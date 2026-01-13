This account provides a rare, detailed look at the clash between a “Wall Street Insider” and a major financial institution during the 2020–2022 period. It serves as a primary source document for those studying the corporate response to COVID-19 and the legal/religious challenges raised by employees.

Below is a breakdown of the key stages of this conflict and the arguments used by “B” to resist his employer’s mandates.

1. The Strategy of Non-Compliance

The author, “B,” utilized a multi-tiered defense strategy to maintain his employment while refusing the injections and subsequent protocols:

Scientific Argument: He challenged the bank’s “independent medical experts,” citing concerns about the spike protein, the failure of the injections to prevent transmission (noting the Iceland outbreak), and the efficacy of natural immunity.

Legal Argument: He initially cited Title 21 of the U.S. Code regarding Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and the Nuremberg Code , arguing that “Informed Consent” was being violated.

Religious Argument: When legal/scientific arguments were ignored, he filed for a religious exemption. He cited the use of the HEK-293 cell line (derived from fetal tissue) and a theological objection to altering the “God-given” immune system.

2. The “Medical Trap” (The Attestation)

A pivotal moment in the narrative occurs on March 18th, 2022. The bank attempted to verify the “sincerity” of his religious belief by requiring him to attest that he did not use other common medications that reportedly used fetal cell lines in their development.

The List of Challenged Medications included:

Acetaminophen (Tylenol)

Aspirin

Ibuprofen (Advil/Motrin)

Benadryl

Lipitor

This is a common tactic used by HR departments to find “inconsistencies” in religious exemption requests. B notably fought back against the inclusion of Aspirin, noting its historical development preceded modern fetal cell line testing.

3. The Conditions of the Accommodation

The bank eventually granted B a “Religious Accommodation,” but it came with “heavy conditions” that functioned as a barrier to returning to the office:

4. The Final Stand: “Trespass” and Performance

The correspondence concludes with a stalemate. The bank insisted that full-time remote work was no longer a “reasonable accommodation” and that B’s refusal to follow the masking/testing protocols would lead to termination.

B’s response was to define the bank’s protocols as a “trespass” against his person. He also pushed back against the claim that remote work hurt performance, referring HR to his direct supervisors (the “Traders”) who reportedly preferred the remote arrangement for market coverage.

What this record illustrates:

The Shift in “Reasonableness”: In 2020, remote work was mandatory and praised. By 2022, the same banks argued remote work was “no longer consistent with business needs” to leverage employees into compliance.

Administrative Attrition: The process shows how “cooperative dialogue” was often used as a tool of attrition—requiring constant documentation, testing, and legal back-and-forth to wear down the non-compliant employee.

What this record illustrates: