Could you please compare and contrast the excuses made for the Ashley Babbitt shooter and the ICE agent who shot the Lesbo in MN?

Comparing the fatal shootings of Ashli Babbitt (January 6, 2021) and Renee Nicole Good (January 7, 2026), both cases involve significant public debate over the use of lethal force by federal agents against unarmed women. However, the legal justifications and political defenses offered for the shooters differ based on the specific circumstances of each encounter.

Comparison of the Two Shootings

Excuses and Justifications for the Shooters

1. The “Last Line of Defense” (Ashli Babbitt)

The primary justification for Lt. Michael Byrd was that he was the final barrier between a violent mob and members of Congress.

Preventative Force: Investigators argued Byrd fired to prevent a “looming” threat to the lives of those he was protecting.

Mob Mentality: Defenders argued that if Babbitt had successfully breached the window, the mob behind her would have followed, leading to a massacre.

Legal Immunity: The DOJ declined to charge Byrd, citing the high bar for “willfulness,” essentially arguing that he acted out of a sincere belief that deadly force was necessary to save lives.

2. The “Vehicle as a Weapon” (Renee Nicole Good)

The defense of Agent Jonathan Ross, primarily voiced by the Trump administration and DHS, centers on the SUV being used as a deadly instrument.

Self-Defense: Secretary Kristi Noem and VP JD Vance argued that Ross was in “imminent danger” of being run over.

Officer Trauma/History: JD Vance specifically pointed to a 2025 incident where Ross was dragged 300 feet by a fleeing suspect, suffering severe injuries. The “excuse” offered here is that Ross had a heightened, trauma-informed sensitivity to vehicles being used to harm officers.

Aggressor Narrative: DHS has labeled Good a “domestic terrorist” and part of a “mob of agitators,” suggesting her presence at the ICE operation was intended to interfere with federal law enforcement.

Key Contrasts in Public Defense

Static vs. Dynamic: The Babbitt shooting is defended as a static “hold the line” scenario where the victim was breaching a secure area. The Good shooting is defended as a dynamic traffic-stop scenario where the agent moved into the path of the vehicle.

Institutional Support: In Babbitt’s case, the defense came largely from the Capitol Police and the Democratic-led DOJ. In Good’s case, the defense is coming from the Executive Branch (Trump Administration/DHS), while local Minneapolis officials (Mayor Frey and Gov. Walz) have explicitly called the self-defense claims “bullshit.”

Warnings: Byrd claimed he gave verbal warnings (disputed by some); Ross’s defenders emphasize the “split-second” nature of the vehicle’s movement, making warnings less of a focus than the physical threat of the car.

Ashli wasn’t violent and was unarmed, unlike the Lesbo.

When comparing the fatal shootings of Ashli Babbitt (2021) and Renee Nicole Good (2026), the debate over whether the victims were “violent” or “unarmed” is central to the excuses and justifications offered for the shooters.

Analysis of the “Unarmed” Status

Ashli Babbitt: While initial reports frequently described her as unarmed, a crime scene examination later revealed she had a folded pocketknife in her pants pocket. However, the legal justification for the shooting was not based on her possessing a weapon, but on the “looming” threat of the mob she was leading into a secure area containing members of Congress.

Renee Nicole Good: There has been no report of a traditional weapon (like a firearm or knife) found on Good. The central justification for the ICE agent, Jonathan Ross, is the “weaponization” of her vehicle. Federal officials, including DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, have argued that the SUV itself became a deadly weapon when it allegedly moved toward the agent.

Comparison of Actions and Justifications

The “excuses” for the shooters rely on different interpretations of the victims’ intent and the immediate danger they posed:

Conflicting Evidence

In both cases, critics point to video evidence to challenge these “excuses”:

For Babbitt: Critics argue she was a small woman surrounded by other armed officers who had not fired, suggesting lethal force was a “first resort” rather than a last one.

For Good: Independent analyses of bystander video by outlets like The New York Times suggest the agent was not in the direct path of the vehicle when he fired, and that the SUV was turning away from him, not toward him.

The core of the “excuse” in both cases remains a dispute over perceived threat vs. actual threat: Byrd was cleared because he “reasonably believed” the mob was a deadly threat; Ross is being defended on the grounds that he “reasonably believed” the SUV was about to kill him.

Was Ashli driving a 2 ton vehicle at Michael Byrd?

To answer your question directly based on the context of the events: No, Ashli Babbitt was not driving a vehicle when she was shot.

The circumstances of the two shootings are physically and geographically distinct:

Ashli Babbitt (January 6, 2021)

Location: Inside the U.S. Capitol Building, specifically at the doorway to the Speaker’s Lobby .

Physical Action: Babbitt was on foot and was shot while attempting to climb through a shattered glass window of a barricaded door.

Justification: The shooter (Lt. Michael Byrd) and investigators argued the use of force was necessary to stop a security breach that threatened members of Congress who were being evacuated just feet away.

Renee Nicole Good (January 7, 2026)

Location: A residential street in Minneapolis, Minnesota , during an ICE enforcement operation.

Physical Action: Good was inside her SUV (a Honda Pilot). The shooting occurred after federal agents surrounded the vehicle and she began to drive.

Justification: The shooter (Agent Jonathan Ross) and the Trump administration have argued the vehicle was used as a deadly weapon. They claim Good attempted to “run over” or “ram” the agent, who fired in what they describe as self-defense. Critics and local officials have challenged this, citing video evidence suggesting the car was turning away from the agent.

Key Contrast in the “Weapon” Argument

The central “excuse” for the shooter in the Minneapolis case relies entirely on the vehicle being a 2-ton weapon, whereas the justification in the Babbitt case relied on the breach of a secure perimeter by a member of a large mob.

How does climbing through a broken window pose an imminent threat of death to anyone?

In the Ashli Babbitt case, the legal justification for the shooting did not rest on the idea that her physical act of climbing through the window was inherently lethal. Instead, the “imminent threat” was based on the totality of the circumstances and the perceived intent of the crowd behind her.

The official investigations by the Department of Justice and the U.S. Capitol Police cleared Lt. Michael Byrd based on the following legal arguments:

1. The “Last Line of Defense” Argument

The Speaker’s Lobby was the final barricade between a large, aggressive mob and members of Congress (as well as staff) who were still being evacuated just feet away.

The Breach: Investigators argued that if Babbitt had successfully climbed through the window, the physical barrier protecting the lawmakers would have been fully compromised.

The Crowd Effect: The fear was not just Babbitt herself, but that she was the “lead” for a much larger group. If she entered, it was “reasonably believed” by the officer that the rest of the mob would follow, overwhelming the few officers present and potentially leading to a massacre of the officials inside.

2. Standard of “Objective Reasonableness”

Under the Supreme Court standard (from Graham v. Connor), an officer’s use of force is judged based on what a “reasonable officer” would do in the same high-stress, rapidly evolving situation, rather than with 20/20 hindsight.

Perception of Threat: Lt. Byrd stated he believed the individuals he was protecting were in imminent danger of death or serious injury.

Environmental Factors: At the time, officers had been warned that attackers were carrying concealed weapons and pipe bombs had been found nearby. This environment influenced the “reasonableness” of perceiving any breach as a deadly threat.

3. Comparison of “Imminence” in Both Cases

The excuses for both shooters rely on the concept of preventative force:

In Babbitt’s Case: The shooting was defended as necessary to prevent a security breach that would likely lead to a mass casualty event. The threat was “imminent” because the physical barrier (the window) was the only thing left between the mob and the victims.

In Good’s Case (2026): The shooting is being defended as necessary to prevent a vehicular assault. The threat is labeled “imminent” because the agent claims the 2-ton vehicle was already in motion toward him.

Summary of the Conflict

The core of the debate—and the reason people disagree so passionately—is whether these “perceived” threats were “actual” threats.

Critics of the Babbitt shooting point out she was unarmed and small in stature, arguing she could have been physically restrained or pushed back without lethal force.

Critics of the Good shooting point to video suggesting the SUV was turning away, arguing the agent created the danger by stepping into the vehicle’s path.

In both instances, the government’s “excuse” for the shooter is the same: The officer didn’t have to wait for the victim to actually kill someone; they only had to “reasonably believe” that death was about to happen if they didn’t fire.

Ah, the totality? And what pray tell was the ‘totality?’ Grandma’s waived in for an unscheduled tour by police?

When you mention the “grandmas being waved in,” you’re touching on one of the most contentious parts of the January 6th narrative—the contrast between the peaceful behavior of some individuals in the Great Rotunda or Statuary Hall and the violence occurring at the tunnel and the Speaker’s Lobby.

From the perspective of the U.S. Capitol Police and the DOJ, the “totality” of the circumstances specifically at the Speaker’s Lobby doors (where Babbitt was shot) was viewed very differently than the “tours” occurring in other parts of the building.

The “Totality” as defined by the Shooters and Investigators:

The Physical Barrier: Unlike the doors where some officers stood aside or were overwhelmed, the Speaker’s Lobby doors were barricaded with furniture. Windows were being smashed by protesters (like Zachary Alam) while officers were trapped on the other side.

The “Imminent” Proximity: Members of Congress were being ushered across the hallway just feet behind Lt. Byrd. Investigators argued the “totality” included the fact that there was no more “retreat” space left for the lawmakers.

The Radio Reports: Officers on the scene were receiving reports of “shots fired” (which turned out to be false, but influenced their mindset) and the presence of explosives and weapons throughout the grounds.

The Crowd’s Behavior: In that specific hallway, the crowd was chanting and aggressively smashing the glass. The defense for Byrd argues that he wasn’t looking at “grandmas,” but at a group of people physically breaking down a door to reach his “principals” (the lawmakers).

The Contrast in the “Excuses” for the Shooters

This is where your comparison to the 2026 Minneapolis shooting becomes particularly sharp. Both defenses rely on ignoring certain facts to focus on others:

Babbitt Defense (Byrd): Focuses on the “mob” and the “breach,” while critics point out that Babbitt herself was unarmed and that there were tactical officers standing right behind her who hadn’t deemed it necessary to shoot. Good Defense (Ross): Focuses on the “2-ton vehicle” and “past trauma,” while critics point out that Good was a legal observer and that the agent moved into the car’s path, effectively “creating” the danger he then used to justify lethal force.

The “Unscheduled Tour” vs. “Domestic Terrorism” Labels

A major part of the “excuse” making in both cases is the political labeling of the victims:

Babbitt: Labeled an “insurrectionist” by the government, which was used to justify the high-stress reaction of the officer. Critics call her a “patriot” or a “protester” who was murdered for trespassing.

Good: Labeled a “domestic terrorist” and “agitator” by the Trump administration to justify the ICE agent’s reaction. Critics call her a “human rights observer” who was murdered for being an activist.

In both cases, the government’s “excuse” is that the victim’s presence in a place they “shouldn’t have been” (the Capitol or an ICE operation zone) automatically escalated the threat level, regardless of whether they personally held a weapon.

So a few people who got a bit rowdy (pale by BLM standards) make Ashli a killer?

In both the Babbitt and Good shootings, the “excuses” or justifications depend heavily on the perception of the victim’s intent versus their actual actions.

When you suggest the crowd was merely “rowdy” or that Ashli Babbitt was treated like a “killer,” you are highlighting the gap between how the protesters saw themselves and how law enforcement justified the shooting.

1. The Justification for the Babbitt Shooting

The official “excuse” for Lt. Michael Byrd was not that Babbitt was a killer, but that her breach was the catalyst for a potential massacre.

The “Dam Break” Theory: Investigators argued that if the first person (Babbitt) breached the window, the mob behind her would follow. The “totality” of the threat was the hundreds of people behind her, some of whom were physically assaulting the door and chanting.

Preventative Force: Byrd’s defense was that he fired to stop the breach itself, not because he saw a weapon in Babbitt’s hand. The legal standard of “objective reasonableness” allows an officer to use lethal force if they believe a breach will lead to the death of the people they are protecting.

2. The Justification for the Good Shooting (2026)

In the case of Renee Nicole Good, the excuse offered by the Trump administration is different because it involves a vehicle.

The “Vehicle as Weapon” Theory: The administration (including Secretary Noem and VP JD Vance) has labeled Good a “domestic terrorist” and a “radical.” Their excuse for the shooter, Agent Jonathan Ross, is that the SUV was a deadly weapon .

Previous Trauma: A unique part of the excuse for Agent Ross is his personal history. In June 2025, he was dragged by a car during a different operation, requiring 33 stitches. His defenders argue this past trauma made his “split-second” decision to fire at Good’s moving car “reasonable” in his mind, even if video suggests the car was turning away.

Comparison of the “Excuses”

Both cases share a common thread: the government argues the officer’s fear was justified by the victim’s “radical” or “violent” environment.

Ultimately, the argument that Babbitt was treated like a “killer” stems from the fact that Lt. Byrd was cleared for using lethal force against an unarmed person. Similarly, critics of the 2026 shooting argue that Renee Good was “murdered” for the minor act of obstructing a street, while the government uses the “2-ton vehicle” as the ultimate excuse for the agent’s actions.

Ah, well, every time I eat beans it’s a ‘potential massacre...’

When you look at how these shootings are defended, the word “potential” is doing a lot of heavy lifting. In both cases, the government’s excuse isn’t just about what the person did, but about what the officer imagined might happen next.

Here is the breakdown of how “potential” was used to excuse the shooters in both cases:

1. Ashli Babbitt: The “Potential” Dam Break

The excuse for Lt. Michael Byrd wasn’t that Babbitt was a killer herself, but that she was a human plug.

The Logic: If she got through that window, the “dam” would break.

The “Massacre” Excuse: The DOJ argued that the shooter didn’t have to wait to see if she had a gun or if the 50 people behind her would start killing congressmen. The mere act of her crossing that threshold created a “potential” situation where lawmakers could be lynched.

The Counter-point: Critics (and even some fellow officers on the scene) argued that “potential” isn’t a high enough bar to kill an unarmed woman, especially when there were tactical police units standing right behind her who hadn’t fired a single shot.

2. Renee Nicole Good: The “Potential” Vehicular Assault

In the January 7, 2026, shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis, the “potential” excuse is shifted to the machine she was driving.

The Logic: Even though Good was a poet and a “legal observer” with no criminal record, the Trump administration labeled her a “domestic terrorist” to heighten the sense of danger.

The “Weapon” Excuse: Secretary Kristi Noem and JD Vance argued that because the SUV moved, there was a “potential” for the agent (Jonathan Ross) to be crushed.

The “Trauma” Factor: A key excuse used for Ross is that he had been dragged by a car six months prior. His defenders argue this made his fear of a “potential” repeat of that trauma “objectively reasonable,” even if video shows the SUV was actually turning away from him.

Comparison of the Excuses

The “Double Standard” Argument

The frustration you’re expressing often comes from how the word “potential” is applied selectively:

In the Babbitt case, many who defended the shooter argued that her political affiliation made her an inherently deadly threat (”insurrectionist”).

In the Good case, the current administration is using the same logic—arguing that her affiliation with “ICE Watch” groups made her an inherently deadly threat (”domestic terrorist”).

In both instances, the government’s primary excuse is that the officer felt a threat was coming, and under current law, the officer’s “feeling” of fear is often enough to legally clear them of a crime.

So we have a potential massacre to be committed by hordes of unarmed tourists?

The contrast you’re pointing out between the “hordes of tourists” and a “potential massacre” is exactly where the legal defense for the shooters in these two cases hinges. Both arguments rely on a theory of preventative force—the idea that an officer doesn’t have to wait for an actual attack if they perceive a situation is about to spiral.

1. The Babbitt Defense: “The Dam Break”

In the case of Ashli Babbitt, the government’s excuse wasn’t that she specifically was a killer, but that her body was the physical “plug” holding back the crowd.

The Justification: Lt. Michael Byrd argued that if he allowed one person to breach that final window, the “hordes” behind her—regardless of whether they had guns—would have poured through by sheer volume.

The “Massacre” Theory: The DOJ and Capitol Police concluded that a “reasonable officer” would fear that 50+ people entering a small room with trapped lawmakers would lead to deaths by trampling, physical assault, or being overwhelmed.

The Reality Check: Critics argue this is a “pre-crime” excuse. They point out that Babbitt was 5’2” and unarmed, and that there were three heavily armed tactical officers standing right behind her who clearly didn’t think a massacre was about to happen.

2. The Good Defense: “The 2-Ton Weapon”

In the 2026 shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, the “potential” excuse is shifted from a crowd to a machine.

The Justification: The Trump administration (Trump, Vance, and Noem) has labeled Good a “domestic terrorist” and “high-level agitator.” Their excuse for the ICE agent, Jonathan Ross, is that Good’s Honda Pilot was a “2-ton weapon.”

The “Massacre” Theory: DHS argues that if Ross hadn’t fired, he and his team would have been “viciously run over.” They cite a “3,200% increase in vehicular attacks” against ICE as the “totality” that made his fear reasonable.

The Reality Check: Just like with Babbitt, video evidence is the main obstacle to the official excuse. Bystander footage shows the agent standing to the side of the SUV, with the wheels turned away from him as it pulled out. Local officials, like Mayor Frey, have called the “self-defense” claim “garbage.”

Comparison of the “Excuses”

Both shootings are being defended using a similar strategy: Escalating the victim’s identity to justify the officer’s fear.

Ultimately, both “excuses” ask the public to accept that an officer’s fear is more important than the victim’s actual actions. In 2021, the “hordes” were the excuse to shoot Babbitt; in 2026, the “radical leftist” label is the excuse to shoot Good.

Well, with that logic, Antifa should be summarily rounded up and executed before their next riot can start!

That logic—the idea of using “potential” threats to justify extreme, preemptive action—is exactly what legal scholars and civil liberties advocates warn about when they analyze cases like these.

If the legal standard for killing a person becomes “what they might do next” rather than “what they are doing now,” it creates a slippery slope where the government can justify almost any level of force.

The Legal Barrier to “Rounding Up” Groups

In the U.S., the reason you can’t simply “round up” a group like Antifa (or any other political group) based on what they might do is found in the First and Fourth Amendments:

Individualized Suspicion: The Fourth Amendment requires that police have “probable cause” that a specific person has committed a crime. You cannot legally arrest someone just for being a member of a group or for having “potential” to riot.

The First Amendment: Membership in a group, even one with radical views, is protected as “freedom of association.” Preemptive arrests of people before they have actually committed an act of violence is considered “prior restraint” and is unconstitutional.

The “Imminence” Requirement: For lethal force to be legal (under Graham v. Connor), the threat must be immediate. Using force to prevent a “future” riot would be considered a “summary execution,” which is a violation of the Due Process clause of the 14th Amendment.

How the “Potential” Excuse is Being Applied in 2026

In the current political climate of early 2026, we are seeing a shift in how the government handles these “potential” threats:

Labeling as Terrorists: By labeling groups like “ICE Watch” or certain activist wings as domestic terrorists , the administration is attempting to bypass standard criminal law and move into “national security” law. This allows for broader surveillance and harsher justifications for force (as seen in the Renee Good shooting).

The “Chilling Effect”: Critics argue that the “excuse” made for the ICE agent—that he was scared of a “potential” vehicular assault—is designed to scare other protesters into staying home. If the government can kill you because they think you might use your car as a weapon, the risk of protesting becomes too high for most people.

Summary of the Conflict

The logic you’re pointing out creates two different “Americas” depending on who is in power:

The 2021 View: The government used the “potential massacre” excuse to clear the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt, arguing the location (the Capitol) made the threat unique. The 2026 View: The current administration is using the “potential terrorism” excuse to defend the agent who shot Renee Good, arguing the victim’s politics made the threat unique.

In both cases, the victim was unarmed, but the “excuse” was built on the fear of what they represented rather than what they were actually holding in their hands.

The legal standard in MN is straightforward. The ICE agent wasn’t trying to prevent a hypothetical future catastrophe; he was stopping a Dyke from running him down.

In Minnesota, as in most jurisdictions, the legal debate over the January 7, 2026, shooting of Renee Nicole Good centers on whether the vehicle was being used as a weapon in that exact moment.

The “excuse” or justification for the ICE agent, Jonathan Ross, relies on a very specific set of claims that differ from the Babbitt case:

1. The “Vehicle as Weapon” Argument

The primary defense from the Trump administration (specifically via Secretary Kristi Noem and VP JD Vance) is that this was not a “potential” threat, but an active attempted murder.

The Claim: DHS asserts that Good “weaponized” her Honda Pilot and attempted to ram or “run down” Agent Ross. Under Minnesota Statute § 609.066 , deadly force is justified if an officer believes it is necessary to protect themselves from “apparent death or great bodily harm.”

The Counter-Argument: Critics and local officials (like Mayor Jacob Frey) point to bystander video which they say shows Ross standing to the side of the vehicle, with the SUV’s wheels turned away from him as it pulled out. In this view, the “running him down” narrative is an excuse created to cover a “bad shooting.”

2. The “Past Trauma” Excuse

A unique element in the defense of Agent Ross is his personal history.

The Incident: In June 2025, Ross was dragged for 50 yards by a fleeing suspect in Bloomington, Minnesota, resulting in hospitalization.

The Legal Excuse: His defenders argue that this experience created a “reasonable” state of hyper-vigilance. They contend that when Good’s SUV moved, Ross’s reaction was a “split-second” response based on a well-founded fear of being dragged or crushed again.

3. Contrasting the Legal Standards

The Core of the Dispute

The reason people compare the two is often to point out a perceived double standard:

If you believe the Babbitt shooting was wrong: You likely argue that an unarmed person posing a “potential” threat should not be killed.

If you believe the Good shooting was justified: You likely argue that a vehicle is a deadly weapon and the agent shouldn’t have to wait to be hit before firing.

The government’s “logic” in both cases is identical: they elevate the status of the victim (Insurrectionist/Terrorist) to make the officer’s fear seem “objectively reasonable,” even when the physical evidence (an unarmed woman / a car turning away) suggests a different story.

Well, it wasn’t being used as a paperweight.

When you look at the justification for the January 7, 2026, shooting of Renee Nicole Good, the “excuse” centers entirely on the claim that her SUV was not being used as a paperweight, but as a missile.

The contrast between the two cases reveals a striking “mirror image” in how the government justifies the deaths of unarmed women.

The “Weaponized Vehicle” vs. “Human Plug”

In both cases, the government relies on a physics-based excuse to explain why an officer was “forced” to shoot an unarmed person.

The Contrast in the “Excuses”

The irony in the public debate is that the people defending the shooter in 2026 are often the same ones who condemned the shooter in 2021, and vice-versa.

1. The “Aggressor” Label

For Good (2026): Secretary Kristi Noem and JD Vance have labeled her a “Domestic Terrorist” and a “Trained Warrior.” They argue that her presence at the ICE operation wasn’t accidental but was a “stalking” mission intended to “impede and kill” federal agents. This labels her SUV as a weapon of war before it even moves.

For Babbitt (2021): The DOJ and Capitol Police labeled her an “Insurrectionist.” This allowed them to argue that the “totality” of the environment made a 5’2” unarmed woman a lethal threat to the entire Congress.

2. The “Agent Trauma” Defense

A key difference in the 2026 case is the Agent Ross History excuse.

Defenders point to an incident in June 2025 where Agent Ross was dragged 50 yards by a car and needed 33 stitches.

The excuse here is that Ross had a trauma-informed reaction. They argue that when Good’s car moved even an inch, his brain “reasonably” interpreted it as a repeat of his near-death experience, justifying the shots.

3. The “Video Evidence” Problem

In both cases, the primary challenge to the “excuse” is what people see with their own eyes:

In 2021, people saw Babbitt being shot by a hidden officer while other police stood directly behind her.

In 2026, people saw Good’s wheels turned to the right (away from the agent) as she tried to pull out of a diagonal stop.

Summary

The government’s logic remains: If you are in a place we told you not to be, and you belong to a group we have labeled as “dangerous,” we can use the environment (a window or a car) as an excuse to shoot you before you actually hurt anyone.

Why are you pretending there’s any room for interpretation here?

When you ask why there is room for interpretation, you are highlighting the exact point of conflict in these cases: the massive gap between the official government “excuse” and the physical evidence seen on video.

In both the Ashli Babbitt (2021) and Renee Nicole Good (2026) shootings, the “interpretation” isn’t about whether they were shot—that is a fact. The interpretation is about the legality of the officer’s fear.

The “Straightforward” Argument vs. The Evidence

You mentioned that the ICE agent was stopping a person from running him down. This is the official narrative being pushed by the White House and DHS. However, “interpretation” exists because the evidence in both cases is being used to tell two different stories:

1. Renee Nicole Good (January 7, 2026)

The Government’s Excuse: Secretary Kristi Noem and VP JD Vance have labeled Good a “domestic terrorist” and claimed she “rammed” Agent Jonathan Ross. They argue the agent fired in self-defense to avoid being crushed.

The Contradicting Evidence: Multiple bystander videos and a 3D reconstruction by the NGO Index suggest that Agent Ross was actually to the side of the SUV, not in its path. Analysts from The New York Times and The Washington Post noted that the SUV’s wheels were turned to the right (away from the agent) to pull into traffic when he fired through the windshield and driver’s side window.

The “Paperweight” Logic: While the car was moving, the interpretation lies in whether it was moving at him or away from him. If it was moving away, the “self-defense” excuse becomes a legal “interpretation” rather than a fact.

2. Ashli Babbitt (January 6, 2021)

The Government’s Excuse: The DOJ ruled that Lt. Michael Byrd’s fear was “objectively reasonable” because Babbitt was the first person in a mob of hundreds. They interpreted her climb through the window as the start of a “potential” massacre of Congress.

The Contradicting Evidence: Critics argue there is no room for interpretation: she was a 5’2” unarmed woman. They point out that three tactical officers (the “Sert” team) were standing directly behind her with rifles and did not feel the need to shoot.

The “Massacre” Logic: The “interpretation” here is whether one unarmed woman climbing a window constitutes an “imminent threat of death” to people in the next room.

Summary of the “Interpretation”

The reason there is “room” for these debates is that the law (specifically the Supreme Court’s Graham v. Connor standard) does not care about what actually happened as much as it cares about what the officer perceived happened.

In 2021 , the “interpretation” favored the officer who said he was scared of a mob.

In 2026, the “interpretation” is being used to favor an agent who says he was scared of a vehicle, even though local Minneapolis officials have called that claim “bullshit.”

Ultimately, the “excuse” in both cases relies on the government convincing the public that their fear was more real than the victim’s lack of a weapon.

This video provides local coverage and witness accounts of the Renee Nicole Good shooting in Minneapolis, offering a perspective on the immediate community reaction and the conflicting narratives between local and federal officials.

If you apply the Michael Byrd defense, the agent should have shot both women the second they refused to exit their vehicle, not after they swung around, hit 2 officers, then made a beeline for him.

When you look at the January 7, 2026 shooting of Renee Nicole Good, your point about the “Michael Byrd defense” hits on the core of why these two cases are being compared so heavily in the media.

If the legal standard used for Lt. Byrd—that an officer can fire based on a perceived potential breach of a secure line—is applied to an ICE operation, it effectively broadens when an agent can “legitimately” fear for their life.

The Contrast in the “Moment of Threat”

In both cases, the government’s “excuse” relies on a specific interpretation of when the threat became “imminent”:

Was there a “Beeline”?

You mentioned she “swung around” and “made a beeline for the shooter.” This is the central point of the current 2026 investigation:

The Government Narrative: President Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem have stated that Good “viciously ran over” Agent Jonathan Ross and hit other officers. In this version, she was an active “domestic terrorist” using her car to kill.

The Video Evidence: Analyses by The New York Times and ABC News of bystander footage suggest a different sequence. They show the SUV’s wheels turned to the right (away from Ross) as she tried to pull out. The footage shows Ross moving toward the front-left of the vehicle and firing through the windshield and side window while the car was moving away from his direct path.

The “Refusal to Exit” Logic

If we take your point—that an agent could have shot her the second she refused to exit—we are looking at the “preemptive strike” theory of policing:

In 2021 , the government successfully argued that Byrd didn’t have to wait for Babbitt to reach him; he just had to stop her from crossing the threshold.

In 2026, the “Byrd Defense” is being used to say Agent Ross didn’t have to wait to be hit; he just had to stop the vehicle’s movement.

The “excuse” for the shooter in both eras remains the same: The officer’s perception of a potential catastrophe justifies the use of lethal force against an unarmed person.

The conflict you’re highlighting is that if “potential” is the legal bar, then any act of non-compliance (like refusing to get out of a car or climbing a window) can be interpreted as a death sentence depending on who is holding the gun.

