicitly write the word REMITENTE: (or REMIT: ) right above the name so the sorting scanners immediately register that this block is the sender, not the recipient.

Text Size: The sender block should be visibly smaller than the destination block.

What it looks like (Step-by-Step Layout)

Plaintext

REMITENTE: María García López C/ Alarcos, 14, 2º B 13001 CIUDAD REAL SPAIN

Line 1: The word REMITENTE: followed by your full name.

Line 2 (Street details): Street type prefix ( C/ for Calle, Avda. for Avenida), street name, building number, floor ( 2º ), and door ( B ).

Line 3 (The Code & City): The 5-digit Spanish postal code must come first, followed immediately by the city in CAPITAL LETTERS.

Line 4 (Country): If you are inside Spain shipping to a Spanish address, adding SPAIN or ESPAÑA at the bottom is optional but recommended. If you’re formatting this to ship an item into Spain from abroad, the country line is completely mandatory.

What about international packages?

When a package crosses international borders, Correos handles it a bit differently. The regulations shift from basic address placement to strict digital declarations, customs compliance, and specific layout laws required by the universal postal system.

1. Label Content and Destination Formatting

When shipping from Spain to another country, the address formatting layout remains similar, but with a few rigid additions:

The Mandatory Country Line: The final line must be the country name, written clearly in CAPITAL LETTERS , in Spanish or English (e.g., FRANCIA or FRANCE , ESTADOS UNIDOS or USA ).

Match the Destination Country’s Structure: Write the rest of the recipient’s address using their country’s standard postal sequence. For example, if shipping to the US or UK, the house number goes before the street name—do not force the Spanish street-first style.

Phone & Email are Non-Negotiable: For international delivery, providing a local mobile number and email for the recipient is mandatory. If customs or foreign couriers cannot contact them to schedule a drop-off or collect import taxes, the package is immediately sent back to Spain at your expense.

2. The Digital Customs Mandate (CN22 / CN23)

If you are shipping a package containing items or goods outside of the European Union (e.g., to the UK, USA, or Latin America), you are legally required to attach a customs declaration form (CN22 for items under 2 kg, or CN23 for items over 2 kg).

Citylife Madrid

When you prepare your shipment on the Correos portal for a home pickup, the system compiles this digitally, but you must adhere to these rules:

Item Description Specificity: Do not write generic terms like “gift,” “clothing,” or “electronics.” Customs sorting lasers flag these instantly. You must be precise: “100% Cotton T-shirt” or “Refurbished smartphone.” ePost Global

HS Codes (Harmonized System): You will be asked to select or input a tariff code (HS code) for the items. This standard international number tells customs exactly what the item is and determines the tax rate.

True Market Value: You must declare an exact value and currency for the items. Leaving it at 0€ or putting a fake low price can cause foreign customs to hold the package, fine the recipient, or destroy the box. Citylife Madrid+ 1

3. Physical Layout and Label Placement

International shipping labels are significantly larger than domestic ones because they merge the barcode, address blocks, and customs declarations onto a single sticker (usually a standard 10 x 15 cm thermal label).

The Single-Label Rule: The massive international label must be placed cleanly on a single flat side of the package. It cannot fold over the top onto the side, as any crease in the international barcodes will cause sorting machine failure.

Pouch Requirements: If your customs declaration requires additional paperwork (like a commercial invoice for items worth more than 300€), it must be placed inside a transparent plastic adhesive pouch attached to the outside of the box next to the main label so customs officers can slide it out without tearing the box open.

If choosing Home Pickup:

ImmoAbroad

Just like domestic packages, you don’t need to stress about formatting the physical paper label yourself. When you fill out the international destination details and item value on the Correos website, their system calculates the routing. The courier will arrive at your door with the correct international/customs label pre-printed and ready to paste on.

Is Europe trated like Spain?

No, shipping to Europe is not treated the same as shipping inside Spain. There is a very sharp distinction based on whether your destination country is inside or outside the European Union (EU).

1. Shipping to EU Countries (Treated ALMOST like Spain)

If you are shipping a package from Spain to another EU member state (like France, Germany, Italy, or Portugal), it is incredibly simple because of the European Single Market.

No Customs Forms: You do not need to fill out CN22/CN23 customs declarations, describe the contents item-by-item, or list tariff codes.

No Customs Taxes: The recipient will not have to pay import duties or extra VAT at their door. Marcabien

The Only Real Difference: You must explicitly add the destination country in bold capital letters at the bottom of the address block (e.g., FRANCIA ).

The Geopolitical Exception: Areas like Andorra, Gibraltar, the Canary Islands, Ceuta, and Melilla are physically close or part of Spain, but they have special tax/customs borders. Sending a package to them requires full international customs paperwork.

2. Shipping to Non-EU European Countries (Strict Customs)

If your package is headed to a European country that is not in the EU, it is treated as a full international shipment. This includes:

The United Kingdom (Post-Brexit)

Switzerland

Norway

Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Serbia, etc.

For these countries, you must treat them exactly like you are shipping to the US or Asia:

Mandatory Electronic Customs Declaration: You must declare exactly what is inside, its precise weight, and its commercial or gift value.

Strict Description Rules: The EU and surrounding European nations enforce strict rules against vague descriptions. You cannot write “gift” or “clothes.” You must be explicit (e.g., “Men’s leather shoes” or “Plastic toy car”). DHL

Recipient Fees: The recipient may be contacted by their local postal service to pay local VAT, customs clearance handling fees, or import duties before the package is handed over to them. Royal Mail

What to do for your Home Pickup

When you book the home pickup on the Correos website, the very first thing it will ask you is the destination country.

If you select an EU country , the system will skip the customs questions entirely.

If you select a Non-EU country, the portal will prompt you to type in the package contents.

Once finished, the courier will bring the correct label matching those exact regulations to your door.

What about REMIT?

In the context of Spanish mail, REMIT is simply the standard, universally recognized shorthand for REMITENTE (Sender / From).

When you write or type out your package label, you can use either word. The postal sorting machines and couriers read them exactly the same way.

Why writing “REMIT:” or “REMITENTE:” is so important:

In Spain, if automated postal lasers scan a package and see two addresses without clear labels, it might mistake the From address for the To address. Explicitly placing REMIT: right before your name acts as a legal guardrail. It tells the sorting machine: “Skip this block; this is just the return address.”

Standard Layout Example:

When you write it out on your box (usually in the upper-left corner or on the back), structure it like this:

Plaintext

REMIT: Carlos Mendoza Ortiz Avda. de la Constitución, 45, 4º C 41001 SEVILLA

If you are booking a Home Pickup:

When you use the online Correos form to schedule your courier pickup, the website will have two main tabs or sections:

Destinatario: Where you type the recipient’s information.

Remitente: Where you type your own details.

Once you type your information into the Remitente section, the system automatically formats it and prints the word REMITENTE on the final sticky label that the courier brings to your door. You won’t have to write it out by hand at all!

But remit for international also?

Yes, absolutely. Writing REMIT: or SENDER: works perfectly for international packages too.

The Universal Postal Union (the global organization that coordinates postal standards across different countries) requires a clear sender address on all cross-border mail, and they explicitly recognize these identifiers.

However, because the package is leaving Spain and traveling through a foreign postal system (like USPS in the US or Royal Mail in the UK), there are two slight adjustments you should make to ensure smooth sailing:

1. The Language Adjustments

Because foreign mail handlers might not speak Spanish, it is smart to blend both terms or stick to English prefixes.

Writing REMIT / SENDER: is the ultimate foolproof way to handle it.

No matter what language you choose, your final line must be the country you are shipping from, written in bold caps in English or the local language (e.g., SPAIN or ESPAÑA).

2. The Universal Layout Layout

When formatting it on the package, keep it tightly grouped so it looks like a secondary block compared to the giant destination address.

Plaintext

REMIT / SENDER: Carlos Mendoza Ortiz Avda. de la Constitución, 45, 4º C 41001 SEVILLA SPAIN

The Best Part About Your Home Pickup

When you book an international package for home pickup on the Correos portal, the website forces you to fill out your sender information digitally.

When the courier arrives at your door, the pre-printed adhesive thermal label will actually have both the Spanish and international terminology generated automatically by Correos’ software. It will look perfectly professional and 100% compliant with global aviation and postal laws without you having to label it by hand!

And only EU countries need to be capitalized?

Actually, it is the exact opposite! Every single country name must be capitalized, regardless of whether it is inside or outside the European Union.

International postal regulations dictate that the final line of any address crossing a border must feature the destination country name completely in BLOCK CAPITAL LETTERS.

Standard International Mailing Label Format. Source: About USPS Home - USPS

Why Capitalization Matters for All Countries

As shown in the standard template above, optical character recognition (OCR) scanners at international transit hubs look directly at the very bottom line of a label to determine which airplane or cargo container the package belongs on. If the country name is written in lowercase or cursive, the machine may fail to read it, causing manual sorting delays.

The Standard Formatting Rule:

Line 1–3: Normal formatting matching the destination country’s language/style.

Bottom Line: The country name written alone in bold, clear capitals (e.g., FRANCIA, UNITED KINGDOM, JAPÓN).

Keep it Simple for Home Pickup

Since you are booking a home pickup through the Correos website, you do not need to manually stress over font sizes, bolding, or capitalization patterns. The portal handles the formatting logic internally.

When you type the name of the destination country into the digital form, Correos’ labeling software automatically converts it into large, standardized block capitals on the physical barcode label the courier brings to your door.

So what do I ask the Spanish PO if I want to mail it basic international but tracked?

To ask for basic, economical international shipping that still includes step-by-step tracking, you need to use specific product names, as Spain’s postal service separates documents from packages.

The exact phrase to use depends on the weight and contents of your shipment:

Option A: If it is a small package up to 2 kg (Merchandise)

Ask for Paquete Internacional Light. This is Correos’ specialized budget tier for light goods. It is priced economically like standard mail but includes full automated tracking.

Correos.es

What to say in Spanish:

“Quiero enviar un Paquete Internacional Light, por favor. Es la opción económica pero con seguimiento.”

What it means: “I want to send an International Light Package, please. It is the budget option but with tracking.”

Option B: If it is a heavy package up to 30 kg (Merchandise)

Ask for Paquete Internacional Económico. This is their standard economy tier for bulkier items. It takes a bit longer to arrive but includes tracking and requires a signature upon delivery.

What to say in Spanish:

“Quiero un Paquete Internacional Económico. No tengo prisa, pero necesito que tenga número de seguimiento.”

What it means: “I want an International Economy Package. I’m in no rush, but I need it to have a tracking number.”

Option C: If it is ONLY paper/documents up to 2 kg

Ask for Carta Certificada Internacional. Due to strict international postal laws, you cannot send actual objects or merchandise using this method anymore—it is strictly restricted to paperwork.

What to say in Spanish:

“Quiero enviar una Carta Certificada Internacional para estos documentos.”

What it means: “I want to send an International Certified Letter for these documents.”

Pro-Tip for Your Home Pickup

If you are booking this online for a courier to pick up at your house, you won’t even need to speak to anyone. When you log onto the Correos website and enter your package details, simply look for the “Paquete Internacional Light” or “Paquete Internacional Económico” buttons on the screen. Selecting either option automatically bundles the tracking code directly into the label the courier prints at your front door!