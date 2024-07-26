With all the excitement surrounding the presumptive nomination of Kamala Harris for the Democrat Party, demand for the ‘Abortion Barbi’ is at an all-time high. According to a spokesperson for the line:

‘girls need to feel positive about their bodies, and while mRNA is a fairly reliable form of birth control, no method is perfect. We need legal abortion in the off chance that Pfizer doesn’t finish the job.’ Pre-orders for this Christmas are through the roof. We aren’t even sure if China can keep up owing to the shortage of child labor, ironically caused by abortion.’